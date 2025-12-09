Dave Donates $250,000 to Baby2Baby to Support Families in Need Across the U.S.

Dave Inc. (Nasdaq: Dave), one of the nation's leading neobanks, announces a donation of $250,000 to Baby2Baby, a national nonprofit that provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves.

The contribution supported Baby2Baby's annual Gala, which brought together celebrities, entrepreneurs and philanthropists and raised a record $18.5 million in a history-making night. The funds raised from the event will help Baby2Baby continue its vital work of reaching one million children across the country with the essentials they deserve, particularly during times of crisis and economic uncertainty.

"Millions of families across the country are facing the challenge of meeting their most basic needs," said Jason Wilk, Founder and CEO of Dave. "Baby2Baby is an incredible organization that delivers tangible, immediate support to children and parents who need it most. We're proud to partner with Baby2Baby to provide a stronger financial foundation for many American families."

In the last 14 years, Baby2Baby has distributed more than half a billion essential items to children in need across all 50 states, and they have responded to over 100 disasters and emergencies including fires, floods and hurricanes impacting children.

"We are so grateful for Dave's support of the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala, our most important and impactful night of the year. 1 in 2 families in the U.S. are struggling to provide diapers for their babies," shared Baby2Baby Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein. "Partners like Dave allow us to continue reaching over one million children across the country who are relying on Baby2Baby to provide the basic essentials they need and deserve."

The donation reflects Dave's long-standing commitment to improving the economic well-being of everyday Americans, helping people not only make ends meet but move toward long-term financial health.

For more information on Baby2Baby and how to support its mission, visit www.baby2baby.org .


About Dave

Dave (Nasdaq: Dave) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. For more information about the Company, visit: www.dave.com . For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com and follow @ davebanking on X.

About Baby2Baby

Baby2Baby is a non-profit organization that provides children in need with diapers, formula, clothing, and the basic necessities that every child deserves, serving more than one million children across all 50 states. Led by Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, the organization has distributed over 500 million items over the past 14 years to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and school districts as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster. The organization's success has been propelled forward by its industry-leading model that is redefining what it means to operate a non-profit with a seamless integration of impact, innovation, and influence, which earned them recognition as the #1 non-profit on Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies List and praise from TIME Magazine as one of 2023's most influential companies. To learn more about Baby2Baby please visit www.baby2baby.org .


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

DaveDAVENASDAQ:DAVEFintech Investing
DAVE
The Conversation (0)
CHARBONE Taps Air Liquide Veteran Ahead of First Revenue from Flagship Project

CHARBONE Taps Air Liquide Veteran Ahead of First Revenue from Flagship Project

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - December 9 2025 CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE recrute un veteran d'Air Liquide avant les premiers revenus de son projet phare

CHARBONE recrute un veteran d'Air Liquide avant les premiers revenus de son projet phare

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 9 décembre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
Charbone tiendra un webinaire d'information sur l'entreprise le 16 decembre et engage Red Cloud comme teneur de marche

Charbone tiendra un webinaire d'information sur l'entreprise le 16 decembre et engage Red Cloud comme teneur de marche

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, le 4 décembre 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
Charbone to Host Corporate Update Webinar December 16th and Engages Red Cloud as Market Maker

Charbone to Host Corporate Update Webinar December 16th and Engages Red Cloud as Market Maker

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, December 4 2025 TheNewswire - CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE confirme sa premiere production d'hydrogene a Sorel-Tracy

CHARBONE confirme sa premiere production d'hydrogene a Sorel-Tracy

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 1 er décembre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Meaningful Leverage to Explorer-to-Producer Inflection Point

Smackover Lithium Receives Indications of Interest for Over $1 Billion in Project Finance for the SWA Project

Spartan Metals Identifies Two New Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Targets at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Multi-Process Testing Results for Santa Maria Eterna High-Purity Silica Sand Project

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Meaningful Leverage to Explorer-to-Producer Inflection Point

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Identifies Two New Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Targets at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Multi-Process Testing Results for Santa Maria Eterna High-Purity Silica Sand Project

Precious Metals Investing

Silverco Announces Updated MRE for Cusi: 41 Moz AgEq M&I and 32 Moz AgEq Inferred

Base Metals Investing

Diamond Drill Program Has Commenced in the Timmins Area

Energy Investing

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announce Extensive Exploration and Drilling Plans for 2026 at Preston Uranium Project

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Continuance into British Columbia