Diamond Drilling Commences at Ferke Gold Project
Significant acquisitions of projects in some of the most prolific gold districts of Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa, position Many Peaks for significant discoveries, giving the stock a compelling investment case.
Overview
Many Peaks (ASX:MPK) is an Australia-based mineral exploration company with gold assets in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa, and exposure to key energy transition assets in Newfoundland, Canada. With drill-ready targets across its projects, Many Peaks aims to realise growth and value creation through exploration discovery and near-term mineral resource definition.
In West Africa, the company is focused on four recent acquisitions in Côte d’Ivoire totaling 1,919 square kilometres, including the more advanced-stage Odienné and Ferké gold projects with recent gold discoveries and more than US$4 million in previous exploration expenditures.
The company acquired a portfolio of three projects from Turaco Gold Ltd in May 2024, consolidating interests held in the projects by Turaco and Predictive Discovery Ltd. The Company’s establishment into one of the fastest growing gold regions in the world was quickly followed with a binding agreement securing an exclusive option to acquire a 100 percent interest in the Baga gold project, which comprises two permits totaling 644 square kilometres in eastern Côte d’Ivoire.
Many Peaks’ Canadian asset targets the lithium potential in Newfoundland, where an emerging lithium district is strategically positioned with access to both European and North American markets.
A management team with a range of experience throughout the natural resources industry leads the company towards achieving its goals of strengthening shareholder value through exploration.
Company Highlights
- Many Peaks is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its gold projects in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa: Odienné, Ferké, Baga and Oumé.
- Land holding in West Africa comprises 1,919 sq km within the Birimian Gold Terrain, providing the company a strategic near-term gold resource potential
- Also holds a 100 percent interest in the Aska lithium project in Newfoundland, Canada.
- An expert management team with extensive experience throughout the natural resources industry leads the team toward fully exploring its assets.
Key Projects
Côte d’Ivoire (West Africa)
Many Peaks’ assets in Côte d’Ivoire comprise four projects – Odienné, Ferké, Baga and Oumé.
Odienné Gold Project
Located in northwest Côte d’Ivoire, Odienné comprises two granted exploration permits covering a total area of 758 square kilometres. It is situated on the flexure of a regional scale structure zone hosting mineralisation to the northwest in neighbouring Guinea and immediately south along the margin of the Archean-aged Man craton.
Odienné Project location in the context of Siguiri Basin geology compilation and gold project locations regionally
Auger drilling in early 2023 defined coherent gold in saprolite anomalism, which prompted a maiden air core drilling campaign in late 2023.
Many Peaks has followed up 2023 success with aggressive exploration, expanding the project’s auger drilling coverage within weeks of acquisition. Systematic coverage of auger has succesfully defined three prioritised targets extending across more than 16 kilometres of a 30-kilometre gold anomaly.
The company is now well positioned for follow-up air core and diamond drilling campaigns to further define confirmed gold mineralisation on the project over the coming 2024-25 field season.
Ferké Gold Project
Located in northern Côte d’Ivoire, the Ferké gold project covers 300 square kilometres within a single granted exploration licence. Ferké is situated on the eastern margin of the Daloa greenstone belt at the intersection of major regional scale shear zones.
Ferké Gold Project outline with drill collar locations, including the location of the Ouarigue discovery within the >16km Leraba Gold Trend
Initial exploration work conducted at Ferké defined a more than 16-kilometre-long gold-in-soils anomaly on the Leraba Gold Trend. Previous exploration included systematic surface geochemistry, trenching and reconnaissance reverse circulation (RC) drilling across the broader Ferké area. Early success in reconnaissance RC drilling included initial intercepts into the Ouarigue target area, including results of 25 metres @ 3.06 grams per ton (g/t) gold from 64 metres in hole FNRC016.
The success in RC drilling was followed up with trenching and an initial 18 diamond drill holes, which confirmed a significant outcropping mineralised body associated with a granite intrusion, including intercepts from surface of 91.1 metres @ 2.02 g/t gold in hole FNDC008 and 47 metres @ 3.72 g/t gold from surface in hole FNDC012.
