RMG Network Announces Merger with SCG Digital

RMG Network Holding (NYSE:RMGN) and SCG Digital announced today the execution of a definitive merger agreement.

As quoted in the press release:

RMG, a global leader in technology-driven visual communications, and SCG Digital, LLC, announced today the execution of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which SCG Digital, LLC, an affiliate of Mr. Gregory Sachs, RMG’s Executive Chairman, will acquire RMG in a transaction valued at approximately $16.8 million, including the assumption of approximately $2.65 million of debt.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, RMG stockholders will receive $1.27 in cash for each share of RMG’s common stock they hold.