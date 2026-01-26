Drilling confirms grade continuity at depth and along strike

Drilling confirms grade continuity at depth and along strike

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Drilling confirms grade continuity at depth and along strike

Download the PDF here.

asara-resourcesas1-auasx-as1gold-investing
AS1:AU
Asara Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Asara Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Asara Resources

Asara Resources

Advancing the next West African gold camp from the heart of Guinea’s prolific Siguiri Basin Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - December 2025

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - December 2025

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - December 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Ongoing Drilling Continues to Return Broad Gold Intercepts

Ongoing Drilling Continues to Return Broad Gold Intercepts

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Ongoing drilling continues to return broad gold interceptsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Asara Expands Kada Gold Project

Asara Expands Kada Gold Project

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Asara Expands Kada Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Massan Resource Infill and Extension Drilling Delivers More Positive Results

Massan Resource Infill and Extension Drilling Delivers More Positive Results

West African gold explorer Asara Resources Limited (ASX: AS1; Asara or Company) is pleased to announce the second set of results from 11 drill holes (totalling 2,455m) from the Phase 1 Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program within the Massan deposit Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) area at its flagship Kada Gold Project (Kada) in Guinea. HIGHLIGHTS Drilling to date has focused on increasing... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2025

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2025

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Gold bars and silver coins scattered on a surface.

New World Disorder: Gold Smashes US$5,000 and Silver Soars Above US$100

Gold and silver prices are skyrocketing past key psychological price levels to historic highs as investors flock to safe-haven assets.What once seemed like a fairy tale dream shared among ardent gold bugs is now a reality in today's ever-shifting new world order. Gold is now trading above... Keep Reading...
Blocks stacked to form "M&A" on a wooden surface.

Zijin Gold to Acquire Allied Gold in US$4 Billion Deal

Allied Gold (TSX:AAUC,NYSE:AAUC) has agreed to be acquired by Hong Kong–listed Zijin Gold International (HKEX:2259,OTCPink:ZJNGF) in an all-cash transaction that values the Canadian miner at approximately C$5.5 billion, the companies announced Monday (January 26).The deal will see Zijin Gold... Keep Reading...
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR)

LaFleur Minerals Updates PEA and Beacon Gold Mill Restart Work

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce major advancements with its Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Gold Mill which includes the advancement of technical studies evaluating the restart of gold... Keep Reading...
American Eagle Gold

American Eagle Drills 802 Metres of 0.71% Copper Eq. from Surface, including 375 Metres of 1.01% Copper Eq.

American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) ("American Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to report one of the strongest drill results to date at its 100% owned NAK Project, highlighting a very wide, near-surface, high-grade interval that demonstrates continuous mineralization from surface to depth... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV:NFG)

New Found Gold

Keep Reading...

Latest News

Asara Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Asara Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Material revenue event from the Convera Commercial Agreement

Sandstone Strategic Plan to Deliver Long-Life Production Hub

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

New Found Gold Delivers Key Milestone at Queensway Gold Project: Enters into Phase 1 EPCM Contract

Related News

precious-metals-investing

Sandstone Strategic Plan to Deliver Long-Life Production Hub

energy-investing

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

silver-investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

precious-metals-investing

New Found Gold Delivers Key Milestone at Queensway Gold Project: Enters into Phase 1 EPCM Contract

critical-metals-investing

Critical Minerals Outlook

rare-earth-investing

Energy Fuels Set to Acquire Australian Strategic Materials

silver-investing

Silver Dollar Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans at its La Joya Silver (Cu-Au) Project