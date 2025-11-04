Delta Resources Limited to Attend Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2025 in Frankfurt

Delta Resources Limited to Attend Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2025 in Frankfurt

Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA,OTC:DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) will be participating in Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2025, which will take place on November 14th and 15th at the JW Marriott Hotel Frankfurt.

Members of Delta Resources Limited management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and Investors can register to attend at:
https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration-3/

Kai Hoffmann, Managing Director of Soar Financial Partners, remarks, "After two virtual, and eight in-person events, Deutsche Goldmesse has established itself as Germany's premier investment conference in the resource space. Being from Germany myself and working solely in the junior mining space for the last 15 years, I understand what German and European investors are looking for. This is why I have focused on bringing together a selective group of impressive and diverse companies, keynote speakers, influencers, HNW investors, asset & fund managers, media partners and more. I am thrilled to once again deliver this boutique event, exclusive to the junior mining sector."

The Deutsche Goldmesse website is regularly updated with attending companies, keynote speakers, the event schedule, and other important details: www.deutschegoldmesse.com

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Limited is a Canadian mineral exploration and project development company focused on its Delta-1 Gold Project in Ontario, where it has made a significant near-surface gold discovery. The property covers 297 square kilometres and is located just 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, directly adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's leading mining investment conference, held in Frankfurt- one of Europe's key financial hubs. The exclusive two-day event brings together leading minds in the industry to foster new business opportunities and facilitate valuable relationships. Each edition features up to 35 carefully selected mining companies spanning a range of commodities and stages, alongside internationally recognized keynote speakers and media personalities.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, Deutsche Goldmesse offers a unique platform for company executives to engage directly with European institutional and high-net-worth investors, retail investors, analysts, newsletter writers, media, and other strategic partners.

For further information:
Delta Resources Limited
Frank Candido
5149695530
Fcandido@deltaresources.ca 
www.deltaresources.ca

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Delta Resources LimitedDLTA:CATSXV:DLTAGold Investing
DLTA:CA
The Conversation (0)
Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Limited

Keep Reading...
Delta Further Expands Its Land Position in Thunder Bay, Ontario

Delta Further Expands Its Land Position in Thunder Bay, Ontario

(4) Four purchase or option agreements totaling 330 cell units covering 68 square kilometresDelta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC PINK: DTARF) (FSE: 6G01) ("Delta" or "The Company") is pleased announce that it has entered into four (4) four separate agreements (two purchase agreements and... Keep Reading...
Delta Options Band-Ore Gold Property and Further Expands Its Land Position in Thunder Bay, Ontario

Delta Options Band-Ore Gold Property and Further Expands Its Land Position in Thunder Bay, Ontario

Property Includes Historical Gold ResourceDelta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC PINK: DTARF) (FSE: 6G01) ("Delta" or "The Company") is pleased announce that it has entered into an agreement with Golden Share Resources Corporation ("Golden Share") acquiring the exclusive rights to earn a 100%... Keep Reading...
Delta Expands Its Land Position at the Delta-1 Property in Thunder Bay, Ontario

Delta Expands Its Land Position at the Delta-1 Property in Thunder Bay, Ontario

OPTIONS 113 CLAIMS COVERING 24 SQUARE KILOMETRESDelta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "The Company") is pleased announce that it continues to further expand its land position at the Delta-1 property in Thunder Bay, Ontario.Delta has acquired the exclusive... Keep Reading...
Delta Resources Limited: Invitation to Deutsche Goldmesse

Delta Resources Limited: Invitation to Deutsche Goldmesse

Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) will be participating in Deutsche Goldmesse Spring 2024, which will take place on May 3rd and 4th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt. Members of the Delta Resources Limited management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present... Keep Reading...
Gold bars on a table in front of U.S. hundred dollar bills and stacked coins.

WGC: Investment Key Driver of Gold Demand in Q3 2025

Investor appetite for safe-haven assets resulted in a record quarter for gold demand in Q3 2025, according to the World Gold Council’s (WGC) latest report.The WGC published its Gold Demand Trends Q3 report on October 30, which clearly demonstrates that investor demand for gold is exploding as... Keep Reading...
Sarama Resources (ASX:SRR)

Sarama Resources

Keep Reading...
Gold bars, coins, and cash with financial chart and green arrows in the background.

Gold Miners Ride Record Prices to Strong Q3 Results

Global gold producers reported robust third-quarter earnings on the back of record bullion prices. The yellow metal surged to its all-time high of US$4,379.13 on October 17, 2025, coming off the back of rising geopolitical and economic tensions that reignited safe-haven demand.The metal broke... Keep Reading...
LAURION Starts defining Gold Mineralization North and Northeast of the Brenbar Shaft, Highlighting 2.68 g/t Au over 1.05 m from 117.6 m to 118.65 m

LAURION Starts defining Gold Mineralization North and Northeast of the Brenbar Shaft, Highlighting 2.68 g/t Au over 1.05 m from 117.6 m to 118.65 m

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario November 4, 2025 TheNewswire - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME | OTC: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce encouraging results from its 7,700-metre Summer 2025 drill exploration program at the 100%-owned Ishkõday Project,... Keep Reading...
Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate - Drilling Hits 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au from Surface and Open in all Directions Ending in Mineralisation

Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate - Drilling Hits 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au from Surface and Open in all Directions Ending in Mineralisation

Drilling Confirms Discovery Status at Horse Heaven’s Golden Gate Target with Three Consecutive Holes Ending in Mineralisation, Identifying the Large Intrusion-Related Gold System Only 16km from the Stibnite Gold Project (PPTA.NAS)

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX: RML; OTCQB: RLMLF) (“Resolution” or “Company”) is pleased to report that its maiden drill program at its 100% owned Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten- Silver Project (“Horse Heaven” or the “Project”), Idaho, USA (Figure 1) has delivered additional broad intervals... Keep Reading...
Trigg Minerals Managing Director Andre Booyzen.

Trigg Minerals Poised for 2027 Production as Push for Domestic Critical Minerals Supply Heightens

As global supply chains tighten under China’s growing dominance in critical minerals, Trigg Minerals (ASX:TMG,OTCQB:TMGLF) is moving quickly to advance its Antimony Canyon and Tennessee Mountain projects toward production by 2027.In a recent interview with the Investing News Network, Managing... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Advances Swanson Confirmation Drilling to Support Beacon Mill Restart and PEA

LaFleur Minerals Announces Brokered Private Placement of Gold-Linked Convertible Notes to Finance Restart of Gold Production at Beacon Gold Mill

Angkor Resources Identifies Third Drill Prospect on Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

Smackover Lithium Files Maiden Inferred Resource for Its Franklin Project in East Texas, Containing the Highest Reported Lithium-in-Brine Grades in North America

Related News

Copper Investing

Breakthrough Minerals Acquires Dingo for AU$15 Million

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Advances Swanson Confirmation Drilling to Support Beacon Mill Restart and PEA

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Announces Brokered Private Placement of Gold-Linked Convertible Notes to Finance Restart of Gold Production at Beacon Gold Mill

Oil and Gas Investing

Angkor Resources Identifies Third Drill Prospect on Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

Base Metals Investing

Falco Commences Broad Exploration Program Across the Noranda Camp

Aluminum Investing

Alpha HPA Secures AU$30 Million Funding for Gladstone Project

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Intersects 3.63 g/t Au over 45.4m at Golden Summit