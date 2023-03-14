More Drilling at Getchell Gold’s Nevada Asset After Successful Gold Intercepts

Large-Scale Porphyry/Volcanic Hosted Copper-Gold Potential Identified At Havilah In The Highly-Prospective Lachlan Fold Belt

“We just continue to increase the drilling. And as we drill more drill holes, we just continue to find more gold. And you can't say that very often,” Getchell Gold President Mark Sieb said.

Getchell Gold (CSE:GTCH,OTCQB:GGLDF) is stepping up the drilling campaign at its Fondaway Canyon project in Churchill County, Nevada, as the company’s field crew continues to intersect gold, effectively tripling the known historical mineralization of the asset, according to Mike Sieb, Getchell Gold’s president and director.

“We just continue to increase the drilling. And as we drill more drill holes, we just continue to find more gold. And you can't say that very often,” he said, noting that to date his team has delineated an area at least 600 meters wide and 600 meters deep that is robust with mineralization.

Sieb said the company plans to continue its drilling campaign in 2023. Fondaway Canyon has a resource of about 550,000 ounces in the indicated category at a grade of 1.56 grams per metric ton gold, and an additional 1.5 million ounces of gold in the inferred category.

“So this is a very spectacular deposit," he said. "And I don't even see the end of the mineralization. I think the Fondaway Canyon project has the huge potential to be a tier one asset.”

Watch the full interview with Getchell Gold President and Director Mark Sieb above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Getchell Gold (CSE:GTCH,OTCQB:GGLDF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Getchell Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. Getchell Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Getchell Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

