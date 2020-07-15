Pan Global Resources Further Increases Financing Due to Strong Demand

Pan Global Resources Inc. today announced a further increase to its previously announced non-brokered private placement, from 16,666,666 units to 20,850,000 units, at a price of $0.18 per unit.









Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV:PGZ) (OTC:PGNRF) (the “Company”) today announced a further increase to its previously announced non-brokered private placement, from 16,666,666 units to 20,850,000 units, at a price of $0.18 per unit (the “Placement”). The Company originally announced an offering of up to 11,500,000 units but increased the offering to 16,666,666 units due to strong demand.

The aggregate gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be up to $3,753,000 instead of the originally planned $2,070,000.

Pan Global’s President and CEO, Tim Moody, noted: “We have further increased the offering to accommodate several key new investors and investment groups. We consider the strong interest shown by these key investors to be a positive development for the Company and the project.”

In all other respects, the terms of the Placement will be as announced on June 3, 2020. The Placement is expected to close on or about July 20, 2020.

Completion of the Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

