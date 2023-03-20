SAGE POTASH CORP. IDENTIFIES LARGE-SCALE, HIGH-GRADE, US-BASED POTASH RESOURCE AND COMMENCES TRADING ON THE TSX-V UNDER THE SYMBOL "SAGE"

Lithium Investing News

Badge
Bradda Head Lithium
Diversified Lithium Deposits to Strengthen US Domestic Supply Chain
Lithium Investing

Early Stage Exploration Funding Key to Domestic US Lithium Supply, CEO Says

Lithium Investing

“For long term, we've still got this huge amount of demand coming through, it's just increasing, and the supply is just not there,” Charlie FitzRoy, CEO of Bradda Head Lithium, said.

Access to funding for early stage exploration is key to developing a domestic supply chain for lithium in the US, according to Charles FitzRoy, CEO of Bradda Head Lithium(TSXV:BHLI,OTCQB:BHLIF,AIM:BHL).

“We're trying to get funding available for early stage projects. I think that the key thing the US has to do to develop its supply chain is to help fund early stage projects, not just projects which are shovel ready,” FitzRoy said, commenting on the widening gap between lithium supply and demand and the efforts by governments to secure domestic supply of critical minerals.

The chief executive explained that increasing demand for lithium in recent years and the insufficient supply response should cause governments to encourage more mineral exploration to increase supply.

“The US has a very small amount of lithium production right now. A lot of projects are being developed, whether clay projects, brine projects and also pegmatites now in the US, and that's where we fit in. We are developing projects in the US for the US market. And we're very excited to get going on getting our products to the market as quickly as we can,” FitzRoy said.

Watch the full interview with Bradda Head Lithium CEO Charles FitzRoy above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Bradda Head Lithium (TSXV:BHLI,OTCQB:BHLIF,AIM:BHL). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Bradda Head Lithium in order to help investors learn more about the company. Bradda Head Lithium is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Bradda Head Lithium and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

BHLI:CA
bradda head lithiumtsxv stockstsxv:bhliLithium Investing
The Conversation (0)

MARKETS

Markets
TSX19519.43+131.71
TSXV607.28+2.20
DOW32244.58+382.60
S&P 5003951.57+34.93
NASD11675.54+45.02
ASX6994.80+29.30

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1979.01+2.46
Silver22.54+0.17
Copper3.960.00
Palladium1713.170.00
Platinum1087.260.00
Oil67.55-0.09
Heating Oil2.560.00
Natural Gas2.25+0.02

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS

EV Outlook 2023

2023 Lithium Outlook: Australia Edition

2023 Graphite Outlook: Australia Edition

2023 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2023 Cobalt Outlook: Australia Edition

Browse more resource reports ≫

NEW! 2023 Tech Outlook Report

NEW! 2023 Cleantech Outlook Report

Emerging Tech Outlook 2023

NEW! 2023 AI Outlook Report

NEW! 2023 Crypto Outlook Report

Browse more technology reports ≫

NEW! 2023 Pharmaceuticals Outlook Report.

FREE 2023 Psychedelics Investor Report

NEW! 2023 Biotech Outlook Report.

NEW! 2023 Life Science Outlook Report.

Start Here – Investing in Pharma

Browse more life science reports ≫

BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR

×