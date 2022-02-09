Precious MetalsInvesting News

Freegold Ventures Limited is pleased to announce mobilization for the 2022 drill program. Crews are presently arriving on-site, and drilling is expected to commence within the next week. The initial 2022 program will be a continuation of the 2021 program looking for deeper, higher-grade mineralization, with an initial 20,000 metres planned. Results from the 2020-2021 program are demonstrating the potential for more extensive and higher-grade gold mineralization on the project intersecting numerous assays intervals over 30 gt Au, more than any previous program.

Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to announce mobilization for the 2022 drill program. Crews are presently arriving on-site, and drilling is expected to commence within the next week. The initial 2022 program will be a continuation of the 2021 program looking for deeper, higher-grade mineralization, with an initial 20,000 metres planned. Results from the 2020-2021 program are demonstrating the potential for more extensive and higher-grade gold mineralization on the project intersecting numerous assays intervals over 30 gt Au, more than any previous program.

Drilling will continue to focus on further expanding and defining the higher-grade Cleary Vein System (CVS), the identification of which has significant implications for both the grade and tonnage potential of the project. Numerous high-grade intercepts have been reported within the broad zones of mineralization and although the complex nature of the mineralization at Golden Summit makes it challenging to connect individual high-grade intersections into cohesive units. These broader zones are expected to substantially boost the average grade for a bulk mineable project, well above the historic 0.69 gpt resource grade average as well as contribute to an overall increased resource.

Holes will continue to target the down-dip extent of the higher-grade vein zones found within the historic Cleary, Colorado , Wackwitz, and Wyoming veins as well their broader enveloping stockwork zones. Holes drilled in 2021 south of the previous drilling have intersected significant veining, quartz breccia, and visible gold in areas with no previous drilling. The 2022 program will include further infill drilling to delineate the area to the south of the Cleary Vein Swarm and the area between the Dolphin and the Cleary where previous high-grade intercepts were reported.

Oriented core will continue to be used to better define the orientation of the higher-grade intervals. Mineralization at Golden Summit occurs in three main forms, a) intrusive hosted quartz-sulfide stockwork veinlets (such as the Dolphin), b) auriferous quartz-sulfide veins (historic underground mines), and c) shear-hosted gold-bearing veinlets. All three are part of a large-scale intrusive-related gold system on the property with the Dolphin intrusive as the apparent source of the mineralization. Significantly, during 2021 intrusive rocks were intersected on the Cleary side at depth further strengthening Freegold's interpretation that the Dolphin intrusive may underlie Cleary at depth, and that Cleary may be fault down-dropped on the east side of Bedrock Creek.

In addition, drill testing will also be undertaken on other areas of the project that have the potential to host additional mineralization. The 2020-2021 drilling results will be incorporated into an updated mineral resource estimate later in 2022.

Over 38,000 metres of drilling were completed in 68 holes with an average hole depth of over 600 metres. Assays are pending for 48 holes. Drilling for 2021 wrapped up in mid-December with cutting and sampling continuing over the winter break to expedite results.

Drill cores are logged, photographed, and cut in half using a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analyses by ALS Global Ltd and Bureau Veritas, with sample preparation carried out in Fairbanks with subsequent studies performed primarily using their Vancouver , Reno and Hermosillo, Mexico facilities. Freegold will continue to report assays as they are finalized.  A sample quality control/quality assurance program is in place. Commercial assaying remains extremely slow due in part to COVID constraints. Freegold and other explorers worldwide are continuing to experience significant delays.

Freegold will continue to operate a full-service camp at Golden Summit with stringent COVID‐19 protocols in place.

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson , PGeo – Vice President Exploration and Development for Freegold.

About Freegold Ventures Limited
Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska . It holds through leases the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood, where a ~3,400-meter program was completed in 2021. Assays are pending.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including without limitation statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule,e and the success of exploration programs. The term "Mineral Resource" used above is defined per NI 43-101. Though Indicated Resources have been estimated for the Project, this PEA includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are too speculative for use in defining Reserves. Standalone economics have not been undertaken for the measured and indicated resources, and as such, no reserves have been estimated for the Project. Please note that the PEA is preliminary in nature, that it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would allow them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of the following factors, among others: changes in the price of mineral market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risks associated with development, construction, and mining operations, the uncertainty of future profitability and uncertainty of access to additional capital. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2020 filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations.  On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Many governments have likewise declared that the COVID-19outbreak in their jurisdictions constitutes an emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 have led to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects are expected to be temporary, the duration of the business disruptions and related financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. Such public health crises can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include risks to employee health and safety and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Freegold has implemented a significant COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

According to the Fraser Institute, the stable and mining-friendly state of Alaska is one of the top five mining jurisdictions in the world based on investment attractiveness. The state is the largest producer of zinc in the United States of America and is also a significant producer of gold. Today, metals contribute to over 90 percent of the value of minerals mined in Alaska.

