Vesting of Performance Rights

- August 31st, 2021

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (BMM or the Company) (ASX: BMM) advises that, in accordance with the terms of its Class A Performance Rights as outlined in the Company’s Prospectus dated 25 May 2021, a total of 800,000 Class A performance rights have vested. The performance milestone for the Class A Performance Rights was achieving …

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (BMM or the Company) (ASX: BMM) advises that, in accordance with the terms of its Class A Performance Rights as outlined in the Company’s Prospectus dated 25 May 2021, a total of 800,000 Class A performance rights have vested.

The performance milestone for the Class A Performance Rights was achieving a volume weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company’s Shares of at least $0.60, calculated over 20 consecutive trading days (20 day VWAP). For further information pls contact: Ross Cotton Managing Director Tel: +61 8 6489 0600 E: Ross.Cotton@balkanmin.com Authorised for release by the Managing Director of Balkan Mining and Minerals Limited

