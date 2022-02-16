Base MetalsInvesting News

Denarius Metals Corp. announced today that its common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Market in the United States on February 17, 2022 under the symbol “DNRSF”. U.S. investors will be able to find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on . Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman and CEO of Denarius, said “We believe the OTCQB platform will provide our growing ...

Denarius Metals Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV; OTCQB: DNRSF) announced today that its common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Market in the United States on February 17, 2022 under the symbol "DNRSF". U.S. investors will be able to find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman and CEO of Denarius, said "We believe the OTCQB platform will provide our growing shareholder base with increased visibility and transparency by facilitating trading of our common shares in the United States. While our primary listing is on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange in Canada, we appreciate that some investors prefer to trade in U.S. dollars on the OTCQB market."

About Denarius

Denarius is a Canadian junior company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and eventual operation of mining projects in high-grade districts, with its principal focus on the Lomero-Poyatos Project in Spain and the Guia Antigua Project in Colombia. The Company also owns the Zancudo Project in Colombia which is currently being explored by IAMGOLD Corp. pursuant to an option agreement for the exploration and potential purchase of an interest in the project.

Additional information on Denarius can be found on its website at www.denariusmetals.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the commencement of trading on the OTCQB and other anticipated business plans or strategies. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Denarius to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Filing Statement dated as of February 18, 2021 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Denarius disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For Further Information, Contact:

Mike Davies
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 360-4653
investors@denariusmetals.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

DenariusTSXV:DSLVSilver Investing
DSLV:CA
Denarius

Denarius


Keep reading...Show less
Denarius: Advancing Projects in High Grade Mining Districts, CEO Clip Video

Denarius: Advancing Projects in High Grade Mining Districts, CEO Clip Video

Denarius Metals Corp. (TSXV: DSLV Serafino Iacono, CEO, speaks to BTV about the advancements of their projects in Spain and Colombia.

Denarius Metals Corp. (TSXV: DSLV)

https://denariusmetals.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 12 financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113037

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Denarius Changes Name to Denarius Metals Corp.

Denarius Changes Name to Denarius Metals Corp.

Denarius Silver Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV) announced today that it has changed its name to Denarius Metals Corp. effective immediately and its website can be found at www.Denariusmetals.com .

Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman and CEO of Denarius, said, "In the formative stage of Denarius in 2020, our initial acquisitions centered on two silver-gold projects in high-grade mining districts in Colombia. With the acquisition in 2021 of our new flagship polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in Andalucia Region, Southern Spain, located within the Iberian Pyrite Belt, our new name reflects the broadening of our universe to include a wider range of metals. The Lomero-Poyatos Project has a historical estimate in the inferred category of 20.9 Mt of 3.1 g/t gold, 62 g/t silver, 0.9% copper, 0.9% lead and 3.1% zinc. We are very encouraged by our recently announced early drilling results at Lomero-Poyatos, which provide a clear indication of the potential of this well-known VMS deposit, and through our ongoing drilling campaign, we are focused on unlocking long-term value for our shareholders."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Denarius Confirms Engagement of Investor Relations Firm

Denarius Confirms Engagement of Investor Relations Firm

Denarius Silver Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV) confirms that it has engaged SRC Swiss Resource Capital AG ("SRC"), a private company based out of Herisau, Switzerland, to provide marketing, advertising and investor awareness services to the Company in Europe for the purposes of raising awareness about Denarius in the European financial community.   As announced in our press release dated July 5, 2021, Denarius granted 150,000 stock options to SRC on June 30, 2021, with each option exercisable at $0.445 per common share until June 30, 2026. Pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company confirms that since July 1, 2021, it has also been paying a monthly fee in the amount of CHF 6,000 under an agreement with SRC that will expire on June 30, 2022. Other than the monthly fee and stock options, SRC has confirmed that it does not have any financial interest, directly or indirectly, in Denarius or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Denarius

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Denarius Announces Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2021 Results

Denarius Announces Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2021 Results

Denarius Silver Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV) announced today that it has filed its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. These documents can be found on its website at www.Denariussilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . All financial figures contained herein are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2021 Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Denarius Announces Grant of Stock Options

Denarius Announces Grant of Stock Options

Denarius Silver Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV) announced today that it has granted stock options to a new director elected at its recent Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and to new employees and advisors recently engaged by the Company in connection with its Lomero Project in Spain. A total of 2,600,000 stock options were granted with each stock option exercisable at $0.65 per common share until November 22, 2026. The stock options vested immediately. The closing price of the Company's common shares on November 22, 2021, the date prior to the grant of the stock options, was $0.65 per share.

