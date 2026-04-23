Dave to Host First Quarter 2026 Conference Call on May 5, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Dave Inc. (Nasdaq: Dave) ("Dave" or the "Company"), one of the nation's leading neobanks, will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Company's results will be reported in a press release on the same day, prior to the conference call.
Dave management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call details are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Conference Call Registration: link
Webcast: link
The conference call will also be available for replay in the Events section of the Company's website, along with the transcript, at https://investors.dave.com.
If you have any difficulty registering for or connecting to the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at Dave@elevate-ir.com.
About Dave
Dave (Nasdaq: Dave) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. For more information about the Company, visit: www.dave.com. For investor information and updates, visit: investors.Dave.com and follow @Davebanking on X.
Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA or Stefan Norbom
Elevate IR
Dave@elevate-ir.com
Media Contact
Dan Ury
press@Dave.com