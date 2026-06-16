CHARBONE Announces the Addition of 22 New Helium Customers in Quebec and Continues the Expansion of its Industrial Gas Platform

(TheNewswire)
Varennes, Quebec TheNewswire - June 16, 2026 Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated industrial gases company focused on production, distribution and storage of clean ultra-high purity ("UHP") hydrogen and other strategic industrial gases, is pleased to announce the addition of twenty-two (22) new helium customers across Quebec in recent months.
These new customers come from various industrial sectors, including advanced manufacturing, welding and metal processing, laboratories, specialized technical services, and other industrial applications requiring a reliable supply of helium.
This commercial growth demonstrates Charbone's ability to meet the needs of the Quebec market while continuing the development of its Helium division, launched in 2025. The Company continues to expand its presence in the Canadian industrial gas market through a strategy focused on security of supply, close customer relationships, and operational excellence.
"The arrival of 22 new clients represents an important step in the development of our Helium division and confirms the relevance of our diversification strategy," said Dave Gagnon, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Charbone. "We are seeing growing demand for a reliable and agile alternative in the industrial gases sector. This growth demonstrates our ability to progressively build a North American industrial gases platform that perfectly complements our UHP hydrogen business."
The Company is actively pursuing the development of its customer portfolio in Quebec, Ontario, the Atlantic provinces, and the United States, while expanding its product offering to include hydrogen, helium, oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and other UHP specialty industrial gases.
"Our vision is clear: to make Charbone a leading North American player in industrial gases and ultra-high-purity gases for the strategic sectors of tomorrow", added Dave Gagnon. "Each new customer increases our recurring revenue, our market presence, and the long-term value of our platform."
About Charbone CORPORATION
Charbone is a vertically integrated industrial gases company focused on developing and operating a network of supply hubs for the production, storage, and distribution of Ultra-High Purity (UHP) strategic industrial gases. The Company serves customers across sectors including semiconductors, artificial intelligence and data centers, advanced pharmaceuticals, and aerospace and defense technologies, where UHP gases are critical for high-precision manufacturing processes and operational performance. Charbone is advancing a network of clean UHP hydrogen production facilities across North America and selected international markets. The Company's modular, decentralized, and demand-driven approach, combined with its integrated storage and distribution platform for all UHP gases, supports scalable growth, enhances operational flexibility, and enables more stable and diversified revenue generation. This model allows Charbone to efficiently serve mid-tier industrial gas customers with a reliable supply of UHP gases, including hydrogen, helium, oxygen, and any others that are in high-demand gases that are often difficult to source. The Company is committed to supporting the global transition to a lower-carbon economy by providing accessible, decentralized clean hydrogen and specialty gases, while addressing supply gaps for underserved industrial customers and accelerating the shift towards localized clean energy. Charbone is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF), the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47).
For more information, please visit: www.Charbone.com.
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For Further Information Contact Charbone Corporation
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Telephone: +1 450 678 7171
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Benoit Veilleux
CFO and Corporate Secretary
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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