Eightco Reports Total Holdings of $326 Million, Includes Nearly 280 Million Worldcoin and Over 11,000 ETH

ORBS offers public market exposure to the most innovative private companies including OpenAI and Beast Industries

ORBS bridges a critical gap between public investors and transformative technologies

OpenAI represents approximately 30% of ORBS' total treasury position

The Company is supported by a group of strategic and institutional investors including: BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), MOZAYYX, ARK Invest, Payward, World Foundation, Coinfund, Discovery Capital Management, FalconX, Pantera, GSR, and more

EASTON, Pa., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBS) ("ORBS" or the "Company") today announced an update on its total holdings, highlighting its expanding position across digital assets and strategic investments in leading private technology companies.

As of March 30, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. ET, ORBS' holdings include 277,222,975 Worldcoin (WLD) at $0.28 per WLD (per Coinbase), 11,068 Ethereum (ETH), a $90 million investment indirectly in OpenAI, a $25 million investment in Beast Industries, and $109 million in total cash and stablecoins, for total holdings of approximately $326 million.

OpenAI represents approximately 30% of ORBS' total treasury position. ORBS holds nearly 9% of all the current WLD supply in circulation, positioning the company as the largest public market participant in the Worldcoin ecosystem.

"At ORBS, our strategy is centered on providing public market investors with exposure to some of the most important private companies shaping the future of technology," said Kevin O'Donnell, Chief Executive Officer of Eightco ($ORBS). "Through our investments in highly influential companies like OpenAI and Beast Industries, we are building a portfolio at the intersection of artificial intelligence, digital identity, and next-generation consumer ecosystems."

The Company previously announced $130 million in new funding commitments, led by an $80 million investment from BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BMNR), with additional participation from ARK Invest and Payward, the parent company of Kraken, each committing $25 million. This capital positions ORBS to be able to accelerate its strategy of investing in transformative technologies across artificial intelligence, blockchain infrastructure, and global digital consumer platforms.

"ORBS is building a public market on-ramp to the companies driving the AI era," said Brett Winton, Chief Futurist at ARK Invest and Board Advisor to ORBS. "By expanding access to highly influential private companies, ORBS is helping bridge a critical gap between public investors and transformative technologies."

ABOUT EIGHTCO HOLDINGS INC.
Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBS) is expanding its mission to own stakes in leading AI model, OpenAI and leading content creator, MrBeast and Beast Industries. Through strategic investments and partnerships, ORBS sits at the intersection of blockchain infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and next-generation consumer platforms. The Company is focused on building long-term shareholder value by aligning capital with the transformative technologies shaping the future of humanity.

For additional details, follow on X:
https://x.com/iamhuman_orbs

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking. Words such as "plans," "expects," "will," "anticipates," "continue," "expand," "advance," "develop" "believes," "guidance," "target," "may," "remain," "project," "outlook," "intend," "estimate," "could," "should," and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terms. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: the Company's inability to direct the management or operations of private businesses where the Company is not a controlling stockholder; risk of loss or markdown on the Company's strategic investments; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq's continued listing requirements; unexpected costs, charges or expenses that reduce the Company's capital resources or otherwise delay capital deployment;  inability to raise adequate capital to fund or scale its business operations or strategic investments; regulatory changes, future legislation and rulemaking negatively impacting digital assets or artificial intelligence adoption; and shifting public and governmental positions on digital assets or artificial intelligence-related industries. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Eightco's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements herein, see Eightco's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the risk factors and other disclosures in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 15, 2025 and subsequent publicly available SEC filings. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Eightco undertakes no duty to update this information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eightco-nasdaq-orbs-reports-total-holdings-of-326-million-includes-nearly-280-million-worldcoin-and-over-11-000-eth-302729935.html

SOURCE Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS)

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BitMine Immersion TechnologiesBMNRNYSEAMERICAN:BMNRfintech investing
BMNR
The Conversation (0)
Blockchain & Digital Assets Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Blockchain & Digital Assets Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference sponsored by Alpha Transform Holdings and Blockchain Wire held April 25th are now available for online viewing.... Keep Reading...
Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference sponsored by Alpha Transform Holdings and Blockchain Wire held April 25 th are now available for online viewing.... Keep Reading...
Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 25th

Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 25th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference sponsored by Alpha Transform Holdings and Blockchain Wire to be held April 25 th . Individual investors, institutional... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance is pleased to provide an update of corporate activities since the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

American Uranium Advances Wyoming ISR Development with Resource Growth and Confidence Upgrade at Lo Herma

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Status of the Bankable Feasibility Study for the Company's Antimony-Free Solar Glass Manufacturing Plant in Bahia, Brazil

Peruvian Metals Closes Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement

TomaGold Starts Drilling at Berrigan Mine

Related News

copper investing

Glencore, Canada Near Deal to Keep Key Copper Smelter Open

rare earth investing

Moon Race Shifts Focus to Rare Earths, Resource Access

energy investing

American Uranium Advances Wyoming ISR Development with Resource Growth and Confidence Upgrade at Lo Herma

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Status of the Bankable Feasibility Study for the Company's Antimony-Free Solar Glass Manufacturing Plant in Bahia, Brazil

gold investing

Peruvian Metals Closes Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement

precious metals investing

Kobo Resources Intersects Strong Gold Results Across All Three Zones at Kossou, Including 7.0 m at 5.06 g/t Au at the Road Cut Zone

precious metals investing

Rio Silver Closes $3.0M Private Placement with Eric Sprott as Lead Investor