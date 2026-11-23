Fiore Group-backed Dante Metals advances Thunder Bay North as its flagship critical minerals project following C$6.175 million subscription receipt financing
Highlights
- Dante Metals focused on its new flagship asset, the Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project in northwestern Ontario
- Dante Metals common shares expected to begin trading on the TSXV under the symbol "DNTE" on November 25, 2026
- Name change from "Clean Air Metals Inc." to "Dante Metals Corp."
- 10-to-1 consolidation of Dante Metals common shares
- New board of directors consists of Mike Garbutt, John Mason, David Peck, Ranj Pillai and Ryan Brown, with Mike Garbutt as CEO and Kelsey Chin as CFO
- Transaction follows the closing of a C$6.175 million subscription receipt financing for which the escrow release conditions have been satisfied
- 4.7 million stock options granted to directors, officers, employees, consultants and advisors at an exercise price of $0.65 per common share for a term of five years
Dante Metals Corp. (TSXV: DNTE) (formerly Clean Air Metals Inc.) ("Dante" or the "Company") and Springbok Ventures Inc. ("Springbok") are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced acquisition by Dante of Springbok (the "Transaction"). The Company is a critical minerals exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship 100% owned Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project in northwestern Ontario, Canada (the "TBN Project"), as well as continuing exploration of Springbok's Maude Lake Property in northwestern Ontario (the "Maude Lake Property"). The common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") are expected to begin trading on the TSXV under the new name "Dante Metals Corp." and the new symbol "DNTE" at market open on or about November 25, 2026.
Mike Garbutt, CEO & Director of Dante Metals, commented, "The completion of this transaction marks an important new chapter for our shareholders and for Thunder Bay North. We are launching Dante with a significant Canadian platinum, palladium, copper and nickel resource, a strengthened treasury and the support of the Fiore Group. Our focus is to put those advantages to work through disciplined advancement of Thunder Bay North while assessing opportunities that complement the project and create long-term value."
Transaction
The Transaction constitutes a Reviewable Transaction under Policy 5.3 - Acquisitions and Dispositions of Non-Cash Assets of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Transaction was completed pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated July 31, 2026, as amended October 13, 2026, among the Company, 1602037 B.C. Ltd. ("Newco") and Springbok. The Transaction has received conditional approval, but remains subject to the final approval of the TSXV.
The Transaction was completed by way of a three-cornered amalgamation under the statutory provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "BCBCA"). Newco, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, amalgamated with Springbok to form an amalgamated company continuing under the name "Springbok Ventures Inc." ("Amalco", and references to Springbok in respect of any period following the Transaction are to Amalco). Amalco is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the holder of an option to acquire the Maude Lake Property.
Pursuant to the Transaction, each holder of common shares of Springbok (the "Springbok Shares") received nine-tenths (0.9) of a post-Consolidation (defined below) Common Share for each Springbok Share held. An aggregate of 25,246,450 Common Shares were issued to former Springbok shareholders. As consideration for the issuance of Common Shares to the Springbok shareholders, Amalco issued one common share of Amalco to the Company for each Common Share so issued.
The Transaction was approved by the shareholders of Springbok by special resolution, and the related matters were approved by the shareholders of the Company, at the respective shareholder meetings held on November 13, 2026. Following completion of the Transaction, the Consolidation and the conversion of the Subscription Receipts (each as defined below), there are 62,693,009 Common Shares issued and outstanding, of which approximately 40.27% are held by former Springbok shareholders, 40.36% by existing shareholders of the Company and 19.37% by former holders of Subscription Receipts.
In connection with the completion of the Transaction, a 1.0% administrative success fee is payable in cash by the Company to Fiore Management & Advisory Corp.
For more information regarding the Transaction, please refer to the management information circular of Dante and the management information circular of Springbok (together, the "Circulars"), both dated October 14, 2026. The Circulars are available on Dante's and Springbok's respective SEDAR+ profiles at www.sedarplus.ca.
