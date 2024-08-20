Drilling Planned for Mkuju Uranium Project

Highlights:
- Second drill rig has completed RC drilling at Long Pocket
- All 38 planned RC drillholes completed (for 2,139 meters) at the Long Pocket prospect and on track for maiden Mineral Resource Estimation expected by Q1 2025
- Composite downhole gamma responses over 1m of up to 13,993 counts per second ("cps") (including 27,319 cps 1 ) confirm shallow mineralisation
- 5 diamond drillholes for 932.7 meters completed at Amphitheatre
- Downhole gamma probe 1m composites of up to 1m 16,426 cps 2 (including 20,312 cps) supports extensions to mineralisation
- First assay results expected Q3 2024
- Two rigs now at Huarabagoo and Junnagunna with resource extension drilling underway; initial hole indicates wide mineralised intervals with peak 1m gamma composites of up to 6,992 cps (including 13,350cps) 3
- First hole at Huarabagoo extended because mineralisation continued further down from the initial planned hole depth of 80m .
Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF), a uranium mine development and exploration company with globally significant assets in the United States and Australia is pleased to provide an update on its drilling activities at the Westmoreland Uranium Project in Queensland, Australia ("Westmoreland").
As reported on June 20, 2024 , this season's exploration drilling campaign at Westmoreland is comprised of up to 12,000 meters of diamond and RC drilling across multiple targets and is designed to potentially expand the resource at existing deposits and to identify potential satellite deposits, which might materially impact either the ultimate mine life of the project or contribute to the potential for increased scale of operations. The program is planned to test up to five targets and is off to an excellent start with positive results already obtained from the first three targets drilled. The findings are supported by downhole gamma probe readings, geological logging and hand-held scintillometer analysis. An initial batch of samples were sent for assaying in late July and the first assay results are expected to be returned within the next couple of weeks.
____________________________
2 AusLog W450-1 downhole gamma probe used. 0.5x correction applied here for consistency and comparison to Reflex EX-Gamma. Raw cps actually 32,925cps.
3 Note to reader, rigs utilising different gamma probes; no calculation on eU 3 O 8 has been undertaken and probe data used to support sampling procedure.
Commenting on the exploration results, Laramide's Vice-President of Exploration Rhys Davies said:
"Our drill program at Westmoreland is proceeding very well and meeting expectations with the first of our exploration drillholes at Amphitheatre returning multiple zones of mineralization (both laterally and deeper than previously known). As well, the Long Pocket infill drilling has returned both significant and shallow gamma responses confirming continuity of mineralization. The next stage of this year's program is to prove the potential, indicated in the 2023 drill program, to both link and expand the Huarabagoo and Junnagunna deposits that were used to produce the Westmoreland 2016 PEA. We look forward to updating investors as the assay results are received over the coming weeks and months.
"The goal of this year's program is to start to quantify and qualify what we believe to be a significantly larger asset than has already been defined. Last year's drilling results have given confidence to our assumptions that the potential size of Westmoreland's uranium mineralization can become much larger."
The second drilling rig arrived on site in July, which has accelerated the progress of the total campaign which will cover five targets. The planned programs at the Long Pocket deposit and the Amphitheatre prospect have now been completed. Thus far, thirty-eight RC shallow resource infill holes for 2,139m at Long Pocket, and five diamond holes for a total of 932.7m at Amphitheatre are complete. Downhole gamma probe data confirms drilling has successfully identified infill mineralisation at Long Pocket. Furthermore, extensions to mineralisation at Amphitheatre have also been tested.
Both rigs have subsequently moved on to resource extension drilling at the Huarabagoo and Junnagunna deposits which are two of the three deposits included in the 2016 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"). The first of these holes was recently completed at Huarabagoo. The objective of this drilling is to investigate the potential to increase the current resource estimate which is currently defined as 51.9 Mlbs contained U 3 O 8 (Measured and Indicated 18.7 Mt @ 0.09% for 36 Mlbs U 3 O 8 and Inferred 9.0 Mt @ 0.08% for 15.9 Mlbs U 3 O 8 ).
