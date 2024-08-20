Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

AuKing Mining

Drilling Planned for Mkuju Uranium Project

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) is pleased to confirm that final arrangements are being made prior to the commencement of its proposed Stage 2 exploration drilling program at the Mkuju Uranium Project in southern Tanzania.

AuKing Managing Director, Paul Williams said AuKing is looking forward to proceeding with its Stage 2 drilling program at Mkuju, after the initial Stage 1 activities in late 2023 identified potential significant areas of uranium mineralization.

“The planned maximum 75 drill hole (11,000m) air core/RC drilling program at Mkuju is expected to commence within the next few weeks, now that road and drill pad access has been completed. The work we carried out last year in the Stage 1 program identified several key target areas for the proposed drilling and we are keen to start generating some results from this very prospective uranium project,” Mr Williams said.

2023 Mkuju Results

On the 31st January 2024, the Company reported some excellent results from its initial Stage 1 exploration program conducted at the Mkuju uranium project including the following:

Auger drilling

MKAU23_020 3m @ 1,273ppm U3O8 incl 1m @ 3,350ppm U3O8

MKAU23_045 3m @ 250ppm U3O8 incl 1m @ 410ppm U3O8

Soil samples

MKGS006 510ppm U3O8

MKGS017 8,800ppm U3O8

MKGS056 960ppm U3O8

Rock chip samples

MKGS056 2,250ppm

MKGS057 800ppm U3O8

(See AuKing release to ASX on 31 January 2024 for full details).

The results from the Stage 1 program (together with the historical radiometric survey previously undertaken by Mantra Resources) enabled Auking to develop the key target areas for proposed Stage 2 drilling program as illustrated in Figure 1 below:

Mkuju Stage 2 Program Aims and Activities

There are some key aims associated with the proposed Stage 2 drilling program at Mkuju as follows:

  • Carry out the first detailed exploration drilling program in this region to the immediate south of the world class Nyota uranium deposit;
  • Test the high priority target areas that have emerged from the Stage 1 program and sit within the historical Mantra Resources radiometric survey;
  • Carry out a drilling pattern of several holes for each target area in order to maximise the prospects of intersecting uranium mineralization; and
  • Test the potential mineralized extents of certain target areas in the three new Eastern PLs that coincide with the Mantra radiometric anomaly; and
  • Generally, provide the basis for a further Stage of drilling that will primarily be focused on establishing an initial mineral resource estimate (MRE) at Mkuju.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from AuKing Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

AKN:AU
Letters spelling "IPO" in front of coins.

Ilala Metals Planning ASX IPO, Aiming to Progress Uranium and Copper Projects

Uranium-focused Ilala Metals is looking to raise AU$5 million via an initial public offering (IPO).

The company said on August 12 that it has opened its IPO, and will be able to take up to AU$3 million in over-subscriptions, potentially allowing it to raise as much as AU$8 million. Its proposed ASX code is IL1.

Proceeds will mainly go toward exploration and initial drilling at Ilala's Botswana-based Serule uranium project.

Keep reading...Show less

Laramide Australian drilling proceeding as planned; Strong downhole gamma radioactivity confirms mineralisation at initial three targets

Highlights:

  • Second drill rig has completed RC drilling at Long Pocket
    • All 38 planned RC drillholes completed (for 2,139 meters) at the Long Pocket prospect and on track for maiden Mineral Resource Estimation expected by Q1 2025
    • Composite downhole gamma responses over 1m of up to 13,993 counts per second ("cps") (including 27,319 cps 1 ) confirm shallow mineralisation
  • 5 diamond drillholes for 932.7 meters completed at Amphitheatre
    • Downhole gamma probe 1m composites of up to 1m 16,426 cps 2 (including 20,312 cps) supports extensions to mineralisation
  • First assay results expected Q3 2024
  • Two rigs now at Huarabagoo and Junnagunna with resource extension drilling underway; initial hole indicates wide mineralised intervals with peak 1m gamma composites of up to 6,992 cps (including 13,350cps) 3
  • First hole at Huarabagoo extended because mineralisation continued further down from the initial planned hole depth of 80m .

Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF), a uranium mine development and exploration company with globally significant assets in the United States and Australia is pleased to provide an update on its drilling activities at the Westmoreland Uranium Project in Queensland, Australia ("Westmoreland").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GLOBAL ATOMIC ANNOUNCES NIGER GOVERNMENT SUPPORT FOR THE DASA PROJECT

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) is pleased to announce that a letter was issued by the Government of the Republic of Niger on August 15, 2024 in which President Tiani and the Council of Ministers confirmed their support for Global Atomic and the Dasa Project.

In the letter translated below, the Government states that…

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gladiator Resources Limited

Drilling Update for Mkuju Project - Updated

Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA)(Gladiator or the Company) provides a correction to its Mkuju drilling update announcement previously released to market on 15 August 2024

SWC drill hole identification numbers provided on page 2 of the previous announcement have been corrected, and also Figure 3 (on page 5) has been updated to correctly refence the drill hole numbers

Holes SWDD002 and SWDD003 were extended to test the lower Tiers 2 and 3 (Figure 3) but only minor uranium mineralisation was encountered.


Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the drilling program currently being undertaken at the Mkuju, located in South-west Tanzania.

Keep reading...Show less
C29 Metals

C29 Metals


Keep reading...Show less

Ur-Energy to Present at August 20th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

Ur-Energy (URG) is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day in addition to their presentation

Event: Q3 Investor Summit
Date: August 20th, 2024
Presentation Time: 3:00 pm ET
Location:https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3062/51139

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×