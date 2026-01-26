The Conversation (0)
January 26, 2026
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Drilling confirms grade continuity at depth and along strike
07 July 2025
Asara Resources
Advancing the next West African gold camp from the heart of Guinea’s prolific Siguiri Basin Keep Reading...
22 January
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - December 2025
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - December 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
04 January
Ongoing Drilling Continues to Return Broad Gold Intercepts
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Ongoing drilling continues to return broad gold interceptsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
08 December 2025
Asara Expands Kada Gold Project
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Asara Expands Kada Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
01 December 2025
Massan Resource Infill and Extension Drilling Delivers More Positive Results
West African gold explorer Asara Resources Limited (ASX: AS1; Asara or Company) is pleased to announce the second set of results from 11 drill holes (totalling 2,455m) from the Phase 1 Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program within the Massan deposit Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) area at its flagship Kada Gold Project (Kada) in Guinea. HIGHLIGHTS Drilling to date has focused on increasing... Keep Reading...
30 October 2025
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2025
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
5h
New World Disorder: Gold Smashes US$5,000 and Silver Soars Above US$100
Gold and silver prices are skyrocketing past key psychological price levels to historic highs as investors flock to safe-haven assets.What once seemed like a fairy tale dream shared among ardent gold bugs is now a reality in today's ever-shifting new world order. Gold is now trading above... Keep Reading...
6h
Zijin Gold to Acquire Allied Gold in US$4 Billion Deal
Allied Gold (TSX:AAUC,NYSE:AAUC) has agreed to be acquired by Hong Kong–listed Zijin Gold International (HKEX:2259,OTCPink:ZJNGF) in an all-cash transaction that values the Canadian miner at approximately C$5.5 billion, the companies announced Monday (January 26).The deal will see Zijin Gold... Keep Reading...
6h
What Was the Highest Price for Gold?
Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
7h
LaFleur Minerals Updates PEA and Beacon Gold Mill Restart Work
LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce major advancements with its Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Gold Mill which includes the advancement of technical studies evaluating the restart of gold... Keep Reading...
10h
American Eagle Drills 802 Metres of 0.71% Copper Eq. from Surface, including 375 Metres of 1.01% Copper Eq.
American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) ("American Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to report one of the strongest drill results to date at its 100% owned NAK Project, highlighting a very wide, near-surface, high-grade interval that demonstrates continuous mineralization from surface to depth... Keep Reading...
