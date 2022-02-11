Resource News Investing News

Due to unforeseen downtime and maintenance issues on the Shell-operated Trans Niger Pipeline, Decklar has suffered delays in establishing crude export activities and commercial production from the Oza-1 well. As the timeline to restart operations at the Trans Niger Pipeline is still uncertain, Decklar has progressed alternate export options, including 1) a combination of trucking to a storage facility and associated ...
  • Due to unforeseen downtime and maintenance issues on the Shell-operated Trans Niger Pipeline, Decklar has suffered delays in establishing crude export activities and commercial production from the Oza-1 well.
  • As the timeline to restart operations at the Trans Niger Pipeline is still uncertain, Decklar has progressed alternate export options, including 1) a combination of trucking to a storage facility and associated exporting pipelines, and 2) barging from the Oza field to an offshore floating storage facility. Negotiations with local firms are in advanced stages to secure exports through both the alternatives.
  • 2022 development plans include up to four re-entries and four new development wells across Oza, Asaramatoru, and Emohua, as well as further development and expansion of associated infrastructure.
  • Development plans beyond 2022 include up to 19 new development wells across the three fields.

Decklar Resources Inc. (TSX-V: DKL) (OTCQX: DLKRF) (FSE: A1U1) ( the "Company" or "Decklar") is pleased to provide a development and progress update on the Company's Nigerian operations across the Oza Field, Asaramatoru Field, and Emohua Field.

Oza Field – OML 11

At the Oza Field, the Risk Finance and Technical Services Agreement (" RFTSA ") between Decklar Petroleum Limited with Millenium Oil and Gas Company Limited covers 100% of the operations at the Oza Field. As announced on January 27, 2022, Decklar has now received US$4,750,000 with a further US$2,000,000 due by April 30, 2022 from San Leon Energy PLC (" San Leon "). Following the completion of the transaction with San Leon, Decklar Petroleum Limited will be owned 85% by Decklar and 15% by San Leon.

In terms of operations, Decklar has successfully finalized the re-entry, re-completion, and flow testing of the Oza-1 well, as detailed in the press release dated November 5, 2021. Crude oil storage tanks on site now hold approximately 20,000 barrels of oil, awaiting export and sale. Once Oza-1 is brought onto commercial production, the Company expects a stabilized flow rate of between 1,200 – 1,500 barrels of oil per day (" bopd ").

Currently, logistics and export activities are being finalized, as the Company is progressing several options, including:

  • Utilizing the Shell-operated Trans Niger Pipeline (" TNP ") to the Bonny Export Terminal; however, the link to the TNP between Isimiri, where Oza crude would enter the Shell operated pipeline network, and the TNP tie-in at Owaza, has been down for maintenance with an uncertain timeline to restart operations;
  • Trucking to a storage facility that is tied into an operational associated pipeline network and export terminal;
  • Barging from the Oza field to an offshore floating storage facility.
  • Both alternatives above are currently in advanced stages of negotiations with local export infrastructure, storage, and transportation firms.

It is anticipated that the oil will initially be trucked to storage facilities with associated export pipelines. The next phase, and the most likely mid- to long-term solution for an alternate export option includes barging oil directly from storage facilities at the Oza Field along the Imo River to a floating storage facility located offshore in shallow waters.

2022 development plans for the Oza Field include:

  • Currently finalizing arrangements with local communities to begin construction of the access road and associated infrastructure for a new drilling pad;
  • Drilling the first new development well;
  • Re-entry, re-completion, and flow testing of the other two existing wells (Oza-2 and Oza-4), including tie-in to existing production facilities;
  • Installation of a Central Production Facility and infrastructure tie-ins for new well locations to replace the current Early Production Facility;
  • Completion of an inter-field evacuation pipeline and all related infrastructure; and
  • Drilling of up to two additional development wells.

Development plans for the Oza Field beyond 2022 include up to five additional development wells.

Asaramatoru Field – OML 11

At the Asaramatoru Field, the RFTSA between Purion Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Decklar, and Prime Exploration and Production Limited (" Prime ") covers 51% of the field. The remaining 49% is held by Suffolk Petroleum, who is currently in negotiations with Decklar to enter an RFTSA in relation to the additional 49% of the Asaramatoru Field.

2022 development plans for the Asaramatoru Field include:

  • Re-entry, re-completion and flow testing of the existing Asaramatoru-1 Asaramatoru-2 wells; and
  • Installation of a modular, barge-mounted Production Facility and well location tie-ins to infrastructure.

Future development plans for the Asaramatoru Field include up to six additional development wells.

Emohua Field – OML 22

At the Emohua Field, the RFTSA between Westfield Exploration and Production Limited (" Westfield ") and Erebiina Energy Resources Limited covers 60.13% of the field. The remaining interest has been awarded to two local Nigerian firms in the recent Marginal Field bid round. Decklar is in the process of finalizing the acquisition of Westfield according to terms announced on October 6, 2021. Decklar is also currently finalizing the purchase of additional equity in the Emohua Field and anticipate having RFTSA's covering a minimum 83% with potential to have RFTSA's up to 100%. This consolidation would require Decklar to pay additional signature bonuses as part of the field investment, along with the initial development capital funding to bring the field into production.

