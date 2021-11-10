Copper Investing

Copper Fox Metals CEO: Developing an Asset and Monetizing it at the Right Time

Copper Fox Metals CEO Elmer Stewart

Copper Fox Metals CEO Elmer Stewart shares the company's plans moving forward and discusses the PEA for the Schaft Creek project.

Copper Fox Metals (TSXV:CUU,OTC Pink:CPFXF) announced the results of a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the Schaft Creek copper-molybdenum-gold-silver porphyry deposit located in Tahltan Territory in Northwestern BC.

The PEA reveals the project's financial potential, and Copper Fox Metals CEO Elmer Stewart joined the Investing News Network to share the company's plans moving forward.

Copper Fox Metals CEO Elmer Stewart: Developing an Asset and Monetizing it at the Right Time

According to Stewart, the Shaft Creek project is very sensitive to copper prices into foreign exchange prices, with a 25 cent per pound increase in the price of copper driving the life-of-mine EBITDA by about US$900 million and the free cash flow by an additional US$700 billion.

"We're focusing on collecting metallurgical samples to do more testing to try and reduce the processing costs and hopefully increase overall metal recoveries," Stewart said.

"Our most advanced-stage project is Shaft Creek. And our objective is to be in production. We are going to continue to monitor and we're very pleased with the way the value has increased. We think that the work being done in 2021 is probably going to add more significant value to the project until it becomes fair value territory. We'll decide on if we're going to monetize that now."

Stewart explained that it is not the company's strategy to become a miner. He said Copper Fox is more inclined to develop the asset and then monetize it at the right time.

"We rounded out our portfolio projects this year when we acquired the Eagle project. We now have identified very large porphyry copper targets, and they're ready for drilling in early 2022. The objective of the 2022 program would be to hook up or link up the mineralization so we can establish a zone of mineralization that's approximately 1,500 meters of strike length. We think the projects have big potential with defined large deposits, and with what we've seen so far we think we're on the right track."

Watch the full interview of Copper Fox Metals CEO Elmer Stewart above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Copper Fox Metals (TSXV:CUU,OTC Pink:CPFXF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Copper Fox Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Copper Fox Metals is a client of INN. The company's campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Copper Fox Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Update

 (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") provides the following production guidance for the three-year period of 2022 through 2024, as well as cash cost, capital and exploration expenditure forecasts for 2022. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast on Tuesday November 23, 2021 to answer investor and analyst questions. Additionally, the Company announces renewal of its Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB"), pending final approvals.

Pentwater Issues Public Letter to George Burns Regarding Ongoing Breaches of Fiduciary Duty

Pentwater Capital Management LP (" Pentwater "), the largest minority shareholder of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (" Turquoise Hill ") (TSX:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ), sent the below letter to TRQ Director George Burns. Mr. Burns has not responded to explain his role in the ongoing and likely future breaches of fiduciary duties by the Turquoise Hill Board towards its minority shareholders.

Dear Mr. Burns,

Teck Donates $750,000 towards new Paul Myers Tower at Lions Gate Hospital

Lions Gate Hospital Foundation and Teck Resources Limited today announced that Teck has made a $750,000 donation towards the development of the new Paul Myers Tower at Vancouver Coastal Health’s Lions Gate Hospital. This contribution, funded by Teck through its Copper & Health program will include the installation of antimicrobial copper surfaces and equipment throughout the new high-tech acute-care facility. ...

Lions Gate Hospital Foundation and Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced that Teck has made a $750,000 donation towards the development of the new Paul Myers Tower at Vancouver Coastal Health's Lions Gate Hospital. This contribution, funded by Teck through its Copper & Health program will include the installation of antimicrobial copper surfaces and equipment throughout the new high-tech acute-care facility. Copper has unique antimicrobial properties and is proven to continuously eliminate up to 99.9% of harmful bacteria and is an added measure that will help protect the health of patients, health workers and all those who visit the new facility.

The new six-storey medical centre will have 108 patient beds, eight new operating rooms, a pre- and post- operative unit and a medical device reprocessing unit. The development of the Paul Myers Tower will result in significant patient benefits, including reduced wait times for surgeries, optimized surgical outcomes and faster recovery times. The facility will be outfitted with antimicrobial copper surfaces, including door handles, light switches, IV poles, bed rails, door handles, countertops and other high-touch surfaces.

Ways to Invest in Natural Gas

Ways to Invest in Natural Gas

For some investors natural gas remains an exciting frontier. Read on for an in-depth look at why natural gas investing can be compelling.

The US Energy Information Administration says natural gas is the most widely used fuel for space heating in the US, and it has also started to beat out coal as the top fuel for power generation. Even so, demand for natural gas around the world can be volatile as it is very much dependent on the weather.

Natural gas is a hydrocarbon gas mixture primarily composed of methane. It should not to be confused with ethane, which is another type of odorless gas. It can be found by itself or in association with oil, and is one of the safest and most useful forms of clean energy. Natural gas is often cooled to produce liquefied natural gas (LNG in order to reduce transport risk and allow for easier storage.

For some investors, natural gas investment remains an exciting frontier and a potentially lucrative portfolio addition. Read on for a more in-depth look at why natural gas investing can be compelling and for a brief overview of how to start investing in this sector.

Natural gas investing: Market outlook

As mentioned, volatility in natural gas demand often leads to big spikes and declines in natural gas prices. At the end of 2017, analysts thought a decrease in natural gas production could reduce inventories and drive up demand; other experts expected prices to remain low over the next few years.

2020 seemed to prove the latter camp correct — natural gas prices remained at historic lows, with the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on energy commodities across the board.

