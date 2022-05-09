DynaCERT Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Rebecca Hudson and Mr. Clark Kent to its Board of Directors, effective May 7, 2022. The new directors add numerous and significant new strengths to dynaCERT ’s dedicated team in many aspects of our Carbon Emission Reduction Technology . Ms. Rebecca Hudson Ms. Hudson is Chartered Professional Accountant and Founder of SOOP Bags Inc. which design and ...

DYA:CA