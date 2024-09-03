Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

Daydream-2 Operations Update

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an operational update on the Daydream-2 well in its 100% owned Project Grandis in Queensland’s Taroom Trough.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Production logging tool (PLT) confirms contribution from upper zones
  • CTU to return to site to clean out well

The Daydream-2 well has run a production logging tool (PLT) over the majority of the key stimulated zones. The run confirmed two key results from the well:

1. The upper zones are making a contribution to the flow; and

2. The lower zone is dominating the flow - fluid and some proppant in the bottom of the wellbore across the deeper zones is hampering the optimal flow rate.

Wireline rigged up on Daydream 2

As foreshadowed in the last operations update, Elixir will now bring the Coil Tubing Unit (CTU) that that is currently with Elixir’s neighboring Operator back to the well-site to undertake nitrogen lift and clean-out work.

That is anticipated to be before the end of the month (subject to the pace of operations of that neighbour). The flow testing phase of operations will be finalized thereafter.

Elixir’s Managing Director, Mr Neil Young, said: “It is very pleasing to have the PLT confirm flows from the upper stimulated zones in Daydream-2. Although a little bit frustrating, the slight delay as we wait for the return of the CTU is in fact reflective of the hectic pace of multi-operator activity in the Taroom Trough, which we can only see accelerating as the importance of this region to Australia’s gas supplies is increasingly recognised.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:exroil and gas stocksoil and gas explorationoil and gas investingOil and Gas Investing
EXR:AU
Elixir Energy
Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy


Condor Energy

Condor Energy


Condor Energy

3D Seismic Reprocessing Complete - Significantly Enhances Prospectivity

Condor Energy Ltd (ASX: CND) (Condor or the Company) has completed targeted reprocessing of legacy 3D seismic data on its 4,585km2 Tumbes Basin Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA or block) offshore Peru.

Elixir Energy
×