2022 development plans for the Emohua Field include:

  • Re-entry, re-completion, and flow testing of the existing Emohua-1 well; and
  • Installation of an Early Production Facility.

Initial longer-term development plans for the Emohua Field include up to eight additional development wells and associated production facilities.

Duncan Blount, CEO of Decklar Resources, said, "While the infrastructure delays at the Oza Field have caused some unfortunate and unforeseen delays, we are at the final stages of entering contracts and receiving approvals for alternative export solutions at the Oza field that will allow for full-time production to commence in the near term. We also continue to progress development at our Asaramatoru and Emohua Fields where we are pursuing similar re-entry and development well strategies. We look forward to progressing commercial oil production at Oza and remain encouraged by the oil price environment and broader energy market fundamentals."

For further information:

Duncan T. Blount
Chief Executive Officer Telephone: +1 305 890 6516
Email: dblount@decklarresources.com

David Halpin
Chief Financial Officer Telephone: +1 403 816 3029
Email: david.halpin@decklarresources.com

Investor Relations: info@decklarresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Language

Certain statements made and information contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation), including the future commercial production of the Oza-1 well, the timing for export or sale of barrels of oil being held in storage, the development plans for 2022, the completion of the acquisition of a 60.13% economic interest in the Emohua Field, and the consolidation of the remaining economic interest in the Asaramatoru and Emohua Fields. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Such statements and information (together, "forward looking statements") relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. There is no certainty that definitive agreements in respect of the Transaction will be entered into, or that any conditions precedent contained therein will be satisfied on terms satisfactory to the parties or at all.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect, "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, changes in oil prices, results of exploration and development activities, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government or other regulatory approvals, actual performance of facilities, availability of financing on reasonable terms, availability of third party service providers, equipment and processes relative to specifications and expectations and unanticipated environmental impacts on operations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date of this document or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.


Overview

Nigeria is the biggest oil producer in Africa. It holds the largest oil and natural gas reserves on the continent and is one of the world's largest exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG). With crude oil prices rising, this African nation presents investors with world-class investment and production potential in one of the world's most prolific hydrocarbon basins, the Niger Delta.

In 2020, the country announced plans to increase its oil reserves, including condensates, substantially to 40 billion barrels by 2025. With a current uplift in exploration programs from other proven undeveloped marginal fields, getting entry-level access to Nigeria's exploration and unparalleled production potential could mean significant returns for willing investors.

Decklar Resources Inc. (TSXV: DKL,OTCQX: DKLRF) is an independent international oil & gas company focused on low-risk appraisal and development opportunities in the prolific West African region. Decklar is currently focused on its flagship Oza Oil Field in Nigeria.

The Oza Oil Field contains up to 12 zones of conventional stacked sands, allowing for vertical drilling and conventional horizontal development drilling. Leveraging excellent infrastructure in a prolific oil & gas jurisdiction presents excellent production and development opportunities.

Over the next 12 months, Decklar expects extensive well drilling and exciting development activities at the Oza Oil Field. Its two-phase development program in 2021 and into 2022 could lead to production levels as high as between 5,000 and 10,000 barrels per day with high-margin, high-quality oil, according to Decklar Resources CEO, Duncan T. Blount.

In March 2021, the company announced it completed a private placement financing for approximately US$3.7 million. Proceeds were put immediately towards advancing operational activities to re-enter the Oza-1 by contracting a drilling rig. In August 2021, Decklar has advanced its re-entry and development plans where pulling of existing tubing and 5 ½ inch casing from the Oza-1 wellbore has been successfully completed, and the 9 ⅝ inch casing was cleaned out. Surface testing facilities are currently being installed, and it is anticipated that testing activities on the L2.6 zone are expected to commence early next week with the initial perforation and flow operations.

The company operates a tight share structure with a fully-diluted share capital of 110,608,818. Its acquisition of Decklar Petroleum Ltd. in 2020 pushed the company closer to becoming a more dominant player in the oil & gas space with this high-quality development project with near-term production potential.

Decklar Resources is dedicated to oil & gas best practices and supporting local communities through various government initiatives, indigenous partnerships, and sustainable project development. Likewise, its emphasis on local community development manifests in its ability to create opportunities to support the independent indigenous oil & gas sector and ensure stakeholder satisfaction.

The leadership team of Decklar Resources comprises top experts with years of focused experience in all aspects of Nigerian oil & gas development, local community relations, financial management, and capital markets. Combined, they equip the company with a proven team that can deliver excellent growth potential and fast-tracked development and production possibilities.

