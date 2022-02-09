International Lithium Corp. is pleased to announce plans for upcoming exploration work at the 100% owned Raleigh Lake lithium, rubidium and caesium project near Ignace, Ontario.HighlightsUp to 5,000 metres drilling planned in two stagesStage 1 to cover infill drilling and additional targets currently permitted in Zones 1, 2 and 3Stage 2 to include new targets in the highly prospective Zones 5 and 6Airborne magnetic ...

ILC:CA