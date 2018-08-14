The Flowr Group (Okanagan) Inc. Issued Health Canada Sales License

The Flowr Group (Okanagan) Inc., a cultivator of premium cannabis in Canada, announced today that it has received its sales license from Health Canada.









The Flowr Group (Okanagan) Inc., a cultivator of premium cannabis in Canada, announced today that it has received its sales license from Health Canada. The license enables Flowr to sell to the Canadian medical and adult-use recreational markets.

Flowr will begin selling to the medical market in the coming weeks and the recreational market when it opens in October. Flowr recently was selected by the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch to supply premium cannabis to province-owned dispensaries and the company is in discussions with other provinces where it believes it can obtain prices commensurate with the quality of the Flowr products. The company has agreements in place with several major medical cannabis distributors as well.

Flowr’s premium cannabis will offer consumers and patients one of the highest quality sensory experiences available in the Canadian market. The company’s Kelowna, BC cultivation facilities meet pharmaceutical quality production standards which, along with exacting protocols designed by the Flowr team, enable the company to grow cannabis that exceeds Health Canada’s stringent quality standards without using taste-diminishing and smell-altering irradiation. Without the proper experience and protocols, most producers have to use irradiation to kill yeast, mold and bacteria on their flower to meet quality standards. The presence of these pathogens and use of irradiation both negatively affect the pleasurable scents and flavors of cannabis while introducing or enhancing negative scents and flavors.

“We’re pleased to have successfully completed the rigorous Health Canada sales licensing process and are excited to begin offering consumers and patients the high quality experience that Flowr cannabis provides,” said Steve Klein, Flowr’s Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Strategist. “This is another important step forward for Flowr in our journey to becoming the leading supplier of premium, non-irradiated cannabis to the Canadian medical and recreational markets.”

Initially, Flowr will offer two brands:

FlowrRx, featuring premium quality medicinal cannabis that enables patients to live better, fuller lives. A dedicated Client Services team will provide patients with personalized support while an R&D team develops innovative flower strains and premium products targeted to specific conditions. Patient well-being is considered at every stage of the process – from genetic selection to harvest, trimming and curing techniques. FlowrRx and its team of passionate scientists and leading cultivation specialists are dedicated to advancing the scientific understanding of cannabis.

Flowr is the company’s premium recreational adult-use brand featuring an active, West Coast-inspired lifestyle for the cannabis connoisseur and enthusiast market. Through the continuous innovation of procedures and practices, Flowr’s talented team of experts is crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences.

About Flowr

The Flowr Group (Okanagan) Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a vertically-integrated Canadian cannabis company focused on the natural science of cannabis. With head offices in Markham, ON and production in Kelowna, BC, Flowr builds and operates large-scale, GMP compliant cultivation facilities utilizing its own patented growing systems. Flowr’s investment in research and development ensures that its master growers are able to supply patients with consistent, high-quality medicinal cannabis. With a sense of craftsmanship and a spirit of innovation, Flowr is also well positioned with a line of premium quality cannabis products for the upcoming adult-use market.

Flowr recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding to supply premium cannabis to the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Board which will be the sole retailer of non-medicinal cannabis in the province following the October 17 legalization of adult recreational consumption. The company announced earlier in the year that it had been selected by the Hawthorne Canada subsidiary of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company for an exclusive strategic R&D alliance. Flowr also has announced its intention to list shares on the TSX Ventures Exchange.

For more information, visit www.flowr.ca

Jim Walsh The Flowr Group (Okanagan) Inc. +1-607-275-7141 jwalsh@flowr.ca Bruce Dunbar The Flowr Group (Okanagan) Inc. +1-917-756-4065 bdunbar@flowr.ca