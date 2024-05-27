Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

EMU NL

Emu NL (ASX: EMU) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Emu NL (‘EMU’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EMU, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 29 May 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from EMU NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

resource investingasx:emucopper investinggold investingResource Investing
EMU:AU
The Conversation (0)
Mining items and stock price charto n a computer screen.

Robert Sinn: How to Build a Mining Stock Portfolio and When to Sell

While many investors build and maintain their portfolios with the help of an investment advisor or company, others choose to go it alone in whole or in part, taking on greater risk be it for fun, profit or both.

This is no truer than in the resource sector, where risky plays come with the promise of potentially enormous returns.

Speaking at this month's Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver, BC, Robert Sinn, senior content creator at Goldfinger Capital, spoke about the pitfalls junior mining investors face and shared advice to help mitigate risk and improve returns.

Keep reading...Show less
Utah in focus on a US map.

Fraser Institute Crowns Utah as Most Attractive Mining Investment Jurisdiction

Canada’s Fraser Institute has released its annual list of the world's top mining jurisdictions, awarding the top three spots for investment attractiveness to Utah, Nevada and Saskatchewan.

Western Australia and Québec round out the top five. All top 10 spots went to areas in Canada, the US and Australia.

“A sound regulatory regime coupled with competitive taxes make a jurisdiction attractive to investors,” said Elmira Aliakbari, director of the Fraser Institute’s Center for Natural Resource Studies and co-author of the report. “Policymakers across the globe should understand that mineral deposits alone are not enough to attract investment.”

Keep reading...Show less
Iron ore sitting on Australia flag.

Australia’s 5 Most Valuable Mineral Exports (Updated 2024)

Australia’s economy is largely based on its natural resources, with the minerals sector making the greatest contribution to the nation’s exports at 62.5 percent. What are the top 5 natural resources in Australia in terms of export value?

Five of Australia’s states and territories rank in the top 20 mining jurisdictions in the world for investment attractiveness, according to the Fraser Institute’s latest annual survey of mining companies: Western Australia (fourth), Northern Territory (8th), Queensland (13th) and Southern Australia (19th).

These mining jurisdictions demonstrate a high level of investment attractiveness mainly due to their mineral-rich geology, solid infrastructure, stellar economic environment and government support for the resources industry at both the federal and state level.

Keep reading...Show less
West Cobar Metals Limited

Drilling Commenced at Salazar

West Cobar Metals Limited (ASX:WC1) (“West Cobar”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce drilling has commenced at the Company’s 100%- owned Salazar Project, 120 km north-east of Esperance in southern Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Begins Mining Operations at the 326 m Level at Farellon

Altiplano Begins Mining Operations at the 326 m Level at Farellon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report that a new production area has been established at the 326 m mining level at the Farellon copper-gold mine located near La Serena, Chile. Access to the 326 m level is part of the ongoing underground development of the Hugo Decline, used to access and extract copper-gold and iron material from Farellon.

Intersection of the 326 m mining level has been achieved through the advance of the Hugo Tunnel. This new level will provide opportunity to develop two new mining areas in the NE and SW directions where mining on the iron oxide copper gold vein structure has begun in these sub drift areas. This new access point will also provide opportunity mine the floors and roofs above on the 336 m and 344 m levels as part of the ongoing mining plan.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Firebird Metals

Substantial Low-Cost Financial Support for Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce an update on the financing of its Stage 1 Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant in China, which will utilise third party manganese ore to produce high-purity manganese sulphate.

Keep reading...Show less

