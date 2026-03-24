Eldorado Gold Announces Leadership Updates - Strengthening Operational Execution and Project Development

Eldorado Gold Announces Leadership Updates - Strengthening Operational Execution and Project Development

Simon Hille Appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Gordana Vicentijevic Appointed Senior Vice President, Projects

Eldorado Gold Corporation (TSX: ELD, NYSE American: EGO) ("Eldorado" or the "Company") today announced several leadership updates to strengthen operational execution, advance project development and further align regional leadership across the organization.

As part of these changes, Simon Hille has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer "EVP & COO". Mr. Hille joined the Company in 2020 and has since held progressively senior roles, most recently serving as Executive Vice President, Technical Services & Operations since November 2023. As EVP & COO, he will oversee the Company's global operations, projects, exploration, and health, safety and sustainability, with a focus on driving operational excellence, performance consistency, and disciplined execution across the portfolio.

Mr. Hille has more than 30 years of experience in gold and base metals, with deep expertise in leading high-performance, cross-functional technical and operational teams to maximize value from complex ore bodies. Prior to joining Eldorado, he served as Group Executive, Technical Engineering & Global Projects at Newmont (Goldcorp) and previously held senior leadership roles in metallurgy and process development with Barrick Gold and Newcrest Mining. Mr. Hille holds a Bachelor of Science in Extractive Metallurgy from Curtin University's Western Australian School of Mines and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining & Metallurgy (FAusIMM).

The Company has also appointed Gordana Vicentijevic as Senior Vice President, Projects, effective May 4, 2026. Ms. Vicentijevic joins from Equinox Gold, where she held senior leadership roles with responsibility for project development and execution. She brings 28 years of experience in mining operations, project management, and the engineering design and construction of mining, oil and gas, and chemical plants. Ms. Vicentijevic holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering (Mining) from the University of Belgrade and a Master's Degree in Engineering Management from the University of Alberta.

"These leadership updates reinforce our focus on operational discipline and project execution as we continue to advance our portfolio," said George Burns, CEO. "Simon's appointment as EVP & COO strengthens accountability across our global operations and enhances integration between regional performance and corporate strategy. Gordana's deep experience in large-scale project delivery further bolsters our ability to execute growth initiatives with rigor and consistency. Together with our broader leadership team, they bring the experience, technical depth, and operational focus needed to support the continued delivery of our strategic priorities."

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Canada, Greece and Türkiye. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Contact

Investor Relations
Lynette Gould, VP, Investor Relations, Communications & External Affairs
647 271 2827 or 1 888 353 8166
lynette.gould@eldoradogold.com

Media
Chad Pederson, Director, Communications and Public Affairs
236 885 6251 or 1 888 353 8166
chad.pederson@eldoradogold.com        


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

eldorado goldELD:CCtsx:eldnyse:egogold investing
ELD:CC
The Conversation (0)
Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold

Keep Reading...
A red pushpin marks Idaho on a map showing surrounding states and cities; text reads: "IDAHO", "Boise", "Pocatello".

Liberty Gold Gains FAST-41 Status for Idaho Project

Liberty Gold (TSX:LGD,OTCQX:LGDTF) has moved a step closer to advancing its flagship US asset after securing entry into the US Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council’s FAST-41 program.The company announced that its Black Pine Oxide Gold project in Idaho has been accepted into the... Keep Reading...
Precipitate Gold (TSXV:PRG)

Precipitate Gold: District-scale Gold and Copper Exploration in the Dominican Republic

Keep Reading...
Precipitate Gold

Precipitate Gold

Keep Reading...
Arlen Hansen, gold and silver bars.

Arlen Hansen: Gold, Silver Take a Hit — Real Price Dip or Blip?

Arlen Hansen, founder Kin Communications and host of the Kinvestor Report, shares his thoughts on the recent pullback in the resource sector, saying the bull run isn't over. Click here to sign up for the Kinvestor Mining & Energy Conference, taking place on March 26. The event will feature 16... Keep Reading...
Yugo Metals

Government Approval Unlocks High-Grade Polymetallic Project at Petrovo (Sockovac)

Key SummaryThe Government of the Republic of Srpska (Bosnia and Herzegovina) has formally approved Yugo Metals' application for the 100%-owned Petrovo tenement (10km2), unlocking full access to advance what the Company believes is one of the most compelling high-grade polymetallic systems in... Keep Reading...
A gold bar is positioned over a red fluctuating stock market graph.

Gold and Silver Prices Suffer Massive Correction as US-Iran War Shakes Markets

The gold price has experienced its steepest weekly decline in more than 40 years, dropping as low as US$4,100 per ounce in early morning trading on Monday (March 23). The yellow metal’s safe-haven status has lost its edge in the face of an unprecedented storm of macroeconomic and geopolitical... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Trading Halt

Domestic Metals Announces Closing of First Tranche and Extension of Private Placement

Numinus Wellness Provides Update Regarding Listing Status

Final Assay Results Confirm High-Grade, Near-Surface Fluorspar and Gallium Mineralisation at Monte Muambe

Related News

battery metals investing

Trading Halt

copper investing

5 Best-performing Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2026

base metals investing

Domestic Metals Announces Closing of First Tranche and Extension of Private Placement

copper investing

Top 5 Junior Copper Stocks on the TSXV in 2026

rare earth investing

Final Assay Results Confirm High-Grade, Near-Surface Fluorspar and Gallium Mineralisation at Monte Muambe

battery metals investing

Lithium Africa Corp. Engages Strategic and Financial Consultant

rare earth investing

Ucore and Vulcan Forge US Rare Earth Magnet Supply Chain