Baga Gold Project
Baga and Oumé project locations on generalised regional scale geology interpretation
The Baga gold project is a 644 sq km landholding comprising two granted permits in Côte d’Ivoire. The project is located 150 km east of the city of Bouaké and covers an underexplored region of structural complexity located just 21 km east of a recent greenfields gold discovery by Endeavour Mining, which over the past three years rapidly defined the 4.5 Moz Assafou gold resource estimate within their Tanda-Iguela permit areas.
Within weeks of securing the option to acquire a 100 percent interest in Baga, Many Peaks has completed the first surface geochemical campaign covering the project area.
The permits are situated where the southern extent of the Duango-Fitini shear zone in Côte d’Ivoire’s north forms a flexure or structural splay into the Oumé-Fetekro parallel shears within Birimian metasediments and metavolcanics. At this change of orientation in structures within the Birimian terrane the Baga project area also covers the intersection, or truncation of the Bui Belt structural trend which hosts Tarkwaiian sediments and conglomerate units extending east and northeast into central Ghana. Baga Gold represents a highly prospective area to advance exploration activity by Many Peaks.
Oumé Gold Project
The Oumé project is an early-stage exploration asset located in south-central Côte D’Ivoire. It comprises a single exploration permit (the Beriaboukro licence) and is situated on the Oumé-Fetekro belt, historically one of Côte d’Ivoire’s most productive greenstone belts. The area is host to Allied Gold’s 2.5 million-ounce (Moz) Bonikro, the 1.9 Moz Agbaou gold deposit and Endeavour’s 3 Moz Lafigué gold project.
Newfoundland (Canada)
Aska Lithium
Many Peaks’ 100-percent-owned Aska project is approximately 45 kilometres east of Cape Ray, Newfoundland. The project covers 193 square kilometres in proven lithium terrane and is situated in a growing lithium district known to host lithium-caesium-tantalum type pegmatites.
Management Team
Travis Schwertfeger - Executive Chairman
Travis Schwertfeger is a geologist with over 25 years of global industry experience primarily in gold and copper projects across Africa, Australia, Africa and the Americas. Schwertfeger has previously held several technical roles in exploration and production, including over seven years operating in West Africa with Newmont Mining and other ASX-listed explorers. He has prior experience as a director of ASX-listed mineral resource companies through previous roles, including a former role with Exore Resources (acquired by Perseus in September 2020 for ~A$80m).
Ben Phillips - Non-executive Director
Ben Phillips has more than 15 years of experience in commercial negotiations and has worked in several industries, including oil and gas, resource, technology and defence. He provides advice on a wide range of operational aspects, from R&D and exploration to production, commercialization and sales. Phillips is the executive chairman of Norfolk Metals (ASX:NFL), was previously a non-executive director at Bronson Group (ASX:BGR) and, subsequently, Mandrake Resources (ASX:MAN). He is currently a corporate executive at Ironside, focused on sourcing, structuring, funding, and management requirements for public and private small-cap companies.
Marcus Harden - Independent Non-executive Director
Marcus Harden is a geologist with extensive gold and base metals exploration and management experience throughout Australia, Africa, Asia and the Americas. Harden's more recent roles include chief geologist of AuTECO Minerals, head of regional exploration for Bellevue Gold, chief geologist of Alicanto Minerals Ltd, and other senior exploration roles with Gryphon Minerals and First Quantum Minerals. He has played key roles in the discovery and definition of several gold deposits globally with ASX-listed junior companies. Among previous projects with contributions to discovery, three are currently operating mines and one is in development. He is also a member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists.
Aaron Bertolatti - Company Secretary
Aaron Bertolatti is a chartered accountant and company secretary with more than 10 years of experience in the mining industry and accounting profession. Bertolatti has significant experience in the administration of ASX-listed companies, corporate governance and corporate finance.
Drilling Commences at Odienne Gold Project
Latest News
