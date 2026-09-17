Eminent Hits 57.9 m @ 0.3 g/t Au of Oxide Gold on the Otis Fault, Ending in 3.0 m @ 2.1 g/t Au

Eminent Hits 57.9 m @ 0.3 g/t Au of Oxide Gold on the Otis Fault, Ending in 3.0 m @ 2.1 g/t Au

Eminent Gold Corp. (TSX-V: EMNT) (OTCQB: EMGDF) (FSE: 7AB) ("Eminent" or the "Company") is pleased to report the first reverse circulation ("RC") assays from the Otis target at its 100%-owned Hot Springs Range Project ("HSRP") in Humboldt County, Nevada.

Eminent's RC program was designed to expand on the successful initial program at Otis and to build on what was discovered in the previous core drilling program. The RC program was successful in expanding the widths of mineralization: Hole HSR2601 returned 57.9 m @ 0.3 g/t Au, including 6.1 m @ 0.9 g/t Au, which is the thickest width yet encountered. The hole was terminated in mineralization — 3.0 m @ 2.1 g/t Au was encountered at the bottom limit of the RC rig's capabilities. The Company will re‑enter the hole with core in its next program.

The program was also designed to determine the primary direction in which the mineralization is trending and the vector along which it is strengthening. The Company discovered that the mineralization trends NE along the Otis corridor and strengthens in that direction, and at depth. Together, these results frame a larger, still‑untested target for planned core drilling beneath and northeast of the current extent of drilling.

Highlights

  • HSR2601 (Otis): 57.9m @0.3g/t Au, including 6.1m @0.9g/t Au, ending in 3.0m @2.1g/t Au (see Figure 2)

  • HSR2604 (Little Humboldt, partial pierce): 35.0 m @ 0.3 g/t Au, including 3.0 m @ 1.1 g/t Au (see Figure 4)

  • HSR2605 (Little Humboldt): 15.2 m @ 0.3 g/t Au, including 3.0 m @ 0.4 g/t Au and 3.0 m @ 0.5 g/t Au (see Figure 4)

  • HSR2606 (Little Humboldt): 4.6 m @ 0.2 g/t Au (see Figure 1)

  • Clay alteration and pathfinder elements (especially arsenic) strengthen northeast and deeper, framing a larger untested target for planned core (see Figures 3, and 5)

Dan McCoy, President & CEO, commented:

"We are very pleased to see the increased widths of the mineralized envelopes at Otis and to see a vector developing to the NE and at depth, showing us the direction we need to go with our ensuing core program, which we will use RC pre‑collars for. We are actively drilling at Otis and ready to drill our Eden target in the eastern portion of Hot Springs Range, as well as our Celts property, anticipated this fall."

Vice President of Exploration, Justin Milliard states:

"We are encouraged by our results to date, Carlin systems are complex however they have no bottom. The mineralization at Otis, much like most Carlin systems, is getting stronger at depth. Our next steps are going to be to follow the NE trending vector on the Otis structural corridor with deeper core testing. We will begin by re‑entering Hole HSR2601, which terminated in plus‑gram mineralization."

Table 1. Significant intercepts
(0.1 g/t Au cut-off; limited internal dilution)

Fault - Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Grade (g/t)

Otis - Hole HSR2601 

300.2

358.1

57.9

0.3

including

300.2

320.0

19.8

0.5

including

301.8

312.4

10.7

0.7

including

306.3

312.4

6.1

0.9

and

355.1

358.1

3.0

2.1

Little Humboldt - HSR2604

315.5

350.5

35

0.3

incl.

333.8

336.8

3

0.8

and

344.4

350.5

6.1

0.7

incl.

344.4

347.4

3

1.1





Little Humboldt - HSR2605

365.8

381.0

15.2

0.3

 incl.

365.8

368.8

3.0

0.4

and

378.0

381.0

3.0

0.5





Little Humboldt – HSR2606

355.1

359.7

4.6

0.2

Holes not in Table 1

  • HSR2602 — void; did not fully test Otis. Anomalous only (max 0.034 g/t Au).

  • HSR2603 — footwall; did not pierce Otis. Anomalous only (max 0.097 g/t Au).

  • HSR2607 — Hinkey Fault. Anomalous only (peak 0.066 g/t Au).

  • HSR2608 — SE Otis strand. Anomalous only (peak 0.32 g/t Au); two 0.1 g/t Au composites of 3.0 m @ 0.16 g/t Au (291.1–294.1 m) and 3.0 m @ 0.24 g/t Au (313.9–317.0 m).

  • HSR2609 — stopped short of target. Anomalous only (peak 0.077 g/t Au).

HSC005 is previously disclosed Phase 1 core (Jan. 6, 2026), not this batch, and was not re‑assayed.

