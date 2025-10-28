Delta Resources Limited to Attend the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Delta Resources Limited to Attend the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA,OTC:DTARF) (OTC Pink: DTARF) announced today that it will be participating in the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside November 2 - 5, 2025. Frank Candido, Chairman, will be presenting November 2-5, 2025, and is looking forward to networking with investors during the Conference.

The New Orleans Investment Conference gathers some of the world's brightest and most successful analysts, newsletter writers and investors. This year's event will highlight all major asset classes, including Gold.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration and project development company focused on its Delta-1 project in Ontario, where it has discovered a large, near-surface gold deposit located 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, directly adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The Eureka Gold Deposit extends 2.5 km in strike length, from surface to over 300 metres in depth. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 metres (including 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 metres), and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 metres. Mineralization has been observed up to 600 metres vertical depth and remains open in all directions. The property covers 297 square kilometres where Delta has identified multiple corridors of intense alteration and deformation, on strike with and to the south of the Eureka gold zone and that have yet to be thoroughly explored. We seek safe harbour. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has not approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein. 

For Further Information: Contact Delta Resources Limited, Frank Candido, Chairman, Tel: 514-969-5530, fcandido@deltaresources.ca, or Ron Kopas, CEO (Interim), rkopas@deltaresources.ca.

About The New Orleans Investment Conference

The New Orleans Investment Conference is the one place where the world's most sophisticated investors gather every year to discover new opportunities and strategies, exchange ideas, plan for the coming year and enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals in America's most fascinating and entertaining city.

Headliners at the New Orleans Conference over the last 50 years have included Lady Margaret Thatcher, former President Gerald Ford, novelist Ayn Rand, General H. Norman Schwarzkopf, Nobel Prize-winning economists Milton Friedman and F.A. Hayek, Dr. Henry Kissinger, Senator Barry Goldwater, Admiral Hyman Rickover, Louis Rukeyser, Sir John Templeton, Lord William Rees-Mogg, Charlton Heston, Jeane Kirkpatrick, Robert Bleiberg, Jack Kemp, William F. Buckley, General Colin Powell, Ron Paul and J. Peter Grace, among hundreds of other notables.

This year's speakers line-up includes the likes of Matt Taibbi…Rick Rule...Mary Katharine Ham…Danielle DiMartino Booth…Brent Johnson…George Gammon…Peter St. Onge…Viva Frei…Robert Kiyosaki…Peter Boockvar…Jim Bianco…Jim Iuorio…Adam Taggart…Peter Schiff…Adrian Day…Mike Maloney…Alex Green…Dave Collum…Robert Prechter…Robert Helms…Russ Gray…

PLUS Mark Skousen...Lawrence Lepard…Jordan Roy-Byrne…Dan Oliver…Jeff Phillips…Lobo Tiggre…Tavi Costa…Nick Hodge…Chris Powell…Dana Samuelson…Jennifer Shaigec…Rich Checkan…Thom Calandra…Mary Anne & Pamela Aden…Omar Ayales…Bill Murphy…Gerardo Del Real…Steve Hochberg…Albert Lu…Lindsay Hall...Kerry Stevenson… and more, including Brien Lundin, host of this illustrious event.

Don't miss out. Register for the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference by clicking here.

For additional information, please contact:

Delta Resources Limited
Frank Candido
Chairman
5149695530
fcandido@deltaresources.ca
www.deltaresources.ca

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Delta Resources LimitedDLTA:CATSXV:DLTAGold Investing
DLTA:CA
The Conversation (0)
Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Limited

Keep Reading...
Delta Further Expands Its Land Position in Thunder Bay, Ontario

Delta Further Expands Its Land Position in Thunder Bay, Ontario

(4) Four purchase or option agreements totaling 330 cell units covering 68 square kilometresDelta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC PINK: DTARF) (FSE: 6G01) ("Delta" or "The Company") is pleased announce that it has entered into four (4) four separate agreements (two purchase agreements and... Keep Reading...
Delta Options Band-Ore Gold Property and Further Expands Its Land Position in Thunder Bay, Ontario

Delta Options Band-Ore Gold Property and Further Expands Its Land Position in Thunder Bay, Ontario

