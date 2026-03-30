Delta-1 Gold Project Awarded $200,000 Funding Under the Ontario Junior Exploration Program

Delta-1 Gold Project Awarded $200,000 Funding Under the Ontario Junior Exploration Program

Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA,OTC:DTARF) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has been awarded $200,000 in non-dilutive funding under the Ontario Junior Exploration Program ("OJEP") to advance exploration at its Delta-1 Gold Project near Thunder Bay, Ontario.

This marks the fourth consecutive year of OJEP funding for Delta, reinforcing the Company's consistent exploration results and the Province's support for high-quality mineral development in Ontario.

In 2025, Delta completed 11,146.5 metres of drilling, advanced a large-scale 70 km² till survey, and carried out multiple geophysical programs, including IP surveys and a high-resolution drone magnetic survey. These efforts, combined with trenching and surface work, position Delta among the most active exploration companies in the province.

Building on this momentum, and supported by OJEP funding, Delta plans to undertake additional drilling, trenching, and surface exploration programs in 2026.

"Ontario is leading the charge to secure the minerals that will power our economy and strengthen our sovereignty," said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines. "Through OJEP, we're backing companies like Delta Resources Limited to advance promising projects here at home—unlocking resources, creating jobs, and building a more self-reliant and secure Canadian economy."

Ron Kopas, Chief Executive Officer of Delta, commented:

"We are pleased to receive continued support from the Government of Ontario through the Ontario Junior Exploration Program. This $200,000 in non-dilutive funding allows us to accelerate exploration at our Delta-1 Gold Project while preserving shareholder value.

"OJEP support underscores the strength of our exploration progress and reinforces Ontario's position as a leading mining jurisdiction."

Qualified Person

Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration at Delta Resources Limited, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on its Delta-1 Gold Project in Ontario, where it has identified a large, near-surface gold system located approximately 50 km west of Thunder Bay, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway.

The Eureka Gold Deposit extends over 2.5 km in strike length and to depths exceeding 300 metres, with mineralization observed to approximately 600 metres vertical depth and remaining open in all directions. The property spans 297 km² and hosts multiple prospective mineralized corridors.

Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (including 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m) and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m.

Safe Harbour Statement: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

For Further Information:

Frank Candido, Chairman
Tel: 514-969-5530
fcandido@deltaresources.ca

Ron Kopas, CEO
rkopas@deltaresources.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Some statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual facts to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any event.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290392

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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