Alaska has a long and prosperous mining history with significant underexplored mineral resources. The state also produces gemstones, construction sand and gravel, and crushed stone. Several notable companies with producing mines in Alaska include Kinross Gold Corp. (TSE: K), Northern Star Resources Ltd. (ASX: NST), Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE: HL), and Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE). Mineral companies with projects located in Alaska present an exciting opportunity for investors.

Freegold projects

Freegold Ventures (TSX: FVL, OTCQX: FGOVF) is a Gold and Copper exploration company focused on highly prospective mineral assets in Alaska. The Golden Summit project, located within the prolific Tintina gold province, is 30 minutes from Fairbanks. This project is easily accessible by road allowing for year-round drilling. Golden Summit is relatively underexplored with an indicated resource of 61,460,000 tonnes and contained mineral ounces of 1,363,000 and an inferred resource of 71,500,000 tonnes and contained ounces of 1,584,000, both at grades of 0.69 g/t gold (pit constrained at $1300 gold - PEA 2016).

Although relatively advanced with a preliminary economic assessment completed in 2016, the project is currently the subject of a significant drilling program aimed at increasing the overall resource grade. Not only does the project offer the investor an already significant resource, highly leveraged to the price of gold, but it also presents a unique opportunity for additional discovery within the project area with numerous other drill targets are expected to be drilled during 2022, including some in the vicinity of some the district’s highest grade historic gold producers.

Freegold Ventures’ Shorty Creek project is an underexplored copper and gold porphyry project with multiple prospective targets, located 125 road km northwest of Fairbanks. Drilling to date has returned numerous intercepts of greater than 0.25% copper with significant by-product credits of gold, silver, and tungsten over widths of 300-400 metres. The company believes that the project has substantial exploration and development upside.

In March 2019, Freegold Ventures granted South32 Ltd. (ASX: S32) an option to earn 70 percent of the Shorty Creek property for a US$30 million commitment. The long-term lease agreement is subject to a 2 percent NSR. Freegold Ventures is the current operator of the project and will remain so during the entirety of the option phase. Approximately 13,000 metres of drilling have been completed on the project to date. A 3,400 metre drill program was completed in the summer of 2021, with assay results pending.

The company leverages the strategic positioning of its assets near significant deposits. Freegold Ventures’ Shorty Creek project is located near the Livengood deposit, which hosts 13.6 million ounces of gold in measured and indicated resources. Freegold’s Golden Summit project is located near the Fort Knox deposit, which hosts the largest producing gold mine in Alaska, having produced over 8 million ounces to date.

Freegold Ventures is focused on advancing its Golden Summit and Shorty Creek projects. The company looks forward to creating value for shareholders with the upcoming results of its 2021 drill programs and the ongoing exploration drilling planned for 2022.

Freegold Ventures Golden Summit Project Winter 2021

Golden Summit Project Winter 2021

A highly experienced management team leads the company with decades of experience in mineral exploration and development. It is supported by a board with rich geological, production, and financial expertise. Freegold Ventures’ team has demonstrated knowledge in developing resources and a history of attracting major partners, including prolific investor Eric Sprott.

Company Highlights

  • Freegold Ventures’ Golden Summit project is a largely underexplored gold project located in the prolific Tintina gold province, 30 minutes away from the city of Fairbanks.
    • The Golden Summit project has an indicated resource of 61,460,000 tonnes and contained mineral ounces of 1,363,000 and an inferred resource of 71,500,000 tonnes and contained ounces of 1,584,000, both at grades of 0.69 g/t gold (pit constrained at $1300 gold – PEA 2016).
    • The project is located approximately eight kilometres northwest of Kinross’s Fort Knox mine, which has produced over 8 million ounces of gold to date
  • Freegold Ventures’ Shorty Creek project is an underexplored copper, gold, and tungsten porphyry project with multiple prospective targets. It is also in proximity to the city of Fairbanks.
  • Freegold Ventures has granted an option to South32 to earn 70 percent of the Shorty Creek property for a US$30 million commitment. The long-term lease agreement is subject to a 2 percent NSR.

Key Projects

Golden Summit

Tintina Gold Project

The Company completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) in 2016, which at $1300 gold resulted in a pit constrained indicated resource of 61,460,000 tonnes with contained mineral ounces of 1,363,000 at grades of 0.69 g/t gold. The property also has an inferred resource of 71,500,000 tonnes with contained ounces of 1,584,000 at grades of 0.69 g/t gold. Although the Golden Summit project has a significant mineral resource, only one area of the property has been systematically explored.