Long Pocket Uranium Deposit
Long Pocket is a satellite deposit 7km to the east of the Westmoreland Project (Figure 3). Drilling in 2023 provided the support to model mineralisation and had highlighted zones where infill drilling was required to confirm continuity of the mineralisation to a high enough level of confidence required to contribute to a resource estimate. Thirty-eight infill RC drill holes, for a total of 2,139m , were planned accordingly for 2024 and have been recently completed.
Importantly, the initial downhole gamma probe data from the 2024 drilling has confirmed shallow ( 50m depth), flat-lying, continuous mineralisation (Figure 1) with 1m downhole composite readings of up to 13,993cps (Table 2), which included individual readings of up to 27,319cps.
Assay results from Long Pocket drilling are expected in Q3 2024 and results from this year's drilling will be incorporated into a maiden Mineral Resource Estimation of the deposit in Q1 2025. The central part of this deposit is now well understood with hole spacing now less than 50m in places.
Amphitheatre uranium prospect
The Amphitheatre uranium prospect is located 16km northeast of the Junnagunna uranium deposit and expresses as a strong 400m x 300m airborne radiometric anomaly. The area was subject to historical exploration in the late 1960s and early 1970s with Laramide rediscovering its potential in the 2022 and 2023 drill programs.
Visible secondary uranium minerals such as carnotite and torbernite are present at surface and hosted within the Westmoreland Conglomerate. Mineralisation, which was identified in the 2022 and 2023 4 drilling programs, shows a relationship with mafic intrusive units and sharing potential genetic similarities with the nearby Westmoreland uranium deposit 5 . Drilling in 2024 comprised 5 diamond holes ( 932.7m ), which targeted extensions to uranium mineralisation both laterally and down dip and successfully identified new zones for follow up. Initial composite downhole gamma probe data of up to 1m 16,426 cps 6 (Table 2) including 20,312 cps supports extensions to mineralisation.
Samples have been dispatched to ALS Mt Isa with the highest-level radioactive samples analysed at ALS Perth.
Initial interpretation suggests that mineralisation may continue to the north but under alluvial cover which obscures any surface radiometric response. Follow up holes to test this region are being planned for the end of the 2024 drilling campaign.
_____________________________
5 https://laramide.com/projects/westmoreland-uranium-project/
6 AusLog W450-1 downhole gamma probe used. 0.5x correction applied here for consistency and comparison to Reflex EX-Gamma. Raw cps actually 32,925cps.
Huarabagoo Uranium Deposit
Although drilling at Huarabagoo has only recently commenced, the first hole has provided great encouragement with 5 mineralised zones intercepted (Figure 2 – strip log). 1m composite gamma probe responses peaked at 6,922cps from 42- 43m downhole, with individual peaks reading 13,350cps. Additionally, the hole had to be extended due to the initial planned hole depth of 80m being in a mineralised zone. Accordingly, the hole was extended to a depth of 110.7m .
Drill core from this hole, HB24DD001, is currently being processed by Laramide's exploration team and samples will be dispatched from site within the next few days.
Qualified/Competent Person
The information in this announcement relating to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Rhys Davies , a contractor to the Company. Mr. Davies is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves', and is a Qualified Person under the guidelines of the National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Davies consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
To learn more about Laramide, please visit the Company's website at www.laramide.com .
Follow us on Twitter @LaramideRes
About Laramide Resources Ltd.:
Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Australia and the western United States . The company's portfolio comprises predominantly advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. The assets have been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and the two large projects are considered to be late-stage, low-technical risk projects.
The Westmoreland project in Queensland, Australia , is one of the largest uranium development assets held by a junior mining company. This project has a PEA that describes an economically robust, open-pit mining project with a mine life of 13 years. Additionally, the adjacent Murphy Project in the Northern Territory of Australia is a greenfield asset that Laramide strategically acquired to control the majority of the mineralized system along the Westmoreland trend.
In the United States , Laramide's assets include the NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project. An NI 43-101 PEA study completed in 2023 has described an in-situ recovery ("ISR") production methodology. The Company also owns the La Jara Mesa project in the historic Grants mining district of New Mexico and an underground project, called La Sal , in Lisbon Valley, Utah .
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information. Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information.
