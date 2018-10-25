Weekend Unlimited Inc. Announces Significant Step Toward Organic Certification for Northern Lights Organics Farm

Weekend Unlimited (CSE:YOLO) (FSE: 0OS1) (“Weekend” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of the Pacific Agricultural Certification Society (PACS) inspection of Northern Lights Organics Farm in Fort St. James, British Columbia.









Weekend Unlimited (CSE:YOLO) (FSE: 0OS1) (“Weekend” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of the Pacific Agricultural Certification Society (PACS) inspection of Northern Lights Organics Farm in Fort St. James, British Columbia.

“Northern Lights Organics Ltd, formerly Northern Lights Organic Foods Ltd., has recently received its inspection, dated October 2nd, by the Pacific Agricultural Certification Society relating to Northern Lights Organics farm. Northern Lights intends to grow organic hemp on the farm for the 2019 season,” said Mr. Cody Corrubia, Weekend Unlimited Inc. President and CEO. Highlights include:

Northern Lights Organic Farm qualified as “3rd year transitional stage to Organic Certification”

Northern Lights Organic’s prior history of obtaining organic certifications results in two-year credit – accelerating timeline for the first organic hemp crop expected in 2019

Following 2019 spring farm inspection, Northern Lights Organic anticipates certification under the Canadian Federal Organic Regime, meaning crops harvested on the Northern Lights farm will be certified organic and can be marketed as certified organic throughout Canada

With approximately 600 acres of certified organic lands, Northern Lights Organics intends to be one of largest organic hemp, CBD producers in Canada

“The Pacific Agricultural Certification Society has certified that NLO has complied with all requirements and conditions for their Organic Certification Program and is entitled to label its hemp crop Production as “transitional,” added Mr. Corrubia. “This is significant because once Northern Lights Organic completes the transition time required, and undergoes a successful verification, which is expected during the spring and summer of 2019, an organic certificate will be issued during the grow season,” noted Mr. Corrubia.

Northern Lights Organics has now successfully harvested a hemp crop grown under a research license and submitted for lab testing and analysis, which represents the first foyer into hemp cultivation. The results to date have shown that traditional organic farming techniques have a strong application to hemp farming on the Northern Lights farm. The crop has provided valuable data for the anticipated commercial crop of organic hemp anticipated to be produced during 2019. The company anticipates that the hemp cultivation license will be renewed and in place by spring 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Cody Corrubia, President & CEO

Telephone: 1 (236) 317-2812

E-mail: IR@weekendunlimited.com

Forward Looking Statements