About Denarius

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gloved hand holding silver bar

Top 5 Silver Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2022

Click here to read the previous best junior silver stocks article.

The silver price has seen peaks and valleys so far in 2022, reaching a year-to-date high of US$24.63 per ounce on January 20, just two weeks after its low of US$22.07.

Following a 2021 in which the metal's price slowly declined, experts that the Investing News Network spoke with were mostly positive with their predictions for the precious metal’s outlook for 2022, for reasons including increased demand and expectations of a strong gold price performance.

Some of the top silver stocks year-to-date have seen similar movements to the silver price so far this year, although they have all released significant news as well.

Keep reading...Show less
Arizona Silver Completes First Two Core Holes at the Philadelphia Gold Project, Arizona

Arizona Silver Completes First Two Core Holes at the Philadelphia Gold Project, Arizona

(TheNewswire)

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 15, 2022 Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZS ) ( OTC:AZASF ) is pleased to announce that it has completed the first two core holes at the Philadelphia project, Mohave County, Arizona.  Drilling commenced on January 28, 2022. The first hole is in the laboratory with the second hole to be submitted Friday.

Greg Hahn, VP-Exploration states, "From a visual perspective the new drilling is proceeding as anticipated. Intercepts are close to modelled depths and quartz vein breccia thicknesses remain strong.  The presence of visible gold in core in the hanging wall vein is encouraging but must be regarded with caution as to grade. That said, the model of the gold system in the "boiling zone" is holding up and as such I expect the zone will continue deeper."

Current drilling is at the north end of the Perry patented claim testing down dip of three previously drilled reverse circulation drill holes, PRC21-81 thru PRC21-83. The objective of the drilling is twofold: firstly, to determine the grade continuity down dip of previous mineralization, and secondly to recover drill core to compare with RC cuttings.

Earlier holes, PRC21-81 thru PRC21-83 reported two vein breccias separated by a diagnostic rhyolite dike that hosts quartz stockwork veining.  The upper (hanging wall) quartz vein breccia is higher grade than the lower (footwall) calcite-cemented vein breccia. The thickness and grade of the entire mineralized package was increasing with depth.  The upper vein breccia was up to 3 metres thick at 16.9 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold and 51.15 gpt silver. Stockwork mineralization up to 33.5 metres drill thickness was intersected in the mineralized rhyolite dike between the upper and lower vein breccias. The lower vein was characterized by black carbonate-cemented quartz vein and rhyolite fragments.

Current holes PC22-86 and PC22-87 intersected upper and lower vein breccia intercepts as predicted, 30 metres and 60 metres respectively below the earlier drill intercepts. The geology is continuous in both core holes, with the two vein breccias separated by quartz stockwork rhyolite.  A section of the geology to date is posted to the web site at https://arizonasilverexploration.com/philadelphia/ .

In holes PC22-86 and PC22-87 the upper vein breccia carries fine-grained visible gold. The vein breccia is characterized by yellow or green chalcedonic to crustiform quartz, occasionally banded, with clasts of vein and rhyolite within the vein breccia. The thickness of the upper vein breccia is 5.91 metres in the shallower hole, PC22-86 and 3.87 metres in the second hole, PC22-87.  Estimated true thickness of the upper vein breccia in the two holes is 4.85 metres and 2.74 metres respectively.

In holes PC21-86 and PC21-87 the lower vein breccia is 10.33 metres thick and 12.71 metres thick respectively. Estimated true thickness of the vein breccia is 8.5 metres and 9 metres respectively. Quartz in the lower vein is mostly white to gray, not green to yellow as in the upper vein breccia, and locally contains cockade and banded textures. The vein textures suggest the new drill hole intercepts are below the upper level of "boiling" as anticipated.

In the new drilling, the quartz stockwork rhyolite zone between the two vein breccias is 29 metres thick and 39.4 metres thick respectively.  The zone is getting both thicker and stronger with depth.  Some yellow and green quartz is evident in the stockwork zone reflecting a mixture of the quartz present in both the upper and lower vein breccias. Overall thickness of the strongly mineralized interval in the two holes is 45.27 metres, and 56.0 metres respectively. Estimated true thicknesses are 32.0 metres and 45.87 metres.

