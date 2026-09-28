Director/PDMR Shareholding

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|NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
|September 28, 2026
|Shell plc (the "Company") announces that it has received notification that, on 24 September 2026, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under annual bonus arrangements and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Details of the transactions are set out below.
|PDMR
|Number
|Share Type
|Place of Transaction
|Wael Sawan
|2,211.85048
|Ordinary Shares
|Amsterdam
|Wael Sawan
|2,001.51133
|Ordinary Shares
|London
|Sinead Gorman
|2,417.41860
|Ordinary Shares
|London
|Philippa Bounds
|0.00491
|Ordinary Shares
|Amsterdam
|Philippa Bounds
|212.96999
|Ordinary Shares
|London
|Peter Costello
|25.63528
|Ordinary Shares
|Amsterdam
|Peter Costello
|1,074.45175
|Ordinary Shares
|London
|Cederic Cremers
|403.99964
|Ordinary Shares
|Amsterdam
|Machteld de Haan
|435.12124
|Ordinary Shares
|Amsterdam
|Machteld de Haan
|18.37605
|American Depositary Shares
|New York
|Andrew Smith
|645.62164
|Ordinary Shares
|Amsterdam
|Rachel Solway
|124.66164
|Ordinary Shares
|London
|
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
|ENQUIRIES
|Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Wael
|Last Name(s)
|Sawan
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|42.2073
|Volume
|2,211.85048
|Total
|93,356.24
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|2,211.85048
|Price
|42.2073
|Total
|93,356.24
|Date of transaction
|24/09/2026
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Wael
|Last Name(s)
|Sawan
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|36.17998
|Volume
|2,001.51133
|Total
|72,414.64
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|2,001.51133
|Price
|36.17998
|Total
|72,414.64
|Date of transaction
|24/09/2026
|Place of transaction
|London
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Sinead
|Last Name(s)
|Gorman
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|36.17998
|Volume
|2,417.41860
|Total
|87,462.16
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|2,417.41860
|Price
|36.17998
|Total
|87,462.16
|Date of transaction
|24/09/2026
|Place of transaction
|London
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Philippa
|Last Name(s)
|Bounds
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Legal Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|42.2073
|Volume
|0.00491
|Total
|0.21
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|0.00491
|Price
|42.2073
|Total
|0.21
|Date of transaction
|24/09/2026
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Philippa
|Last Name(s)
|Bounds
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Legal Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|36.17998
|Volume
|212.96999
|Total
|7,705.25
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|212.96999
|Price
|36.17998
|Total
|7,705.25
|Date of transaction
|24/09/2026
|Place of transaction
|London
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Peter
|Last Name(s)
|Costello
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|President, Upstream
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|42.2073
|Volume
|25.63528
|Total
|1,082.00
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|25.63528
|Price
|42.2073
|Total
|1,082.00
|Date of transaction
|24/09/2026
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Peter
|Last Name(s)
|Costello
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|President, Upstream
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|36.17998
|Volume
|1,074.45175
|Total
|38,873.64
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|1,074.45175
|Price
|36.17998
|Total
|38,873.64
|Date of transaction
|24/09/2026
|Place of transaction
|London
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Cederic
|Last Name(s)
|Cremers
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|President, Integrated Gas
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|42.2073
|Volume
|403.99964
|Total
|17,051.73
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|403.99964
|Price
|42.2073
|Total
|17,051.73
|Date of transaction
|24/09/2026
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Machteld
|Last Name(s)
|de Haan
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|President, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|42.2073
|Volume
|435.12124
|Total
|18,365.29
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|435.12124
|Price
|42.2073
|Total
|18,365.29
|Date of transaction
|24/09/2026
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Machteld
|Last Name(s)
|de Haan
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|President, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|American Depositary Shares (SHEL)
|Identification Code
|US7802593050
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|USD
|Price
|96.32
|Volume
|18.37605
|Total
|1,769.98
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|18.37605
|Price
|96.32
|Total
|1,769.98
|Date of transaction
|24/09/2026
|Place of transaction
|New York
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Andrew
|Last Name(s)
|Smith
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|President, Trading and Supply
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|42.2073
|Volume
|645.62164
|Total
|27,249.95
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|645.62164
|Price
|42.2073
|Total
|27,249.95
|Date of transaction
|24/09/2026
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Rachel
|Last Name(s)
|Solway
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Human Resources and Corporate Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|36.17998
|Volume
|124.66164
|Total
|4,510.26
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|124.66164
|Price
|36.17998
|Total
|4,510.26
|Date of transaction
|24/09/2026
|Place of transaction
|London