Freegold Ventures is currently focused on resource expansion drilling and potential grade enhancement, resource boundary definition, and target area generation with the ultimate goal of advancing the project through pre-feasibility. The company completed over 38,000 metres of drilling during 2021 and is set to resume drilling in February 2022. Assay results are pending from over 70% of the holes completed in 2021, which will undoubtedly provide the investor with a steady stream of news flow going forward. The complete results of the 2021 drill program will be incorporated into an updated resource in 2022.

Several of the reported highlight intercepts from the 2020-21 drill program indicate the potential for significant tonnage and grade enhancement:

257.4 metres grading 2.94 g/t Au (GSDL 2001)

348 metres grading 1.00 g/t Au (GSDL 2007)

495.8 metres grading 1.17 g/t Au (GS 2122)

Shorty Creek

The Shorty Creek project is a copper-gold and tungsten porphyry project located in Alaska in the United States of America. The approximately 31,000-acre project is accessible by highway and situated 125 kilometres from the city of Fairbanks, which has access to infrastructure and services. The Shorty Creek project is also 4 kilometres from former mining town Livengood, a community primarily based on placer gold production.

Freegold initially acquired the project in 2014, with the discovery hole drilled in 2015. This hole, SC 15-03, intersected 292.6 metres grading 0.26 % copper, 0.12 g/t gold, and 3.23 g/t silver, including 91.4 metres grading 0.55% copper, 0.14 g/t gold, and 7.02 g/t silver. Subsequent drilling in 2016-2019 has returned several long intercepts such as SC 16-02 which returned 434.5 metres grading 0.36 % copper, 0.12 g/t gold, 7.46 g/t silver, and 0.034 % WO 3. Most of the holes ended in mineralization.

Freegold Ventures Shorty Creek

Copper Mineralization - Shorty Creek Project

In 2021, approximately 3,400 metres of drilling were completed. With limited exploration, and only one area systematically explored; and multiple identified targets on the property the project presents an opportunity to participate in a potentially significant copper-gold porphyry project.

Freegold Ventures has a long-term lease agreement subject to a 2 percent NSR on the property. In March 2019, Freegold Ventures granted South32 Ltd. (ASX: S32) an option to earn 70 percent of the Shorty Creek property for a US$30 million commitment. Freegold Ventures is the current operator of the project and will remain so during the entirety of the option phase.

Both Golden Summit and Shorty Creek have the potential be the elusive “Company makers” and 2022 will no doubt be an exciting year for the Company.

Management Team

Kristina Walcott - President and Chief Executive Officer

Kristina Walcott has worked in various capacities in the mining and mineral exploration industry for the past 20 years. She has been president and CEO of Freegold Ventures since September 2009 and a director since July 2010. Walcott has held multiple administrative and field positions. In addition, she was actively involved in the geophysical contracting industry where she assisted in remote-site field geophysical surveys for major and junior mining firms. Before she was appointed president and CEO, Walcott was the company’s vice president of business development between March 2005 and September 2009. As the vice president of business development, she was responsible for identifying and acquiring new business opportunities in the mining sector.

Alvin W. Jackson -
Vice-President of Exploration and Development

Alvin Jackson has been a director of Freegold Ventures since March 2010 and the vice president of exploration and development since February 2011. Jackson has been instrumental in the development of EuroZinc Mining Corporation. EuroZinc Mining Corporation acquired the Aljustrel zinc-lead project and the Neves-Corvo copper mine in southern Portugal. As a result of those acquisitions, EuroZinc Mining Corporation grew to a market capitalization of over $1.8 billion before merging with Lundin Mining in 2006. Jackson has over 40 years of experience in mineral exploration and mine development. Jackson was directly involved in the exploration and development of two significant gold deposits and one porphyry copper deposit –– all of which subsequently became producers.

Gordon Steblin - Chief Financial Officer

Gordon Steblin obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree in 1983 from the University of British Columbia (UBC). In 1985, he became a Certified General Accountant. Steblin has over 20 years of financial experience in the junior mining and exploration sector. Steblin is also the chief financial officer of Elysee Development Corp. and Arctic Hunter Energy Inc., both TSX Venture-listed companies.

Ron Ewing - Director and Chairman

Ron Ewing has 30 years of experience in the mining and mineral exploration and operational industry as a director and officer of several public companies. As an officer, he served in various finance and corporate affairs functions. Ewing was the director and officer of Gold-Ore Resources Ltd. until Elgin Mining acquired it. Ewing was also the executive vice president of Euro-Zinc Mining Corporation, the vice president of Lundin Mining Corp., and Oro Mining Ltd’s director.