Two more drill holes are planned to follow the zone further down dip some 30 metres and 60 metres below PC21-87. Drilling is underway on hole PC21-88, but this hole will probably not be completed before February 17 th when the drill crew will break before resuming February 27 th .

See link to core photos on website:

https://arizonasilverexploration.com/philadelphia-slideshow/

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration, and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset through 2022 will be the Philadelphia gold property. On its recently acquired Silverton gold-silver property, the Company recently received a positive Record of Decision on its Notice of Intent to drill an initial twelve exploration holes on Carlin-type targets.  Drilling there will be scheduled as time and equipment allow.

Please take a moment and listen to Greg Hahn narrate our latest PowerPoint now available on the website link:

and visit our website at: www.arizonasilverexploration.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration INC.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of the 2020-2021 exploration program; the potential for development of the mineral resources; the potential mineralization and geological merits of the exploration properties; and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that actual results of current and planned exploration activities, including the results of the Company's 2022 drilling program(s) on its properties, will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the geology, grade and continuity of any mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; fluctuating metals prices; possibility of accidents, equipment breakdowns and delays during exploration; exploration cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; availability of capital and financing required to continue the Company's future exploration programs and preparation of geological reports and studies; delays in the preparation of geological reports and studies; the metallurgical characteristics of mineralization contained within the exploration properties are yet to be fully determined; general economic, market or business conditions; competition and loss of key employees; regulatory changes and restrictions including in relation to required permits for exploration activities (including drilling permits) and environmental liability; timeliness of government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including that the Company's 2021 programs would proceed as planned and within budget. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CMC Commences Magnetometer Surveys on its Newfoundland Properties

CMC Commences Magnetometer Surveys on its Newfoundland Properties

CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5P)(OTC PINK:CMCXF) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that ground magnetometer surveys have commenced on its Newfoundland properties in the Gander Zone. McKeown Exploration Services Ltd. of St. John's Newfoundland have been contracted to conduct approximately 210-line kilometers of ground magnetometer surveys on the Bridal Veil Property (approximately 155-line kilometers); Terra Nova (approximately 35-line kilometers) and Rodney Pond (approximately 20-line kilometers). Data will be collected over the next four weeks and then interpreted by Dr. Chris Hale and John Gilliatt of Intelligent Exploration Services. Dr Hale is on the advisory board of CMC Metals Ltd. and is responsible for the design and interpretation of all geophysical surveys completed by the Company

Ground magnetic surveys can help provide detection of mineralization associated with large- and local-scale structures (faults, dykes, shear zone etc,). The survey data can provide information about variations in the near surface geology as well as at depth. Ground magnetic surveys are also used to identify demagnetised zones which are an indicator of areas that have been subjected to hydrothermal activity. The heat of hydrothermal activity and fluid movements often demagnetizes rocks. Another benefit of these surveys is that they can cover a lot of area in a relatively inexpensive manner.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IIROC Trading Resumption - AWE

IIROC Trading Resumption - AWE

Trading resumes in:

Company: Thunderstruck Resources Ltd.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Thunderstruck Announces Strategic Investment by Australian Mining Entrepreneur

Thunderstruck Announces Strategic Investment by Australian Mining Entrepreneur

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) ("Thunderstuck" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Australian Businessman Ian Gandel has made a strategic investment into Thunderstruck Resources and looks to play an integral role in the company as it continues to advance its Fijian precious and base metal assets to bring value to shareholders.

"We are humbled to have attracted an investor with serial success such as Mr. Gandel. His investment confirms the view that Thunderstuck and Fiji are on the radar of some big players. The strategic relationship, whereby Mr. Gandel will attain a 25% stake in the Company post raising, is one that looks to benefit all shareholders going forward." Thunderstruck President and CEO Bryce Bradley commented. "Adding a proven company builder at this stage of the company's life cycle is invaluable. We look forward to Ian's active involvement as we continue to efficiently grow Thunderstruck through drilling, strategic partnerships and the addition of accretive Fijian land packages."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IIROC Trading Halt - AWE

IIROC Trading Halt - AWE

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Thunderstruck Resources Ltd.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×