Table 1: Drill Collar Details
Prospect
Hole ID
GDA_Easting
GDA_Northing
RL (m)
Depth
Grid
Dip
Hole
Drilling
Drilling completed
AMPHITHEATRE
AMD008
209879
8074908
93
241.6
90
-60
DD
01/07/2024
09/07/2024
AMPHITHEATRE
AMD009
209928
8074816
90
202.9
270
-80
DD
10/07/2024
15/07/2024
AMPHITHEATRE
AMD010
209954
8074725
90
203.4
90
-60
DD
15/07/2024
26/07/2024
AMPHITHEATRE
AMD011
209958
8074620
99
200.3
90
-60
DD
26/07/2024
02/08/2024
AMPHITHEATRE
AMD012
209928
8074820
90
84.5
90
-55
DD
03/08/2024
05/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC001
204362
8065063
98
54
0
-90
RC
01/08/2024
01/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC002
204312
8065113
98
54
0
-90
RC
02/08/2024
08/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC003
204262
8065063
98
78
0
-90
RC
03/08/2024
03/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC004
204212
8065063
97
60
0
-90
RC
03/08/2024
03/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC005
204168
8065127
95
60
0
-90
RC
03/08/2024
03/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC006
204122
8065007
97
54
0
-90
RC
04/08/2024
04/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC007
204092
8064933
98
48
180
-60
RC
04/08/2024
04/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC008
204192
8064940
100
54
180
-60
RC
04/08/2024
04/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC009
204187
8065025
97
48
0
-90
RC
04/08/2024
05/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC010
204079
8065059
96
60
0
-90
RC
05/08/2024
05/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC011
204109
8065106
96
60
0
-90
RC
05/08/2024
05/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC012
204072
8065117
95
60
0
-90
RC
05/08/2024
06/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC013
204078
8065160
94
54
0
-90
RC
06/08/2024
06/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC014
203524
8065406
91
54
0
-90
RC
06/08/2024
06/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC015
203615
8065322
91
48
0
-90
RC
07/08/2024
07/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC016
203715
8065262
92
48
0
-90
RC
07/08/2024
07/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC017
203715
8065362
91
48
0
-90
RC
07/08/2024
07/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC018
203715
8065462
90
48
0
-90
RC
08/08/2024
08/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC019
203724
8065561
90
54
0
-90
RC
08/08/2024
08/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC020
203824
8065611
90
48
0
-90
RC
08/08/2024
08/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC021
203924
8065561
90
48
0
-90
RC
08/08/2024
08/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC022
203915
8065462
90
48
0
-90
RC
09/08/2024
09/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC023
203915
8065362
91
48
0
-90
RC
09/08/2024
09/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC024
203930
8065255
92
48
0
-90
RC
09/08/2024
09/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC025
203999
8065213
93
98
0
-90
RC
09/08/2024
10/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC026
204086
8065313
92
60
0
-90
RC
10/08/2024
10/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC027
204027
8065110
95
60
0
-90
RC
11/08/2024
11/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC028
203958
8065116
95
60
0
-90
RC
11/08/2024
11/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC029
203881
8065146
94
60
0
-90
RC
11/08/2024
11/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC030
203977
8065042
96
84
0
-90
RC
11/08/2024
12/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC031
203933
8065019
96
48
0
-90
RC
12/08/2024
12/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC032
203986
8064911
98
48
0
-90
RC
12/08/2024
12/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC033
203889
8064909
97
48
0
-90
RC
13/08/2024
13/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC034
204331
8064746
107
48
0
-90
RC
13/08/2024
13/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC035
204134
8064653
108
54
0
-90
RC
15/08/2024
15/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC036
204121
8064795
105
55
0
-90
RC
15/08/2024
15/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC037
204001
8064732
101
66
0
-60
RC
15/08/2024
16/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC038
203843
8064732
100
66
30
-60
RC
16/08/2024
16/08/2024
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD001
194115
8062632
91
110.8
133
-60
DD
08/08/2024
13/08/2024
Table 2: 1m Composite Downhole Gamma probe response >500cps
AMPHITHEATRE
Hole number
From
To
Counts per second (CPS)
Gamma Tool
AMD008
57
58
1577
AusLog W450-1 (T070)
AMD008
86
87
509
AusLog W450-1 (T070)
AMD008
144
145
671
AusLog W450-1 (T070)
AMD008
145
146
559
AusLog W450-1 (T070)
AMD008
151
152
955
AusLog W450-1 (T070)
AMD008
152
153
703
AusLog W450-1 (T070)
AMD008
154
155
534
AusLog W450-1 (T070)
AMD008
156
157
566
AusLog W450-1 (T070)
AMD009
39
40
10683
AusLog W450-1 (T070)
AMD009
40
41
17419
AusLog W450-1 (T070)
AMD009
41
42
32925
AusLog W450-1 (T070)
AMD009
42
43
17306
AusLog W450-1 (T070)
AMD009
43
44
6092
AusLog W450-1 (T070)
AMD009
44
45
1206
AusLog W450-1 (T070)
AMD009
45
46
1535
AusLog W450-1 (T070)
AMD009
46
47
1365
AusLog W450-1 (T070)
AMD009
47
48
673
AusLog W450-1 (T070)
AMD009
48
49
4493
AusLog W450-1 (T070)
AMD009
49
50
2109
AusLog W450-1 (T070)
AMD009
54
55
999
AusLog W450-1 (T070)
AMD009
55
56
1280
AusLog W450-1 (T070)
AMD009
70
71
554
AusLog W450-1 (T070)
AMD009
142
143
735
AusLog W450-1 (T070)
AMD011
5
6
1453
Reflex EZ Gamma
AMD011
6
7
714
Reflex EZ Gamma
AMD011
42
43
879
Reflex EZ Gamma
AMD011
43
44
576
Reflex EZ Gamma
AMD011
44
45
550
Reflex EZ Gamma
AMD011
74
75
525
Reflex EZ Gamma
AMD011
84
85
612
Reflex EZ Gamma
AMD011
125
126
539
Reflex EZ Gamma
AMD011
134
135
559
Reflex EZ Gamma
AMD011
136
137
890
Reflex EZ Gamma
AMD011
137
138
2385
Reflex EZ Gamma
AMD011
138
139
3512
Reflex EZ Gamma
AMD011
139
140
3618
Reflex EZ Gamma
AMD011
140
141
3491
Reflex EZ Gamma
AMD011
141
142
2609
Reflex EZ Gamma
AMD011
142
143
840
Reflex EZ Gamma
AMD011
172
173
739
Reflex EZ Gamma
AMD011
173
174
1023
Reflex EZ Gamma
AMD011
178
179
624
Reflex EZ Gamma
AMD011
179
180
850
Reflex EZ Gamma
AMD011
180
181
677
Reflex EZ Gamma
AMD011
193
194
555
Reflex EZ Gamma
AMD012
65
66
690
Reflex EZ Gamma
AMD012
66
67
636
Reflex EZ Gamma
AMD012
67
68
891
Reflex EZ Gamma
AMD012
68
69
1376
Reflex EZ Gamma
AMD012
69
70
507
Reflex EZ Gamma
AMD012
75
76
647
Reflex EZ Gamma
AMD012
76
77
776
Reflex EZ Gamma
AMD012
77
78
640
Reflex EZ Gamma
LONG POCKET
Hole number
From
To
Counts per second (CPS)
Gamma Tool
LP24RC001
4
5
623
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC001
5
6
833
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC001
28
29
747
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC001
38
39
852
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC001
39
40
783
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC001
40
41
554
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC002
7
8
607
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC002
9
10
690
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC002
10
11
621
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC002
11
12
752
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC002
13
14
1058
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC002
14
15
2679
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC002
15
16
4969
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC002
16
17
2503
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC002
17
18
1360
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC002
18
19
1841
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC002
