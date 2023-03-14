More Drilling at Getchell Gold’s Nevada Asset After Successful Gold Intercepts
“We just continue to increase the drilling. And as we drill more drill holes, we just continue to find more gold. And you can't say that very often,” Getchell Gold President Mark Sieb said.
Getchell Gold (CSE:GTCH,OTCQB:GGLDF) is stepping up the drilling campaign at its Fondaway Canyon project in Churchill County, Nevada, as the company’s field crew continues to intersect gold, effectively tripling the known historical mineralization of the asset, according to Mike Sieb, Getchell Gold’s president and director.
“We just continue to increase the drilling. And as we drill more drill holes, we just continue to find more gold. And you can't say that very often,” he said, noting that to date his team has delineated an area at least 600 meters wide and 600 meters deep that is robust with mineralization.
Sieb said the company plans to continue its drilling campaign in 2023. Fondaway Canyon has a resource of about 550,000 ounces in the indicated category at a grade of 1.56 grams per metric ton gold, and an additional 1.5 million ounces of gold in the inferred category.
“So this is a very spectacular deposit," he said. "And I don't even see the end of the mineralization. I think the Fondaway Canyon project has the huge potential to be a tier one asset.”
Watch the full interview with Getchell Gold President and Director Mark Sieb above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Getchell Gold (CSE:GTCH,OTCQB:GGLDF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Getchell Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. Getchell Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Getchell Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1904.09
|+1.06
|Silver
|21.78
|+0.10
|Copper
|4.02
|+0.01
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|72.11
|+0.78
|Heating Oil
|2.65
|+0.03
|Natural Gas
|2.58
|0.00
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Gold Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.