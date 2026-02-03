Early Warning Report Filed Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

Early Warning Report Filed Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

Decade Resources Ltd (TSXV: DEC,OTC:DECXF) ("Decade" On December 10, 2025 Decade entered into a mineral property purchase agreement with Showcase Minerals Inc. ("Showcase") pursuant to which Showcase acquired from Decade a 100% interest in two mineral properties located north of Stewart, British Columbia and just east of the Premier Gold Mine in the prolific Golden Triangle region (the "Transaction"). In consideration of acquiring a 100% interest in the mineral properties, known as the Grassy and Premier East Gold Projects, Showcase issued 5,000,000 common shares in its capital to Decade (the "Common Shares"). The Common Shares will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period from issuance.

Prior to the completion of the Transaction, Decade beneficially owned and controlled nil Common Shares. Upon completion of the Transaction, Decade beneficially owns and controls 5,000,000 Common Shares, representing 19% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

Decade may acquire additional securities or dispose of existing securities on the basis of Decade's assessment of market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors, in each case in accordance with applicable securities regulatory requirements.

This disclosure is being made pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issuers in connection with the filing of an early warning report regarding the Company's acquisition of securities of Showcase. A copy of Decade's early warning report will be available on Showcase's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Decade Resources Ltd.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are mostly located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca. For investor information please call 250- 636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

"This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements."

