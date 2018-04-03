Data Investing

RMG Network Announces Merger with SCG Digital

« 5 Top Weekly NASDAQ Tech …
• April 3, 2018
Add Comment

RMG Network Holding (NYSE:RMGN) and SCG Digital announced today the execution of a definitive merger agreement.

As quoted in the press release:

RMG, a global leader in technology-driven visual communications, and SCG Digital, LLC, announced today the execution of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which SCG Digital, LLC, an affiliate of Mr. Gregory Sachs, RMG’s Executive Chairman, will acquire RMG in a transaction valued at approximately $16.8 million, including the assumption of approximately $2.65 million of debt.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, RMG stockholders will receive $1.27 in cash for each share of RMG’s common stock they hold.

Click here to read the full press release

tech free industry report

Tech Forecast and Promising Tech Stocks To Buy in 2017

Learn about breakthrough technology about to impact lives around the globe. We cover the entire industry in our FREE investor’s report. Gain Access

Get the Latest Data Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Data Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

tech free industry report

Tech Forecast and Promising Tech Stocks To Buy in 2017

Learn about breakthrough technology about to impact lives around the globe. We cover the entire industry in our FREE investor’s report. Gain Access
Return to the Company News Index
Comments

Leave a Reply