Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Turning Australia's Looming Energy Crisis into Opportunity

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Grid Battery Metals: Exploring Highly Prolific Lithium Assets in Nevada

Appia Announces Corrected Target IV Total Area

Appia Announces Closing of PCH Project Acquisition

Fireweed Advances Boundary Zone, Intersecting 57.4 m of 8.4% Zinc, 1.8% Lead, and 51.8 g/t Silver, and 49.9 m of 10.1% Zinc, and 14.4 g/t Silver

Cell Signaling Technology Leverages Integrated Cyber's Employee-Focused Cybersecurity Service

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Freegold Ventures

FVL:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Endeavour Silver Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) is pleased to announce the appointment of Elizabeth Senez as the Company's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective January 1, 2024. Ms. Senez brings over 20 years of extensive experience in accounting, corporate finance, and corporate treasury to her new role.

Concurrent with Ms. Senez's appointment, Christine West, the current CFO, will be transitioning to retirement. Ms. West will step down as CFO but will continue to support the Company through a transition period and retain her position on the Board of Directors until her retirement, a testament to her enduring commitment to the Company. The Company expresses heartfelt appreciation to Ms. West for her significant contributions since 2008, acknowledging her expertise and dedicated service during her 16 years with the Company. Ms. West has been an integral part of Endeavour, a mentor to many and played a pivotal role in the Company's growth and success. The Company cannot thank her enough and wishes her the best in retirement.

"On behalf of management and the Board of Directors, we would like to welcome Ms. Senez to our executive leadership team. Her extensive financial expertise in mining and corporate finance, makes her a great fit with our focus on advancing Terronera," stated Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. "With strategic acumen and leadership skills, we look forward to the value that her experience can bring as we continue to grow our Company."

As a finance executive with predominantly a Latin American focus, Ms. Senez is an effective leader with a proven track record in delivering results and managing large finance and treasury teams. Notably, Ms. Senez served as the Group Treasurer for First Quantum Minerals in their London office and spent eight years with the company in increasing senior capacities. Her most recent positions include serving as Chief Financial Officer for a group of exploration companies headquartered in Vancouver, BC, formed through a series of acquisitions and spin outs.

Elizabeth started her career at Deloitte and Touche LLP in the mining group in 2002. Ms. Senez is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, having obtained her undergraduate degree in Psychology at Oxford University, in addition to a Diploma in Treasury Management from the Association of Corporate Treasurers.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is advancing construction of the Terronera Project and exploring its portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to achieve its goal of becoming a premier senior silver producer.  Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

Contact Information
Galina Meleger, Vice President, Investor Relations
Toll free: (877) 685-9775
Tel: (604) 640-4804
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com

Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Endeavour SilverEDR:CAEXKSilver Investing
EDR:CA,EXK
The Conversation (0)

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&PTSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 18, 2023 :

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – December 18, 2023

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 ® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ® . More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com .

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/01/c3928.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Silvercorp Considering Perseus Announcements

Silvercorp Metals Inc. logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) notes the announcements made by Perseus Mining Limited ("Perseus") (ASX: PRU) (TSX: PRU) in relation to its acquisition of a 19.9% interest in OreCorp Limited ("OreCorp") (ASX: ORR).  Silvercorp is considering these announcements to determine an appropriate course of action in the best interests of Silvercorp shareholders.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Endeavour Silver Hosts Investor Day and Analyst Site Visit

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) is pleased to announce the Company hosted an Investor Day at the Terronera project in Jalisco state, Mexico to showcase the project and construction progress to date. The event took place November 19-21, 2023, and brought together investors and analysts to receive an in-depth technical presentation and a guided site visit.

The event provided insights into the Company's growth strategy, corporate culture, financial goals, as well as a technical overview of Terronera. The event was hosted by CEO, Dan Dickson together with members of the Management team and technical teams.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Endeavour Silver Continues to Intersect High-Grade Silver-Gold Mineralization at the Bolañitos Operation

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) is pleased to report positive drill results from its exploration program at the Bolañitos Mine in Guanajuato State, Mexico. The 2023 program mainly focused on two areas, drilling the El Puertecito and Fortuna veins. At both areas, surface drilling intersected high-grade gold and silver mineralization near historic workings and provide opportunities to increase resources, replace reserves and extend mine life.

Dan Dickson, CEO, commented, "Our track record of exploration success has sustained operations at Bolañitos for over 16 years. Ongoing exploration results demonstrate our commitment to targeted and cost-effective brownfields exploration, which has been successfully extending mine life in this historically rich district. We continue to make progress year over year in understanding the regional mineralization system and remaining prospectivity at Bolañitos."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Silvercorp and OreCorp Enter into Amending Agreement

Trading Symbol: TSX: SVM
NYSE AMERICAN: SVM

Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) announces that it has entered into an amendment (the "Amending Deed") to the binding scheme implementation deed dated August 5, 2023 (the "Agreement") entered into previously with OreCorp Limited (ASX: ORR) ("OreCorp"), whereby Silvercorp agreed to acquire all fully-paid ordinary shares of OreCorp (the "Transaction") not held by Silvercorp or its associates (the "OreCorp Shares"), pursuant to an Australian scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
silver bars with silver graph going up

When Will Silver Go Up?

It’s no secret that the silver market can be incredibly volatile. From November 2022 to November 2023 alone, the white metal has seen price levels ranging from highs of US$26.06 per ounce to lows of US$19.99.

Many investors are confused by the precious metal’s movement. After all, silver is a safe-haven asset that generally fares well during turmoil, and recent times have been packed with tense geopolitical events, environmental disasters and economic uncertainty. While it's trended up over the last 12 months, silver hasn't been able to properly break US$26.

Unfortunately, answering the question, “When will silver go up?” is tricky. Even seasoned analysts can’t tell the future, and it’s difficult to find a consensus on the topic of when the metal could take off.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Forsys Update On Norasa Uranium Project

Klimat X Announces Its High-Level Participation in COP28 UAE UN Climate Change Conference

Lobe Sciences Provides Update on L-130 Oral Psilocin Compound

Heliostar Metals Adds Experienced Mine Builder as COO

Related News

Energy Investing

Forsys Update On Norasa Uranium Project

Tech Investing

Klimat X Announces Its High-Level Participation in COP28 UAE UN Climate Change Conference

Gold Investing

Heliostar Metals Adds Experienced Mine Builder as COO

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE PORT OF SKAGWAY

Energy Investing

PrairieSky Appoints Glenn McNamara to Board of Directors

Base Metals Investing

Lumina Gold Completes Metallurgical and Resource Drilling and Commences Feasibility Study Metallurgical Testing

Resource Investing

Reward Executes Binding Share Sale Agreement to Acquire the Beyondie SOP Project

×