Dr. Paul Miller to Present Zero Tailings Technology at PDAC

BacTech Environmental Corporation

February 27, 2026 TheNewswire - Toronto, Canada - BacTech Environmental Corporation (CSE:BAC,OTC:BCCEF, OTCQB:BCCEF) announced today that Dr. Paul Miller will be delivering a presentation on the Company's patent application for its "Zero Tailings" technology at the upcoming Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Annual Convention.

The event is hosted by Skarn Associates and is titled "Derisking Complexity: Technology, Sustainability and Economics." Attendees will include senior executives from mining companies responsible for technology advancement and sustainability initiatives within their organizations.

BacTech's Zero Tailings technology is designed to recover critical and precious metals from historic and active mine tailings while converting previously waste material into stable, environmentally benign products. The process aims to significantly reduce long-term environmental liabilities, lower closure and reclamation costs, and transform tailings facilities from perpetual risks into revenue-generating assets aligned with circular-economy and ESG objectives.

BacTech has a booth (#2751) in the South Pavillion at the upcoming PDAC event in Toronto.

About Skarn Associates

Skarn delivers independent, asset-level intelligence that supports reporting, regulatory defensibility, and capital allocation.

 

About BacTech Environmental Corporation

BacTech Environmental Corporation is a leader in commercial bioleaching, utilizing naturally occurring bacteria to recover valuable metals while stabilizing harmful elements such as arsenic. The Company is advancing a fully permitted 50-tonne-per-day bioleach facility in Tenguel–Ponce Enríquez, Ecuador, and is developing its proprietary Zero-Tailings critical minerals recovery technology in Sudbury, Canada.

BacTech trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: BAC,OTC:BCCEF), the OTCQB (OTCQB: BCCEF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: 0BT1).

For additional information, please visit: www.bactechgreen.com

Follow us on , X, and

   

