Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

Daydream-2 Operations Update

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an operational update on the Daydream-2 well in its 100% owned Project Grandis in Queensland’s Taroom Trough.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • All temporary plugs successfully removed
  • Well flowing gas and completion fluid with all zones open
  • Production logging tool (PLT) operations to begin later this week

The Daydream-2 well has now successfully had removed all the temporary plugs between its six separate stimulated zones. The Coil Tubing Unit (CTU) that undertook the work has been released to Elixir’s neighboring Operator. The well flowed gas and completion fluid back freely to surface once it was put onto test, without the need for any assistance.

CTU preparing to move off Daydream-2 lease

The well is now in the clean-up phase of the test, flowing gas and stimulation fluid (water) with all zones open. So far, 4,300 barrels of stimulation fluid have been recovered from a total of 10,392 barrels pumped (41%).

Towards the end of the week a production logging tool (PLT) will be run in the hole. This tool will be run to improve the understanding of how much fluid is in the hole, the proportion of flow from each individual zone, and the flowing pressure from the respective zones.

Elixir anticipates that cleaning the well up completely will take several weeks, and may require the CTU to return to Daydream-2 to lift any remaining fluid in the hole before the testing program is completed. Further announcements will follow in the weeks to come as the clean-up progresses.

Elixir’s Managing Director, Mr Neil Young, said: “This final flow testing phase of the Daydream-2 program continues to go to plan. All stimulated zones are now exposed to the wellbore and we will continue to gather vital data over the weeks to come to better understand the massive potential of the multi-stacked pay zones in the Taroom Trough.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

EXR:AU
Elixir Energy
Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy


Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

Taroom Trough Coals Flowed for First Time - Updated

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) lodged an ASX release on 23 August 2024. The release has now been updated.

The release updates include:

  • Page 2 updated to include:
    • Reference to Appendix 1
    • In paragraph 3, noting that “it is Elixir’s understanding that
    • Footnote to support paragraph 3
  • Page 3 updated to include a reference to Appendix 2
  • Page 4 (MD’s quote) to include a reference to Appendix 3
  • Appendices 1, 2 and 3 added.

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Daydream-2 well in its 100% owned Project Grandis in Queensland’s Taroom Trough.

Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

Taroom Trough Deep Coals Flowed for First Time

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Daydream-2 well in its 100% owned Project Grandis in Queensland’s Taroom Trough.

Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

Daydream-2 Stimulation Program Successfully Concluded

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Daydream-2 well in its 100% owned Project Grandis in Queensland’s Taroom Trough.

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Q2 2024 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Q2 2024 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, announces the filing of the Company's interim condensed financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 (the " Q2 Report ").

Complete details of the Q2 Report are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , and on HEVI's website .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Hydrogen gas tank at renewable energy production facility.

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Hydrogen? (Updated 2024)

Solar, wind and nuclear get a lot of press when it comes to clean energy sources, but what about hydrogen?

More powerful hurricanes, fiercer fire seasons and deadlier floods have spurred a much wider worldwide push toward decarbonization. As a result, governments and industry leaders have committed to adopting rigorous carbon emission reduction targets for 2050. Amidst this backdrop, the market for hydrogen as a strategic commodity in the transition to a cleaner global economy is taking shape.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has called hydrogen “an increasingly important piece of the net zero emissions by 2050 puzzle.” This is especially true for the sectors of the economy that have proven to be the hardest to decarbonize, including heavy industry, long-distance transport, shipping and aviation.

Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

ATP 2077 Awarded - Initial Contingent Resource Booking

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the expansion of its 100% owned Project Grandis through the formal award of a 100% working interest in ATP 2077.
Elixir Energy
Significant High-Grade Lithium Achieved at Drill Hole 2 at Rio Grande Sur

Stage Two Gold Proceeds Exceed $18 Million. Highest Price Achieved is $3,727 per Ounce.

AuKing Mining: Advancing Uranium, and Critical and Base Metals Assets in Australia, Tanzania and Canada

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Amendment to the Terms of the Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

×