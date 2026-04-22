Decade Discusses Exploration Plans

Decade Discusses Exploration Plans

Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC,OTC:DECXF) ("Decade" or the Company) is providing an update on its exploration plans for 2026. Also, the Company has just finished being an exhibitor at the KEG Mineral Show in Kamloops BC, on April 14-15 2026. A photo of the booth is included showing the displayed project rocks, banners, project lists and brochures that discuss some of the properties.

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E. Kruchkowski, P. Geo. President of the Company states: "The KEG conference was successful in bringing shareholders and potential shareholders a look at some of the projects, plans and outlook for 2026. The Company was pleased with the interest shown in the projects. In addition, the Company established valuable contacts for furthering the Bonaparte project. "

The projects that the Company plans to explore in 2026 are as follows:

Bonaparte - Planned 2026 Exploration
The 2026 program will include testing IP anomalies that appear to start at approximately 300m depth and extend beyond 500m in depth as per a 43-101 report by R. Kemp. The Company plans a minimum of 3000m of drilling consisting of 6 holes, each 500m in length upon receipt of a drill permit. The first target area will be the anomaly beneath a small-mined zone in the NW corner of the claim block.

In addition, soil sampling, geological mapping and rock sampling will be carried out to expand the known areas of mineralization.

North Mitchell - Planned 2026 Exploration
The 2026 program will include sampling and prospecting of all gossanous zones as well as further sampling to define the high-grade mineralization discovered in 2025.

If warranted a diamond drilling program, upon encouraging follow up of the 2025 results and receipt of all necessary permits.

Nobody Knows - Planned 2026 Exploration
The 2026 program will include the following:

  1. Soil sampling along logging roads.
  2. Further silt sampling along streams in the float area.
  3. Rock sampling.
  4. VLF Em survey in area of boulders.

Upon location of the source, the Company will conduct drill testing. The Company has a drill permit in place for this project.

Del Norte - Planned 2026 Exploration
The 2026 program will include:

  1. Further sampling of the low sulphidation mineralization that assayed over 30 g/t gold.
  2. Sample any new breccia zones exposed by melting snow and ice.
  3. Map and sample the Eagles Nest, LG/Argo and K-Zone structures.

It is anticipated that exploration will first commence in the Terrace area on the Nobody Knows claim.

Qualified Person

Ed Kruchkowski, P.Geo., President of Decade Resources Ltd., is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Decade Resources Ltd.
Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are mostly located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca. For investor information please call 250- 636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

"This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293745

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