Decklar Resources' Company Highlights

  • Decklar Resources is an independent international oil & gas company focused on low-risk appraisal and development opportunities in the prolific West African region. The company has its flagship Oza Oil Field prospect in Nigeria.
  • In July 2020, the company closed its acquisition of Nigeria-based Decklar Petroleum Limited, which has a Risk Service Agreement with Millenium Oil and Gas Company Limited on the Oza Field.
  • The Oza Field is located onshore in the northern part of Oil Mining License (OML) 11 in the eastern Niger Delta of Nigeria. The asset leverages excellent infrastructure, including export pipeline access tied into the Trans Niger Pipeline.
  • 2021 and early 2022 plans involve involve a two-phase development program, which schedules a rig mobilizing to the Oza Field with re-entry activities estimated to start imminently. The second phase of development involves additional well drilling and well tie-ins to existing infrastructure.
  • Its re-entry program presents low-risk development opportunities in proven undeveloped oil fields. The company could see production levels as high as 10,000 barrels per day in the advancement of its development program.
  • Decklar announced the commencement of completion operations for the Oza-1 well re-entry.
  • Decklar announced the final completion installed in the Oza-1 well composed of a single 2 7/8 inch tubing string, with a selective zone sliding sleeve configuration.

Decklar Resources' Key Project

Oza Oil Field

The Oza Field is an onshore conventional oil field in the northern part of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11, operated by Shell and located in the eastern Niger Delta of Abia State, Nigeria. The concession covers a 20 square kilometer area carved out of OML 11 in 2003 as part of the Government's Marginal Field Development Program. Strategic positioning places Oza Field close to other producing fields operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company, including Isimiri, Obeakpu, Afam, Obigbo, and Umuosi.

The Oza Field contains upwards of 12 major target zones of conventional stacked sands, allowing for vertical drilling and horizontal development drilling. Additionally, Shell has previously drilled three wells in the Oza Field, which produced over 1.0 million barrels cumulatively with 2,000 barrels per day per well of 35°/43° API gravity light / medium grade crude oil. Field structure analysis has also outlined several additional low-risk appraisal and exploration targets across the Oza Field.

The next steps for the project include a two-phase development program, including a six to twelve-month Oza Field re-entry and development drilling program, followed by another well development program scheduled for the second half of 2021 and into 2022. Decklar expects these development targets to increase production to approximately 5,000 to 10,000 barrels per day in conjunction with the property's excellent infrastructure, already in place.

Decklar Resources' Management Team

Duncan T. Blount – CEO & Executive Director

Duncan T. Blount has over 13 years of experience focused on the natural resources sector. He was previously the head of Emerging & Frontier Market Commodities at RWC Partners, responsible for developing their commodity and natural resources portfolio strategy. Mr. Blount has been an early investor in numerous public and private West African oil & gas companies throughout his career. He also has experience in physical minerals trading and structuring off-take agreements.

Paula Kember – CFO & Corporate Secretary

Paula Kember is a Canadian chartered accountant with over 25 years of financial and administrative experience in the mining industry. From 1996 to 2006, she served as VP of Finance of Philex Gold Inc. and previously as a financial officer of Corona Corporation and a director of PolyMet Mining Corporation.

Sanmi Famuyide – Managing Director

Sanmi Famuyide has over 20 years of experience focused on structuring natural resources and infrastructure transactions in West Africa. He is the former strategic advisor and subsequently head of Business Development at Lekoil Limited. He was also the head of Oil & Gas – Marginal Fields and Upstream Independents at Guaranty Trust Bank in Lagos, where he arranged the financings of many Nigerian independents. In addition, Mr. Famuyide has held executive positions at FBN Capital and MineQore Resources.

David Halpin – VP of Finance

David Halpin has over 25 years of experience in management and as a finance and accounting consultant for public and private Canadian and international resource companies.

He is the former CFO and senior financial advisor for Mart Resources Inc., a TSX-listed company with oil production in Nigeria that had a peak market capitalization of over CAD$750 million. He was also a director of a TSX-V listed company focused on exploring oil & gas opportunities in Saskatchewan and Alberta and was a founder and CFO of a publicly listed healthcare and insurance software company.

Zack Malone – VP of Operations

Zack Malone is a highly experienced oil well drilling and work-over specialist. He has over 25 years of experience working and managing drilling rig operations with the past 15 years working in Nigeria. Mr. Malone's prior experience included working as rig manager for Precision Drilling Canada and other rig contractors. Mr. Malone's certification includes second-line supervisor's well control, well service blowout prevention, fall protection, fall rescue, rigging and hoisting, safety management & regulatory awareness for wellsite supervision.

Bill Foose – Director

Bill Foose has over 35 years of experience working in the international oil and gas production and processing equipment sector. He held various positions with Barton Instruments before starting OilPro Production Equipment in 1997. OilPro was heavily involved in providing production equipment for domestic and international projects throughout Africa, the Middle East and other oil producing countries. Many of OilPro's African projects were centered around Nigeria. Mr. Foose previously served on the board of Sunocean Energy.