However, 2021 has gone to the bulls and 2022 looks set for higher natural gas prices as well. In its Q4 2021 Gas Market Report, the International Energy Association (IEA) noted that the winter of 2021/2022 opened October 1 with record-high gas prices for the season. The report's analysts attribute the increase in prices to "strong recovery in demand, extreme weather events and unplanned supply outages," all of which have lead to tighter markets.

Record-high spot gas prices have had the most impact in Europe and Asia amidst lower-than-average storage inventory levels. The IEA is forecasting that the global gas demand will finish 2021 up by around 3.2 percent year-over-year.

"This recovery in gas demand has been driven mainly by fast-growing markets — primarily in Asia and, to a lesser extent, the Middle East — and subject to uncertainties regarding industrial rebound or fuel price competitiveness," researchers said.

As one of the largest and best-known oil- and gas-producing regions, the Middle East is crucial to watch and plays a significant role in the Organization of the Petroleum Producing Countries (OPEC), which helps dictate the cost of oil and gas in the energy sector.

Of course, any number of factors could cause the natural gas sector's outlook to change. A key part of the picture that investors will want to be aware of is US President Joe Biden's pledge to make cutting methane emissions a central part of his agenda, as evidenced by the EPA's recently proposed regulations on the nation's many oil and gas wells, including plugging methane gas leaks at gas and oil wells in the US.

It's also important for market participants to keep an eye on issues related to hydraulic fracturing. The process, commonly known as fracking, is used to extract shale gas deposits from the ground. It has come under fire in recent years for its environmental impact.

All of that uncertainty may be daunting, but an investor interested in the potential of natural gas investment should not necessarily be discouraged — after all, while prices for the fuel can reach incredible lows, they can also climb to incredible highs, which no doubt affects companies in the sector.

Natural gas investing: ETFs, futures and stocks

Investors who make the decision to invest in natural gas as a commodity have plenty of ways to gain exposure to the fuel. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are one possibility, as is buying a futures contract or investing in natural gas stocks on an exchange.

According to ETF Database, there are five natural gas ETFs including the United States Natural Gas Fund (ARCA:UNG) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (ARCA:BOIL). It is worth noting that some ETF investments offer exposure to both the oil and gas markets simultaneously.

Investors considering investing in natural gas futures should be aware that these contracts are very liquid and extremely active throughout the week. Trading in natural gas futures is generally heaviest on Thursdays, when the US Department of Energy releases its weekly natural gas storage report.

Some of the top natural gas futures contracts include NG Henry Hub Natural Gas Futures, QG E-mini Natural Gas Futures and Delivered Natural Gas Futures.

Lastly, investors can opt to invest in gas companies involved in the natural gas market. As with ETFs, many companies that are exploring for or producing natural gas are also focused on oil. It is difficult to find companies that are aimed purely at natural gas.

That said, some large companies that are heavily involved in natural gas include Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU,TSX:SU) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN). If you are interested in other stocks, you can check out our list of the top oil and gas stocks on the TSX and TSXV here.

Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Aya Gold and Silver Up on Drill Results

Hand reaching out to touch circles on a chart

Last week's top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Almonty Industries, Aya Gold and Silver, Serabi Gold, Turquoise Hill and Perpetua Resources.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 21,611.76 by midday on Friday (November 19).

The index edged down on the last day of the week weighed down by energy stocks as fears of rising COVID-19 cases in Europe increased.

On Friday, gold gained on the back of inflation concerns with sister metal silver remaining mostly unchanged.

Last week's five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

  • Almonty Industries (TSX:AII)
  • Aya Gold and Silver (TSX:AYA)
  • Serabi Gold (TSX:SBI)
  • Turquoise Hill (TSX:TRQ)
  • Perpetual Resources (TSX:PPTA)

Here's a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.

Almonty Industries

Canada-based Almonty is focused on the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos mine in Western Spain and its Panasqueira mine in Portugal. The company is also developing its Almonty Korea Tungsten project at the closed Sangdong tungsten mine in Gangwon Province, South Korea, as well as its Valtreixal tin-tungsten project in Northwestern Spain.

Last week, shares of Almonty Industries increased 13.33 percent, trading at C$1.02 by the end of the week.

Aya Gold and Silver

Aya Gold and Silver is focused on the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in Morocco. The company operates the high-grade Zgounder silver mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit gold project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

On November 17, the company reported additional high-grade silver results from the ongoing 2021 drill exploration program at Zgounder. Last week, the Aya Gold and Silver share price increased 11.29 percent to end the period at C$10.15.

Serabi Gold

Gold exploration and production company Serabi Gold is involved in the evaluation and development of gold deposits in Brazil. The company's primary interests are its 100 percent owned Palito mining complex and the recently acquired Coringa gold project, both located in the Tapajos region of Northern Brazil.

Over the five-day period, shares of Serabi Gold increased 10.43 percent to end the week at C$1.27.

Turquoise Hill

Turquoise Hill is focused on the operation and further development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Southern Mongolia, which is the company's principal and only material mineral resource property. Turquoise Hill's ownership of the Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through a 66 percent interest in Oyu Tolgoi; the remaining 34 percent interest is held by Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi, a Mongolian state-owned entity.

Last week, Turquoise Hill saw its share price increase 9.09 percent last week to C$17.05.

Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits at the Stibnite gold project in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of Central Idaho.

Last week, shares of Perpetual Resources increased 8.05 percent, trading at C$7.25 by the end of the week.

Data for 5 Top TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using Trading View's Stock Screener. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than C$50 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within process industries, energy minerals and non-energy minerals sectors are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

