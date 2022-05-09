Cleantech Investing News

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT " or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Rebecca Hudson and Mr. Clark Kent to its Board of Directors, effective May 7, 2022.

The new directors add numerous and significant new strengths to dynaCERT 's dedicated team in many aspects of our Carbon Emission Reduction Technology ("HydraGEN™ Technology").

Ms. Rebecca Hudson

Ms. Hudson is Chartered Professional Accountant (Chartered Accountant Designation) and Founder of SOOP Bags Inc. which design and produce zero-waste products aimed to replace single-use plastics. She is also CFO of Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. and Andean Drilling Services and consults for Grove Corporate Services. She has served in numerous CFO and Controller or finance positions of companies such as Royal Nickel Corporation, TerrAscend Corp., Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd., Wabi Exploration Inc., Claim Post Resources Inc., Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd., Lithium One Inc., Royal Road Minerals Limited, Explorator Resources Inc. and IAMGOLD Corporation, among others. She holds a Masters of Accounting (MAcc) degree and a Bachelor of Arts (BA), Concentration in Accounting from the University of Waterloo.

Mr. Clark Kent

Mr. Kent is a capital markets professional with extensive experience leading corporate development and finance initiatives in the natural resources, technology and life science industries. Clark began his career with a boutique investment firm where he focused on client relations and marketing. For over a decade he has advised emerging companies on strategic planning, finance, and recruitment in the North American and international marketplace. Since January 2018 Clark has served as President of Scryb Inc., a company featuring cybersecurity software and Artificial Intelligence.

Rebecca Hudson, new director of dynaCERT , stated, "I am very pleased and honoured to join the Board of Directors of dynaCERT . As a veteran of financial functions in many public companies, I look forward to providing my input with my colleagues in the years to come."

Clark Kent, new director of dynaCERT , stated, "Joining a Toronto Stock Exchange listed company like dynaCERT is an opportunity to help the world reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions. My first goal is to foster the advancement of dynaCERT 's noble goals in the public financial markets."

Jim Payne, CEO of dynaCERT , stated, "I warmly welcome Ms. Hudson and Mr. Kent who bring to dynaCERT the high profile, the applauded stimulus and their unwavering dedication to prominently supplement our sales and marketing penetration. It is a great honour of dynaCERT' s Board of Directors to work side by side with proficient and highly respected Canadian industry authorities. This great distinction is backed by our commitment at dynaCERT to constantly improve and drive our devoted team with the utmost industry doyens who share our corporate mission and corporate culture. We all look forward to our noteworthy association together in the weeks, months and years to come as we continue to grow and expand our technology for today and into the future of the new Hydrogen Economy."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