19
20
2175
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC002
20
21
648
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC002
24
25
774
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC002
28
29
621
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC002
29
30
854
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC002
30
31
1255
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC002
37
38
665
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC002
38
39
1390
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC003
2
3
505
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC003
7
8
642
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC003
8
9
1254
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC003
9
10
1339
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC003
10
11
1012
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC003
12
13
549
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC003
13
14
980
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC003
14
15
2046
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC003
15
16
1664
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC003
16
17
689
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC003
17
18
733
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC003
18
19
778
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC003
20
21
735
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC003
21
22
1013
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC003
22
23
1020
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC003
23
24
2106
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC003
24
25
1815
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC003
25
26
1753
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC003
26
27
536
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC003
28
29
1387
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC003
30
31
775
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC003
38
39
826
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC003
39
40
1228
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC003
40
41
597
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC005
2
3
1902
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC005
3
4
1236
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC005
41
42
1364
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC005
42
43
927
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
8
9
501
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
9
10
509
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
13
14
621
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
14
15
835
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
15
16
844
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
16
17
1176
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
17
18
5647
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
18
19
13993
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
19
20
1226
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
20
21
7374
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
21
22
5071
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
22
23
2455
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
23
24
2085
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
24
25
1475
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
25
26
1327
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
26
27
894
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
27
28
1149
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
28
29
1088
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
29
30
672
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
30
31
631
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
31
32
551
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
32
33
607
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
33
34
716
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
34
35
2081
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
35
36
1520
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
36
37
1482
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
37
38
1110
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
38
39
1202
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
39
40
1228
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
40
41
1116
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
41
42
1107
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
42
43
1167
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
43
44
1159
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
44
45
1281
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
45
46
1092
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
46
47
1158
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
47
48
1090
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
48
49
1077
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
49
50
1135
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
50
51
1129
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
51
52
1146
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC006
52
53
1202
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
3
4
562
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
4
5
1210
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
5
6
1006
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
6
7
627
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
7
8
719
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
8
9
597
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
9
10
580
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
10
11
580
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
11
12
536
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
12
13
586
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
13
14
589
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
14
15
580
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
15
16
568
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
16
17
577
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
17
18
583
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
18
19
604
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
19
20
757
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
20
21
899
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
21
22
624
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
22
23
623
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
23
24
537
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
24
25
601
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
25
26
545
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
26
27
548
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
27
28
614
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
28
29
689
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
29
30
698
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
30
31
616
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
31
32
611
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
32
33
627
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
33
34
691
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
34
35
1455
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
35
36
957
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
36
37
1133
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
37
38
933
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
38
39
1103
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
39
40
1223
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
40
41
1110
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
41
42
1242
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
42
43
978
