Surface Mapping at Rekovac Completed

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (BMM or the Company) (ASX: BMM) is pleased to announce the completion of its initial surface mapping program at the Rekovac Lithium–Borate Project, located in the highly prospective Vardar Zone in Serbia.

The mapping program is important to understanding the lateral extensions that were previously identified, the permissive lacustrine boratiferous sequences and the closely demarcated areas with evaporate occurrences at the surface.

The data obtained will assist with the effective selection of drilling locations ahead of the 2021 drill program scheduled for commencement in late September 2021. Following the appointment of Geops Balkan Drilling Services d.o.o (Geops) as drilling contractor, BMM is finalising the procedures to enable drilling to commence.

HIGHLIGHTS

● Surface mapping conducted over the entire Rekovac license has been completed

● The program was conducted in order to identify potential extensions to mineralisation and drill targets

● Five dominating sedimentary formations have been identified

● Data obtained from the mapping program will be analysed in order to develop priority drill targets ahead of BMM’s inaugural drill program at the Rekovac Lithium-Borate Project

● Drill program scheduled to commence in late September

● Review of historical drill core is assisting with the acceleration of the geophysical survey work to commence in early September

Click here for the full ASX release