Gary Moore - Director

Gary Moore is a director of Goldcliff Resource Corporation. He graduated from the University of British Columbia from the faculty of commerce in 1976 and from the Masters of Business Administration program in 1982. He has held junior and senior executive positions with various companies, including Agra Industries Ltd Canuck Resources Corp. Tronics Technology Ltd., Trivest Management Inc., Global Securities Corporation, Pacific International Securities Inc., and HTI Ventures Corp.

David Knight - Director

David Knight practices securities and mining law primarily and is a senior partner with Weirfoulds LLP based in Toronto. His practice advises clients on various securities matters, including public and private financing, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance. He regularly represents both issuers and investment dealers.

Knight also represents mining clients on property acquisition and development, including option and joint venture agreements. Knight also has extensive experience in flow-through financing. He has been ranked in the Best Lawyers in Canada, 2011-2017 - Natural Resources Law, and is a recommended lawyer in mining law. Knight was also seconded to the Ontario Securities Commission 1983 - 1984.

Garnet Dawson - Director

Garnet Dawson is presently the vice president of exploration at GoldMining Inc. He is a registered Professional Geologist (APEGBC) with 28 years of domestic and international exploration experience. He was the former vice president of exploration of EuroZinc Mining Corporation before it merged with Lundin Mining in 2006. Before joining EuroZinc, he consulted internationally and held several positions with Battle Mountain Canada Inc., British Columbia Geological Survey, and Esso Minerals Canada Ltd. He has a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of Manitoba and a Masters of Science in Economic Geology from the University of British Columbia.

Greg Hanks - Director

Greg Hanks holds an Honours Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Finance. He has held several management and senior management roles throughout his more than 20 years in the financial services industry. He has extensive experience in commercial and industrial lending and has held several non-profit board positions. He is currently the senior manager of commercial services at Integris Credit Union. He is also currently the treasurer of the Northern Interior Mining Group in British Columbia

Glen Dickson - Director

Glen Dickson is a P. Geol. with a Bachelor of Science. Dickson has over 40 years of exploration and mining and operational experience in several countries. In the past 30 years, he focused on gold exploration in a wide variety of depositional environments. He served as chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Gold-ore Resources Ltd. until Elgin Mining Ltd acquired it. He served as the president, chief executive officer, and director of Cumberland Resources Limited until it was acquired by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. Dickson also served as the director of several other companies, including Atna Resources Ltd., Brazilian Gold Corporation, and Venerable Ventures Ltd. Dickson is currently president and CEO of Meliadine Gold Ltd. which is a private resource company with mineral holdings in Nunavut.

Reagan Glazier - Director

Reagan Glazier received a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of Calgary in 2014. Glazier is currently employed in a supervisory role at East Fraser Fiber Co. Ltd.

1818 platinum triangle

Freegold Provides Year-End Update

  • 70% of Holes still to be reported – 48 holes
  • Visible gold noted in several holes
  • Over 38,000 meters of drilling at Golden Summit
  • Updated Mineral Resource to be completed in 2022
  • 3,400 meters of drilling completed at Shorty Creek

Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to provide a summary of its 2021 activities. This year was a continuation of a program that began in 2020 looking for deeper, higher-grade mineralization. It has been a very successful program. The program has already intercepted more extensive and consistent higher-grade mineralization than any previous drill program on the project including numerous assays intervals over 30 gt Au. Golden Summit's mineralization is structurally complex, still making it challenging to connect the high-grade intersections into cohesive units, however, they will substantially boost the average grade for a bulk mineable project, well above our historic 0.69 gpT resource grade average. Freegold and most North American explorers experienced frustratingly long delays at the assay labs. Mineralization at Golden Summit is not necessarily visually obvious however with an over 90% hit rate in holes reported we are very pleased with our targeting efforts which continue to confirm our interpretation. Looking forward, with more than 70% of the drill holes from the 2021 program still to be reported and the already demonstrated success of the 2021 program, Management believes 2022 will be an exciting year for Freegold.

Over 38,000 metres of drilling were completed in 68 holes with an average hole depth of over 600 metres. Assays are pending for 48 holes. Drilling for the year just concluded and is expected to resume in early February. Drilling will continue to focus on further expanding and defining the higher-grade Cleary Vein System (CVS). Cutting and sampling will continue over the winter break to expedite results as quickly as possible.

Freegold intersects 82.3 metres grading 1.85 g/t Au and continues to confirm potential for significant resource expansion Golden Summit

  • Over 37,000 metres of drilling completed since drilling recommenced in February
  • Broad zones of higher than existing resource grade mineralization
  • Updated Mineral Resource to be completed in 2022

Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to announce results from an additional two holes (1091.8 metres ) from the ongoing drill program at its Golden Summit project, near Fairbanks, Alaska .  As with previous results received and reported throughout the 2021 program these new intersections clearly demonstrate the potential for significant resource expansion potential at Golden Summit with higher that existing resource grades.

Highlights are as listed in the table below:

