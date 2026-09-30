Elemental Royalty to Participate in Renmark's Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Elemental Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ: ELE) (TSX: ELE) ("Elemental" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.'s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series to deliver the latest investor presentation on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, at 10:00 AM EST. Elemental Royalty Corporation welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.

The presentation will feature Frederick Bell, Chief Executive Officer and Director, and David Baker, Chief Investment Officer. Topics to be covered will include the latest investor presentation followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited but access to the replay after the event will be on the Company's Investor website.

REGISTER HERE:
Wednesday, October 7, 2026: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/live-registration/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-ele-nasdaq-ele-sdBfhkM8Qz

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

For further information contact:

Frederick Bell info@elementalroyalty.com
CEO


Tara Vivian-Neal investor@elementalroyalty.com
Investor Relations
   
www.elementalroyalty.com   

 

NASDAQ: ELE | TSX: ELE | ISIN: CA28620K1066 | CUSIP: 28620K1066

About Elemental Royalty Corporation
Elemental is a mid-tier, gold-focused streaming and royalty company with a globally diversified portfolio of approximately 20 producing assets and more than 260 royalties, anchored by cornerstone assets and operated by world-class mining partners. The Company's disciplined capital allocation and investment strategy combines immediate cash flow with significant embedded growth, providing a differentiated pathway to long-term value creation. Elemental benefits from a high-quality and diversified asset base, strong organic growth potential and sector-leading management expertise.

Elemental trades on Nasdaq and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker Symbol "ELE".

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316822

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ELE:CCTSX:ELENASDAQ:ELEgold investing
ELE:CC
The Conversation (0)
Keith Boyle, New Found Gold.

Producing Gold Now, Share Price Re-Rate Ahead? | New Found Gold's Keith Boyle

Keith Boyle of New Found Gold (TSX:NFGC,NYSEAMERICAN:NFGC) shares his thoughts on the gold market and weighs in on the company's phased approach to bringing its Newfoundland-based Hammerdown and Queensway gold assets online. "I think we're in that consolidation phase before the next leg up, and... Keep Reading...
Martino de Ciccio, Montage Gold.

Gold Outlook Strong, First Pour at Koné in Q4 | Montage Gold's Martino de Ciccio

Martino de Ciccio of Montage Gold (TSX:MAU,OTCQX:MAUTF) shares his thoughts on the gold market as his company prepares to pour first gold at its Koné mine in Côte d'Ivoire. "I couldn't think of a better time to be entering production than than now," he said. Don’t forget to follow us... Keep Reading...
John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Gold, Defense Metals, Energy — 7 Stocks I'm Watching

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shares his latest thoughts on gold, including where he sees the yellow metal ending the year. While he's optimistic about 2027, he doesn't see it retaking all-time highs before then. Feneck also mentions gold, defense metals and... Keep Reading...
A red pushpin is placed over Manitoba on a detailed map with surrounding regions and water bodies.

Hudbay Minerals Extends Snow Lake Reserve Life to 2043

Hudbay Minerals (TSX:HBM,NYSE:HBM) announced an updated mine plan for its Snow Lake operations in Manitoba, extending the project's proven and probable reserve life by two years to 2043.The updated schedule forecasts annual production of 185,000 ounces of gold between 2026 and 2030, driven by... Keep Reading...
gold chess piece symbolizing strategy.

Northern Star Rejects US$27.1 Billion Bid From Gold Fields

Australia's largest gold producer, Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST,OTCPL:NESRF), rejected an unsolicited US$27.09 billion takeover proposal from South Africa’s Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) on Monday (September 28).The cash-and-stock proposal, initially delivered on September 14 and first reported by... Keep Reading...
Silver Hammer Mining

Silver Hammer Mining

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lithium Argentina Announces Cauchari-Olaroz Stage 2 Scoping Study Results and Acceleration of Initial Phase of 10,000 tpa

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Receives Ministry of Environment Approval to Drill Four Sub-Basins on Block VIII, Cambodia

TomaGold Continues to Intersect Wide Zones of Zinc, Gold and Silver on Optioned Chibougamau Independent Claims

TomaGold Continues to Intersect Wide Zones of Zinc, Gold and Silver on Globex Royalty Claims

Related News

battery metals investing

Lithium Argentina Announces Cauchari-Olaroz Stage 2 Scoping Study Results and Acceleration of Initial Phase of 10,000 tpa

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Receives Ministry of Environment Approval to Drill Four Sub-Basins on Block VIII, Cambodia

precious metals investing

TomaGold Continues to Intersect Wide Zones of Zinc, Gold and Silver on Optioned Chibougamau Independent Claims

precious metals investing

TomaGold Continues to Intersect Wide Zones of Zinc, Gold and Silver on Globex Royalty Claims

copper investing

Copper Intelligence and CoTec Finalise Joint Venture Shareholder Agreement to Target Processing Historical Copper Tailings Opportunities in the Democratic Republic of Congo

potash investing

5 Canadian Potash Stocks

Coelacanth Energy Announces Completion of its Private Placement