About the Hot Springs Range Project

HSRP is a 4,311-hectare land package about 15 km northwest of Nevada's Getchell Trend, host to the Turquoise Ridge and Twin Creeks deposits (see Figure 6). The Company's exploration model treats HSRP as a conceptual Turquoise Ridge–analogue opportunity within a similar regional structural setting; mineralization on those adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at HSRP. The project covers a 10 km structural corridor with targets at Otis, Eden and Sitka, including a large untested volume northeast of and below the Otis oxide window tested in this release.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Justin B. Milliard, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration of the Company and a non-independent Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

RC chips were collected as continuous 5 ft (1.52 m) intervals at the rig under Company supervision. Each interval was split at the rig with a rotary splitter; the sample split was bagged and shipped directly to MSALABS, Elko, Nevada (independent of the Company), for sample preparation, analysis, and laboratory QA/QC. Gold was analysed by CPA-Au1 (detection limit 0.015 g/t Au). Certified reference materials (OREAS photon-assay standards and multi-element standards), blanks (marble chips), and field duplicates were inserted into the sample stream submitted for assay. For HSR2601–HSR2609 laboratory submissions (1,675 primary samples), insert rates relative to primary samples were approximately 7.8% standards (~1 in 13), 2.0% blanks (~1 in 51), and 2.3% field duplicates (~1 in 43). Photon-assay and multi-element standards were commonly inserted as a pair at the same depth. The Qualified Person has reviewed the QA/QC results for this batch and considers them acceptable for the purposes of this disclosure. Oxide gold described in this release is based on visual identification of iron oxide (including goethite) in RC chips; where gold occurs, sulfides were not observed. Arsenic and other pathfinder elements were identified using portable X-ray fluorescence (pXRF). Clay alteration was identified using Terracore shortwave infrared (SWIR) hyperspectral scanning of the chips.

Composites use a 0.1 g/t Au cut-off and allow up to two consecutive below-cut-off samples (each ≤ one sample interval of 5 ft / 1.52 m), with trailing dilution trimmed. Reported intercept lengths are downhole; true widths are unknown.

Figure 1. Plan view, Otis target, HSRP. 2026 RC traces, prior core traces, intercepts >0.1 g/t Au, and Otis, Little Humboldt, Paradise and Hinkey faults. Section A–A′ shown.

Figure 2. Cross section A–A′ looking northwest (275 m corridor). Circled intervals are Otis Fault pierces. The Otis Fault is parallel to the section. HSR2601 terminates in plus-gram mineralization. HSR2602 and HSR2603 did not pierce Otis. HSC005 is previously disclosed Phase 1 core and is not part of this RC batch.

Figure 3. Section A–A′ looking northwest (200 m corridor), traces coloured by clay-alteration strength (Terracore SWIR). Otis pierces circled. HSR2608 gold assays are reported in this release (anomalous only). Clay-alteration spectra for HSR2608 are pending and are not gold assays.

Figure 4. Cross section B–B′ looking southwest (200 m corridor). Circled intervals are Little Humboldt Fault pierces; that fault is parallel to the section.

Figure 5. Conceptual model of the Hot Springs Range Project. Upper panel: section A–A′ looking northwest (150 m corridor), traces coloured by clay-alteration strength (Terracore SWIR). Circled intervals are Otis pierces. Arrows, alteration trend, inferred fluid pathway, and the Hot Springs Thrust oval are interpretive. HSR2608 and HSR2609 assays are in this release (anomalous only); HSR2609 stopped short of the intended fault. Lower panel: district schematic, 3× vertical exaggeration. Box = A–A′ / current Otis RC window. Deeper target to the east / northeast is a large conceptual Turquoise Ridge–analogue volume and is untested; the analogy is exploratory and not a mineral resource. Eden is not part of this assay batch.

Figure 6. Regional location of HSRP relative to the Getchell Trend and the Turquoise Ridge–Twin Creeks operations. Those deposits are adjacent properties. Mineralization on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at HSRP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Website: www.eminentgoldcorp.com
X: @eminent_gold
LinkedIn
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About Eminent Gold

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of world-class gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and new ideas to the Great Basin. The Company's exploration assets in the Great Basin include: Hot Springs Range, Celts and Gilbert South.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "could" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will" or "could" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing and commencement of drilling, mobilization of the drill rig, the planned scope and objectives of the drill program, the interpretation of geological features and mineralized systems, the interpreted relationship among pathfinder elements, clay alteration and gold, northeast / east-northeast vectoring based on clay alteration and pathfinder elements, plans to core-test a large conceptual Turquoise Ridge–analogue target beneath and northeast of the current oxide window, the interpreted strike length, continuity, grade at depth and up-dip extent of mineralization, and the Company's exploration plans for its Nevada portfolio including Eden. Any comparison to Turquoise Ridge, Twin Creeks or the Getchell Trend is conceptual; mineralization on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at HSRP.

These forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, exploration and drilling risks, contractor availability and performance, changes in project parameters, geological interpretations, commodity price fluctuations, and general economic, market and business conditions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Eminent Gold Corp.

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SOURCE Eminent Gold Corp.

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