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
43
44
859
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
44
45
809
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
45
46
770
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC007
46
47
770
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC008
17
18
698
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC008
18
19
1389
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC008
20
21
893
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC008
22
23
4870
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC008
23
24
2518
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC008
24
25
5829
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC008
25
26
2840
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC008
26
27
1089
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC008
27
28
1173
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC008
28
29
1584
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC008
31
32
511
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC008
32
33
620
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC008
40
41
903
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC008
41
42
1281
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC008
42
43
684
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC011
6
7
986
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC011
7
8
732
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC011
8
9
820
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC011
9
10
791
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC011
11
12
760
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC011
12
13
1824
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC011
13
14
642
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC011
14
15
1102
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC011
16
17
527
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC011
17
18
531
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC011
33
34
967
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC011
37
38
4064
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC011
38
39
2299
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC011
39
40
1034
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC011
41
42
911
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC012
2
3
837
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC012
3
4
1832
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC012
14
15
1444
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC012
16
17
847
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC012
17
18
660
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC012
33
34
1366
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC012
37
38
1015
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC012
38
39
564
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC012
39
40
787
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC012
40
41
2326
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC012
41
42
600
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC012
43
44
570
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC013
5
6
533
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC013
6
7
4279
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC013
7
8
10507
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC013
8
9
2715
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC013
9
10
1151
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC013
37
38
569
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC013
41
42
792
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC013
42
43
1490
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC014
16
17
1306
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC015
10
11
622
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC015
11
12
501
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC016
9
10
633
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC016
10
11
8720
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC016
11
12
4166
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC016
12
13
8928
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC016
19
20
1489
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC016
20
21
872
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC016
21
22
599
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC018
12
13
1409
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC018
13
14
2937
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC018
14
15
3131
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC018
15
16
1492
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC018
18
19
612
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC019
21
22
596
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC021
23
24
891
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC021
25
26
1020
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC022
20
21
4225
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC022
21
22
1260
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC022
22
23
2749
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC022
23
24
2381
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC022
24
25
641
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC023
17
18
529
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC023
20
21
735
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC023
21
22
4436
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC023
22
23
2124
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC023
23
24
867
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC024
14
15
897
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC024
16
17
1105
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC024
17
18
1362
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC024
18
19
578
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC024
20
21
835
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC024
21
22
678
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
12
13
939
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
13
14
1293
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
28
29
532
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
29
30
1048
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
30
31
508
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
31
32
799
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
32
33
2304
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
33
34
2992
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
34
35
2544
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
35
36
1658
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
36
37
2455
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
37
38
1027
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
38
39
714
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
39
40
904
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
40
41
1302
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
41
42
852
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
42
43
541
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
43
44
572
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
44
45
536
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
47
48
667
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
48
49
874
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
49
50
815
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
50
51
816
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
51
52
817
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
52
53
755
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
53
54
733
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
