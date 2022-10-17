Electric Royalties CEO Eyes Domestic Metals Supply to Power Gigafactories in North America, Europe and Australia
“If the whole point is for us to reduce our carbon footprint, get to zero emissions, it doesn't make much sense to be shipping from halfway across the world," said Electric Royalties CEO Brendan Yurik.
Electric Royalties CEO Eyes Domestic Metals Supply for Rising Gigafactoriesyoutu.be
Gigafactories need access to domestic supply of critical metals needed to produce electric vehicles, according to Electric Royalties (TSXV:ELEC) CEO Brendan Yurik.
Yurik explained that current production of critical metals, like graphite, tin, nickel and cobalt, is heavily concentrated in China, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. He said that this presents potential supply safety concerns for the gigafactories that will soon rise in North America, Europe and Australia. It also runs counter to the goal of net-zero emissions.
“If the whole point of this transition is for us to reduce our carbon footprint, get to zero emissions, it doesn't make much sense to be shipping from halfway across the world to gigafactories that are going to be up in North America, Europe and Australia. Having a domestic source that's going to be nearby these factories, I think, is going to be an essential thing,” Yurik said.
Electric Royalties has 20 royalties to date, with 40 percent of its portfolio comprising lithium assets, and the lithium price has nearly tripled over the last 12 months. The company also has exposure to all nine clean energy metals that it's targeting, according to Yurik.
“We have cash flow coming out of our producing royalty in the US, which we closed last year," he said. "And we've got a number of other royalties that we're expecting to come into production as we move forward into 2023 and 2024.”
The company has raised more than C$400 million in the last 18 months, all of which will be used to move its current assets forward, according to Yurik.
Watch the full interview with Electric Royalties CEO Brendan Yurik above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Electric Royalties (TSXV:ELEC). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Electric Royalties in order to help investors learn more about the company. Electric Royalties is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Electric Royalties and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
