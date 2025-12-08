E3 Lithium Initiates Permitting Process for the Clearwater Project Central Processing Facility with Submission of EPEA Application

Submission of the EPEA application and initiation of the Directive 056 facility notification and consultation program kick off the permitting process for the Clearwater Project Central Processing Facility
E3 Lithium Ltd. (TSXV: ETL,OTC:EEMMF) (FSE: OW3) (OTCQX: EEMMF), "E3", "E3 Lithium" or the "Company," a leader in Canadian lithium development, has submitted its Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act ("EPEA") application to the Alberta Energy Regulator ("AER") and has initiated the formal AER Directive 056 ("D56") notification and consultation program for its Clearwater Project Central Processing Facility ("CPF").
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251208961247/en/
Clearwater Project Central Processing Facility
The EPEA application represents a significant step forward in advancing E3 Lithium's commercialization plans for lithium production in Alberta. EPEA is a provincially mandated submission common for facilities of this nature in Alberta. The EPEA application describes the Clearwater Project, its main process operations, and outlines the environmental management plans and mitigation strategies that will be deployed by E3 to ensure that its Clearwater lithium extraction and processing facility is operated safely and responsibly.
The first step in the D56 application process is the formal consultation and notification of stakeholders in the area surrounding the CPF prior to the formal permit application to the AER, which is separate from the EPEA application that has been submitted by E3. The consultation and notification process began in late November and E3 anticipates submitting the D56 facility application for the CPF in early 2026. An approved D56 license for the CPF will provide the required provincial government authority to construct and operate the CPF. When approved, the application ensures that the CPF meets Alberta's safety, environmental, and land-use standards and that E3 Lithium has completed meaningful engagement with stakeholders.
The Permitting Process for the Lithium Production Facility
In Alberta, brine hosted minerals are regulated through the AER, which determines the overall process and outlines, through Directives, the application-specific licenses required to build and operate. The CPF, which will host the lithium production equipment, requires both approval under D56 and EPEA, which are separate applications.
The production of the brine through wells and pipelines is also governed under D56, with specific sections for these types of application. Each well and pipeline will be subject to individual approvals after consultation with landowners, similar to the current consultation process for the CPF. The full production and reinjection of brine is then governed through a reservoir scheme application under AER Directive 065. E3 will be conducting consultation for the wells and pipelines through 2026 for the first phase of development. Additional permits for power facilities are also underway and the Project will need a municipal development permit issued by the county. Additional information on permit application process can be found on the AER website at www.aer.ca .
"The Mineral Resource Development Act, passed in late 2021, provided a regulatory framework to the AER for lithium in brine, with E3 Lithium being the first company to receive a facility license under this framework for its Demonstration Facility," said Chris Doornbos, President and CEO of E3 Lithium. "The submission of the EPEA application and commencement of the consultation process for the D56 permit comes after 2 years of early engagement with the most proximal landowners. We appreciate the ongoing communication with local stakeholders whose feedback has been impactful as we have finalized the design of the facility. Starting the permitting marks an important milestone in the progression of our Clearwater Project toward commercial operations."
The application for the facility would enable production of up to 32,000 tonnes per year of lithium carbonate ("LC"). E3 Lithium's current development plans bring the Clearwater Project into production in phases, with Phase 1 production targeted to be approximately 12,000 tonnes of LC per year. Timeframes to receive approval for facility licenses of this nature in Alberta are typically six months. Given this is the first EPEA application for a lithium production facility, the Company is anticipating a longer timeframe.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Chris Doornbos, President, CEO & Chair
E3 Lithium Ltd.
About E3 Lithium
E3 Lithium is a development company with a total of 21.2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) Measured and Indicated 1 as well as 0.3 Mt LCE Inferred mineral resources 2 in Alberta and 2.5 Mt LCE Inferred mineral resources 3 in Saskatchewan. The Clearwater Pre-Feasibility Study outlined a 1.13 Mt LCE proven and probable mineral reserve with a pre-tax NPV(8%) of USD 5.2 Billion with a 29.2% IRR and an after-tax NPV(8%) of USD 3.7 Billion with a 24.6% IRR 1 .
1: The Clearwater Project NI 43-101 Pre-Feasibility Study, effective June 20, 2024, identified 16.2 Mt LCE (measured and indicated) and is available on the E3 Lithium's website ( www.e3lithium.ca/technical-reports/ ) and SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).
2: The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Garrington District Lithium Resource Estimate, effective June 25, 2025, identified 5.0 Mt LCE (measured and indicated) and 0.3 Mt LCE (inferred) and will be available on the E3 Lithium's website ( www.e3lithium.ca/technical-reports/ ) and SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) within 45 days of this news release.
3: The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Estevan Lithium District, effective May 23, 2024, identified 2.5 Mt LCE (inferred) and is available on the E3 Lithium's website ( www.e3lithium.ca/technical-reports/ ) and SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).
Unless otherwise indicated, Kevin Carroll, P. Eng., Chief Development Officer and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained on this news release.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "believe", "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "project", "potential", "possible" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions, expectations, estimates and assumptions of management in light of its experience, perception of historical trends, and results of the PFS, but such statements are not guarantees of future performance. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to: the expected timelines for the assembly, testing and commissioning of the demonstration equipment; production, pretreatment, purification, volume reduction and conversion process and features and the expected outcomes thereof; the Company's expectations regarding the production of lithium carbonate; plans and objectives of management for the Company's operations of the Demonstration Facility; and the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration and mining operations. In preparing the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that any additional financing needed will be available on reasonable terms; the exchange rates for the U.S. and Canadian currencies will be consistent with the Company's expectations; that the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Demonstration Facility can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner and that all necessary governmental approvals for the planned activities on the Demonstration Facility will be obtained in a timely manner and on acceptable terms.
All forward-looking information (including future-orientated financial information) is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, risks related to the availability of financing on commercially reasonable terms and the expected use of proceeds; operations and contractual obligations; changes in estimated mineral reserves or mineral resources; future prices of lithium and other metals; availability of third party contractors; availability of equipment; failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry; the Company's lack of operating revenues; currency fluctuations; risks related to dependence on key personnel; estimates used in financial statements proving to be incorrect; competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251208961247/en/
E3 Lithium - Investor Relations
investor@e3lithium.ca
587-324-2775
E3 Lithium - Media Inquiries
communications@e3lithium.ca
587-324-2775