54
55
800
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
55
56
825
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
56
57
800
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
57
58
761
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
58
59
783
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
59
60
774
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
60
61
799
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
61
62
783
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
62
63
853
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
63
64
816
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
64
65
732
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
65
66
681
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
66
67
688
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
67
68
720
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
68
69
693
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
69
70
721
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
70
71
743
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
71
72
722
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
72
73
715
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
73
74
720
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
74
75
723
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
75
76
724
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
76
77
715
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
77
78
685
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
78
79
762
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
79
80
777
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
80
81
819
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
81
82
833
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
82
83
873
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
83
84
879
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
84
85
755
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
85
86
755
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
86
87
752
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
87
88
763
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
88
89
797
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
89
90
764
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
90
91
724
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
91
92
727
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC025
92
93
741
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC026
26
27
1410
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC026
27
28
1324
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC027
2
3
5690
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC027
3
4
1793
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC027
10
11
744
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC027
33
34
553
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC027
34
35
733
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC027
37
38
1572
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC027
38
39
1174
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC027
39
40
1130
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC027
40
41
1561
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC027
41
42
525
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC027
42
43
578
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC028
3
4
703
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC028
36
37
1736
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC028
39
40
1801
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC028
40
41
590
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC028
42
43
549
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC029
36
37
601
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC029
37
38
636
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC029
38
39
1067
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC029
39
40
1576
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC029
40
41
1483
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC029
41
42
804
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC030
21
22
637
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC030
23
24
611
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC030
24
25
543
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC030
33
34
582
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC030
34
35
546
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC030
36
37
1893
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC030
37
38
1060
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC030
38
39
1625
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC030
39
40
1694
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC030
40
41
789
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC031
23
24
840
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC031
28
29
1153
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC031
29
30
796
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC031
30
31
606
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC031
31
32
513
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC031
32
33
708
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC031
33
34
968
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC031
34
35
850
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC032
19
20
580
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC032
23
24
909
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC032
24
25
586
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC032
28
29
929
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC032
31
32
2431
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC032
32
33
2615
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC032
36
37
947
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC033
24
25
1030
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC033
25
26
1777
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC033
26
27
1198
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC033
27
28
560
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC033
32
33
1261
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC033
36
37
3152
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC033
37
38
1631
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC035
7
8
683
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC035
8
9
1351
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC035
13
14
721
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC035
14
15
1355
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC035
29
30
1431
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC035
33
34
719
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC036
26
27
875
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC036
33
34
4555
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC036
34
35
1621
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC036
35
36
684
Reflex EZ Gamma
LP24RC036
37
38
533
Reflex EZ Gamma
HUARABAGOO
Hole number
From
To
Counts per second (CPS)
Gamma Tool
HB24DD001
4
5
889
Reflex EZ Gamma
HB24DD001
8
9
1160
Reflex EZ Gamma
HB24DD001
9
10
814
Reflex EZ Gamma
HB24DD001
10
11
737
Reflex EZ Gamma
HB24DD001
12
13
1389
Reflex EZ Gamma
HB24DD001
13
14
4869
Reflex EZ Gamma
HB24DD001
27
28
1095
Reflex EZ Gamma
HB24DD001
32
33
811
Reflex EZ Gamma
HB24DD001
38
39
511
Reflex EZ Gamma
HB24DD001
41
42
2121
Reflex EZ Gamma
HB24DD001
42
43
6922
Reflex EZ Gamma
HB24DD001
55
56
1484
Reflex EZ Gamma
HB24DD001
56
57
714
Reflex EZ Gamma
HB24DD001
74
75
1920
Reflex EZ Gamma
HB24DD001
75
76
758
Reflex EZ Gamma
HB24DD001
94
95
713
Reflex EZ Gamma
HB24DD001
95
96
1443
Reflex EZ Gamma