Board and Management
In connection with the completion of the Transaction, the board of directors of the Company now consists of Mike Garbutt, John Mason, David Peck, Ranj Pillai and Ryan Brown; Mike Garbutt and Kelsey Chin continue as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, respectively. Please refer to the news release of the Company dated September 22, 2026 for the biographies of the directors and officers.
Continuation, Consolidation and Name Change
Immediately prior to the completion of the Transaction, the Company: (i) continued from the Canada Business Corporations Act to the BCBCA; (ii) consolidated all of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on the basis of ten (10) pre-Consolidation Common Shares for each one (1) post-Consolidation Common Share (the "Consolidation"); and (iii) changed its name from "Clean Air Metals Inc." to "Dante Metals Corp." (the "Name Change"). As a result of the Consolidation, the 253,056,784 pre-Consolidation Common Shares were consolidated to 25,305,650 post-Consolidation Common Shares. The new CUSIP number for Common Shares following the Consolidation and Name Change is 236424107 and the new ISIN is CA2364241075.
Registered shareholders of the Company holding their Common Shares in certificated form or whose Common Shares are represented by a direct registration advice ("DRS") statement will receive a letter of transmittal from Computershare Trust Company of Canada ("Computershare"), the Company's transfer agent, in respect of the Consolidation. The letter of transmittal will contain instructions to such registered shareholders on how to surrender the share certificates representing their pre-Consolidation Common Shares and authorize Computershare to issue a DRS statement representing their post-Consolidation Common Shares. Share certificates evidencing ownership of post-Consolidation Common Shares will not be issued unless specifically requested. Non-registered shareholders holding Common Shares of the Company through an intermediary (such as a securities broker, dealer, bank or financial institution) should be aware that the intermediary may have different procedures for processing the Consolidation than those that will be put in place by the Company for registered shareholders. If shareholders hold their Common Shares of the Company through intermediaries and have questions in this regard, they are encouraged to contact their intermediaries.
Trading under New Name and Symbol
It is anticipated that the Common Shares will begin trading on the TSXV under the name "Dante Metals Corp." and the ticker symbol "DNTE" at market open on November 25, 2026. It is anticipated that the Company will be classified by the TSXV as a Tier 1 Mining Issuer.
Conversion of Subscription Receipts
As previously announced on September 22, 2026, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement of 10,050,000 subscription receipts at a price of C$0.50 per subscription receipt (the "Non-FT Subscription Receipts") and 2,090,909 "flow-through" subscription receipts at a price of C$0.55 per flow-through subscription receipt (the "FT Subscription Receipts" and, together with the Non-FT Subscription Receipts, the "Subscription Receipts"), for aggregate gross proceeds of C$6,174,999.95 (the "Offering").
The escrow release conditions applicable to the Subscription Receipts were satisfied immediately prior to the completion of the Transaction. Each Non-FT Subscription Receipt was automatically converted into one post-Consolidation Common Share, and each FT Subscription Receipt was converted into one post-Consolidation Common Share issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).
Grant of Options
The Company's board of directors has granted an aggregate of 4,700,000 stock options (the "Options") pursuant to the Company's stock option plan to certain directors, officers, employees, consultants and advisors of the Company and certain former officers and directors of Clean Air Metals Inc. Each Option is exercisable at C$0.65 per Common Share for a five-year term. The Options vest as to 25% on the date of grant and a further 25% on each of the dates that are 6, 12 and 18 months following the date of grant. The grant of the Options remains subject to the acceptance of the TSXV.
Escrow
In accordance with TSXV Policy 5.4 - Capital Structure, Escrow and Resale Restrictions, an aggregate of 24,524,051 Common Shares issued to 67 former Springbok shareholders, on a post-Consolidation basis, representing approximately 39.12% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, together with certain securities held by Principals (as defined in the policies of the TSXV) of the Company, are subject to escrow with Computershare, as escrow agent, pursuant to Tier 1 Value Security Escrow Agreements (the "Escrow Agreements"). Under the terms of the Escrow Agreements, 25% of the escrowed securities will be released upon issuance of the final bulletin of the TSXV in respect of the Transaction, and the remaining escrowed securities will be released in subsequent 25% increments 6, 12, and 18 months after such date.
