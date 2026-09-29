Jaguar Uranium Receives EIA Approval for the La Rosada Prospect at the Laguna Salada Project, Argentina

- Large-scale exploration footprint: The authorization covers six properties totaling 59,895 hectares, representing approximately 25% and the largest component of the entire Laguna Salada Project.
Jaguar Uranium Corp. (NYSE American: JAGU) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval of the Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") for the "La Rosada" prospect area from the Ministry of Environment of the Province of Chubut. This critical permit covers the La Rosada prospect, a key component of the Company's flagship Laguna Salada uranium exploration project in Argentina.
Laguna Salada is a district-scale uranium-vanadium exploration project comprising approximately 230,000 hectares in Argentina. The newly permitted La Rosada prospect is situated 45 kilometers northeast of the Guanaco prospect, which received its own EIA approval earlier this year (see news release dated March 2, 2026).
The permit officially authorizes exploration activities across six properties at the La Rosada prospect, encompassing a total of 59,895.3 hectares – approximately 25% of the entire Laguna Salada project:
|
Property
|
File Number
|
Area (ha)
|
La Rosada
|
16.160/12 – 10
|
10,003.5
|
Horqueta 1
|
16.119/11 – 10
|
10,000.0
|
Horqueta 2
|
16.120/11 – 9
|
9,992.7
|
Horqueta 3
|
16.150/12 – 10
|
10,000.1
|
Horqueta 4
|
16.151/12 – 10
|
10,000.0
|
Horqueta 5
|
16.152/12 – 9
|
9,899.0
Upcoming Exploration Program
With EIA approval secured, Jaguar is fully authorized to commence prospecting activities immediately following the conclusion of the winter season, including a planned multi-faceted work program involving:
- Systematic geochemical sampling and detailed geological mapping.
- Comprehensive radiometric grid surveys.
- Electrical resistivity tomography designed to identify and assess deep fluvial paleochannels.
"Approval of the EIA marks an important milestone for Jaguar Uranium," said Steven Gold, Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar Uranium Corp. "Given the scale of the Laguna Salada project, this approval advances our exploration strategy and positions the Company to move efficiently into the next phase of fieldwork."
About Jaguar Uranium Corp.
Jaguar Uranium Corp. is a South America-focused uranium exploration company advancing a portfolio of prospective brownfield projects across Colombia and Argentina. The Company's Berlin Project in Caldas Province, Colombia is a district-scale, sedimentary-hosted polymetallic system historically reported to host uranium vanadium, nickel, phosphate, molybdenum, rhenium and zinc. In Argentina, Jaguar is advancing the Laguna Salada Project in Chubut Province and the historic Huemul uranium mine in Mendoza Province. Anchored by a former producing mine, a historic uranium district and exploration projects supported by historical drilling, the Company is focused on advancing and expanding uranium opportunities across the region.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by C. Gustavo Fernandez, P. Geo., a consultant to the Company, who is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K.
Website: www.jaguaruranium.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements about Laguna Salada's exploration and development potential, the Company's ability to ramp up exploration activity at the Laguna Salada Project, the Company's ability to utilize its cash and the anticipated effects thereof, and the Company's ability to revive and expand its uranium opportunities. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including the execution of planned exploration activities, the availability of required personnel, equipment, permits and property access, the application of the Company's funds as budgeted, and management's internal planning parameters relating to timing, costs, commodity prices and foreign exchange rates. Each forward-looking statement involves a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed and identified in public filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Any statements in this press release that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "anticipate", "is anticipated", "expects", "is expected", "believes", "is believed", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", "potential", "positions", "possible" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events, conditions or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved (or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of fact and may be forward-looking statements.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release or in certain of the other documents on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company and its directors, officers and employees each disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Investors should read this press release with the understanding that the Company's actual future results may be materially different from what is expected.
These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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SOURCE Jaguar Uranium