Public Joint Stock Company Polyus. - GDR - Reg S

Polyus PJSC and its subsidiaries are engaged in the extraction, refining, and sale of gold. The mining and processing facilities of the company are in the Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, Magadan regions, and the Sakha Republic of the Russian Federation. The company is also engaged in the exploration, construction, and research activities to maintain its operations. The operating business segments are the Olimpiada business unit, the Blagodatnoye business unit, the Natalka business unit, the Verninskoye business unit, the Kuranakh business unit, Alluvials business unit, Exploration business unit, Sukhoi Log business unit, and Unallocated