Springbok to Cease being a Reporting Issuer
Following completion of the Transaction, Amalco intends to apply to the British Columbia Securities Commission for an order that it has ceased to be a reporting issuer in each jurisdiction of Canada in which it is a reporting issuer.
Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project
The TBN Project is located 40 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. Accessible by road and next to established infrastructure, the TBN Project hosts two deposits - the Current and Escape deposits - only 2.5 km apart. Together, the deposits host a 14.9 Mt indicated mineral resource grading 2.66 g/t (Pt+Pd), 0.40% Cu and 0.24% Ni (NI 43-101 PEA Technical Report, Thunder Bay North Project, Ontario, Canada, SLR Consulting Canada Ltd, November 21, 2025), with significant potential for expansion down-plunge. One of the rare primary platinum resources outside of South Africa, the TBN Project is in a stable and mining-friendly jurisdiction and benefits from longstanding relationships with local First Nations.
Maude Lake Property
Through Springbok, the Company holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Maude Lake Property from Transition Metals Corp. The Maude Lake Property is located approximately 14 kilometres north of Schreiber, Ontario, and consists of 95 contiguous mining claims covering approximately 2,017 hectares. The property hosts nickel-copper-platinum sulphide mineralization associated with the historical Nicopor Occurrence. It has been the subject of extensive geological, geophysical and drilling programs that have identified multiple high-priority exploration targets.
Wildeboer Dellelce LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company and Farris LLP acted as legal counsel to Springbok.
About Dante Metals Corp.
Dante Metals Corp. (formerly Clean Air Metals Inc.) is a Fiore-backed development and exploration company advancing its flagship 100% owned TBN Project, 40 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada, and exploring the Maude Lake Property near Schreiber, Ontario. The TBN Project has the potential to develop into a secure source of rare platinum metals, as well as other critical metals such as copper, nickel and cobalt, for the North American manufacturing sector. With its proven technical team, the Company is committed to advancing its projects and creating long-term value for shareholders.
Social Engagement
Dante and Springbok acknowledge that the TBN Project is located within the area encompassed by the Robinson-Superior Treaty of 1850 and includes the territories of the Fort William First Nation, Red Rock Indian Band, Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek and Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek.
We further acknowledge that the Maude Lake Property is also located within the Robinson-Superior Treaty of 1850 area. This includes the territories of Pays Plat First Nation, Fort William First Nation, Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek, Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek, Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek, and Long Lake 58 First Nations. Both companies also acknowledge the important history of the Métis Nation of Ontario, Region 2 and the Red Sky Métis Independent Nation.
We appreciate the opportunity to work in these territories and remain committed to the recognition and respect of those who have lived, travelled, and gathered on the lands since time immemorial. We are committed to stewarding Indigenous heritage and to building, fostering, and encouraging a respectful relationship with First Nations, Métis, and Inuit peoples, based upon principles of mutual trust, respect, reciprocity, and collaboration, in the spirit of reconciliation.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Dante Metals Corp.
Mike Garbutt
Chief Executive Officer, Director
For more information, please contact:
Mike Garbutt, CEO
mgarbutt@cleanairmetals.ca
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should", the negative of these words, variations thereon and comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this news release include information relating to: the final acceptance of the Transaction by the TSXV; the anticipated date of commencement of trading of the Common Shares under the name "Dante Metals Corp." and the symbol "DNTE"; the TSXV's acceptance of the Options; the release of escrowed securities; the use of proceeds of the Offering; Amalco ceasing to be a reporting issuer; the potential of the TBN Project; and the business plans and objectives of the Company, including exploration and development of the TBN Project and the Maude Lake Property. Such forward-looking information is based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release.
By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These include, but are not limited to: risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's operations; the Company's ability to satisfy its obligations under the Maude Lake Property option agreement; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development; the need for additional financing; the potential inability of the Company to implement its business plan going forward; failure to achieve the proposed benefits of the Transaction; and the other risk factors described in the Circulars. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company and are based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about its ability to execute its business plans. The Company has also assumed that no significant events will occur outside the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information due to its inherent uncertainty.
Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325161