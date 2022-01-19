Precious Metals Investing News
Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) announces today that it filed two technical reports (the "Technical Reports") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Technical Reports are titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report: Updated Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimates for the Guanaceví Project, Durango State, Mexico" and "NI 43-101 Technical Report: Updated Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimates for the Bolañitos Project, Guanajuato State, Mexico". Both Technical Reports have an effective date of December 31, 2020 and support the disclosure made by the Company in its February 3, 2021 news release announcing the updated 2020 Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates. There are no material differences in the Technical Reports from the information disclosed in the February 3, 2021 news release and the date of this filing.

The Technical Reports are available for download under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.edrsilver.com).

About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade, underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.  The Company's philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

Contact Information
Trish Moran
Interim Head of Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 564-4290
Email: pmoran@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com

Open Letter to the Shareholders from the CEO of Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - January 19, 2022 Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZS ) ( OTC:AZASF ) today released a year-end letter from Mike Stark, CEO, to the Company's shareholders.  The letter follows below and can also be accessed from the Company's website at www.arizonasilverexploration.com

Denarius Announces Initial Drill Results From the Ongoing Drilling Program at Its Polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in Spain, Including 1.51% Cu, 0.40% Pb, 2.27% Zn, 43.83 g/t Ag and 4.71 g/t Au Over 20.60 Meters

Additional assays are expected in the coming weeks and it is expected there should be a steady flow of new assay data as drill holes are completed going forward. Denarius has mobilized a third diamond drill to expedite the ongoing drilling program on the Lomero-Poyatos deposit, which is expected to be operational in mid-February.

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Silver Dollar Resources Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Silver Dollar Resources Inc. ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") (CSE: SLV; OTCQX: SLVDF), a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Silver Dollar Resources Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Silver Dollar's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "SLV" and begin trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SLVDF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Silver Dollar Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States

The Company is fully funded for 2022 exploration and is currently drilling its flagship La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to report its common shares have qualified to be upgraded from the OTCQB Venture Market® to the OTCQX Best Market®.

Pan American Silver announces preliminary 2021 production results

All amounts are expressed in US$ unless otherwise indicated. Results are preliminary and unaudited and could be adjusted based on final results. This news release contains forward-looking information about expected future events and operating performance of Pan American Silver. Readers should refer to the risks and assumptions set out in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information" at the end of this news release.


Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American Silver") today announced its preliminary production results for the fourth quarter ("Q4 2021") and full year 2021 ("FY 2021").

CMC Files Drill Permits for Amy and Silverknife Properties, Rancheria Silver District, Northern BC

CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5P)(OTC PINKS:CMCZF) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed filing for exploration applications for the Amy and Silverknife projects. The permits include a wide range of proposed exploration activities on both properties including but not limited to geophysical and geochemical surveys, access road upgrading, new trailroad development, drill and clearing pad construction and drilling. The permits are filed with the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, Government of British Columbia and permit reviews for multi-year permits of this nature typically take in the range of 4-6 months to complete

At Silverknife, in the southern part of the property, our intent is to conduct geological mapping and prospecting to determine the extent of specific prospective geological units that are known to host the Silvertip Mine owned by Coeur Mining Ltd. The results of those efforts will guide decisions on advanced exploration in that area of the Property. However, most of the proposed exploration is planned to take place in the northern part of the Property to follow up on four known geochemical anomalies in that area and possible extensions of the existing Silverknife prospect identified by the 2021 SkyTEM airborne geophysical survey. A gravity survey will be initiated as soon as spring conditions allow, and the results of that survey are then expected to guide drill site selection. The Silverknife Prospect is located directly on the western boundary of the Silvertip Mining claims and the mine and mill are located approximately 1 km east-southeast of the Prospect.