Property Includes Historical Gold ResourceDelta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC PINK: DTARF) (FSE: 6G01) ("Delta" or "The Company") is pleased announce that it has entered into an agreement with Golden Share Resources Corporation ("Golden Share") acquiring the exclusive rights to earn a 100%... Keep Reading...
Delta Expands Its Land Position at the Delta-1 Property in Thunder Bay, Ontario

Delta Expands Its Land Position at the Delta-1 Property in Thunder Bay, Ontario

OPTIONS 113 CLAIMS COVERING 24 SQUARE KILOMETRESDelta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "The Company") is pleased announce that it continues to further expand its land position at the Delta-1 property in Thunder Bay, Ontario.Delta has acquired the exclusive... Keep Reading...
Delta Resources Limited: Invitation to Deutsche Goldmesse

Delta Resources Limited: Invitation to Deutsche Goldmesse

Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) will be participating in Deutsche Goldmesse Spring 2024, which will take place on May 3rd and 4th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt. Members of the Delta Resources Limited management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present... Keep Reading...
Diamond Drilling Commenced at Paranaíta Gold Project

Diamond Drilling Commenced at Paranaíta Gold Project

Visually mineralised targets being drilled to build on existing resource

Jangada Mines Plc (AIM: JAN), a Brazil focused natural resource development company, is pleased to announce that its 15-hole 1,800m diamond drilling ("DD") programme has commenced at the 7,211-hectare Paranaíta Gold Project ("Paranaíta" or the "Project") located in Brazil's historically... Keep Reading...
Stack of shiny gold bars with embossed details.

Metals Focus: Gold to Average US$4,560 in 2026 on Unpredictable US Trade Policy, Potential Stagflation

Metals Focus published its annual Precious Metals Investment Focus report on Saturday (October 25).The report from the leading gold analysis firm outlines the investment options available for those interested in leveraging rising demand for precious metals such as gold and silver. It also... Keep Reading...
Blackrock Silver Drills 5.03 Metres of 750 g/t AgEq and Reports Multiple Thick Mineralized Zones in First Assays from Eastern Expansion Drill Program at Tonopah West

Blackrock Silver Drills 5.03 Metres of 750 g/t AgEq and Reports Multiple Thick Mineralized Zones in First Assays from Eastern Expansion Drill Program at Tonopah West

The Eastern Expansion Drill Program Is Targeting Prospective Shallow Mineralization Encountered in Scout Drilling Across a 1.2 Kilometre Trend EASTERN EXPANSION PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS: TXC25-166 cut 5.03 metres grading 750 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent (AgEq) (306.8 g/t silver (Ag) & 4.06... Keep Reading...
Metal Bank

MBK Update - HAS Gold Assets Acquisition

Metal Bank Limited (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise the successful completion of the phase one drilling program by Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (HAS) at the Seven Leaders prospect, one of the multiple targets at the Whiteheads Gold project in WA near Kalgoorlie. The Whiteheads... Keep Reading...
Cartier Resources

Cartier Resources

Keep Reading...
Hand holding stylus near a gold bar, labeled "Weekly Editor's Picks."

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Recovers from Biggest One-Day Drop in 12 Years

The gold price declined from its recent all-time highs this week, sinking to nearly US$4,000 per ounce and recording its biggest one-day decline in more than 12 years.Silver took a similar hit, slipping back below the US$50 per ounce level.The drops have been attributed to factors like a... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CHARBONE Announces the Official Start of Civil Construction Work in Sorel-Tracy, in Line with the Announced Schedule

CHARBONE annonce le debut officiel des travaux de construction civil a Sorel-Tracy, conformement a l'echeancier annonce

1911 Gold Strengthens Operations Leadership with Appointment of Éric Vinet as COO and Additional Senior Site Personnel

Acquisition of Option to Buy Lepidico's Interest in Karibib Lithium, Rubidium and Cesium Project in Namibia - Update

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Announces the Official Start of Civil Construction Work in Sorel-Tracy, in Line with the Announced Schedule

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE annonce le debut officiel des travaux de construction civil a Sorel-Tracy, conformement a l'echeancier annonce

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Strengthens Operations Leadership with Appointment of Éric Vinet as COO and Additional Senior Site Personnel

Base Metals Investing

Acquisition of Option to Buy Lepidico's Interest in Karibib Lithium, Rubidium and Cesium Project in Namibia - Update

Tech Investing

Q1 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Precious Metals Investing

Key Appointments to Advance Mandilla Gold Project