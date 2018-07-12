RISE Closes Deal to Buy Cultivate Kind and Life Bloom Organics

RISE Life Science Corp. (CSE:RLSC) (the “Company and/or “RISE”) has completed the previously announced acquisition of 100% interest in California-based Cultivate Kind and Life Bloom Organics.











Precedent-setting acquisition immediately expands the RISE product portfolio and deepens the company’s vertical integration as it rolls out cannabis-based health and wellness products in the California market

The acquisition of Life Bloom Organics will immediately expand RISE’s portfolio of CBD products from sexual health and wellness products to include wellness, pain and sleep products and provide access to Life Bloom’s existing channels of distribution and production in the U.S. RISE will also leverage Life Bloom’s proprietary process of nanotizing CBD for increased bioavailability without psychoactivity in future products created under the RISE brand umbrella.

Integrating Cultivate Kind adds significant in-market expertise, provides immediate revenue to the company and brings U.S. distribution capabilities in-house. As a result of the transaction, RISE will move forward with a deep understanding of retail marketing; trained sales reps; and, retail event and loyalty program know-how to create and expand retail presence and maximize retailer loyalty. The addition of the new capabilities will provide the foundation to efficiently launch new RISE brands in US markets, facilitate rapid market penetration and national growth, and leverage the full talent pool for global growth moving forward.

“The deal creates a vertically integrated corporation combining strategy with science, production with promotion, packaging with fulfillment, and sales with distribution,” commented Anton Mattadeen, President and CEO, RISE Life Science Corp.

“Nothing speaks like successful experience,” added Mattadeen, “Cultivate Kind recently brought Life Bloom Organics to market with great success in California. We are thrilled to welcome Cultivate Kind and Life Bloom Organics to the RISE family.”

“It’s a science — one that most cannabis marketing agencies have never dealt with before, and Cultivate Kind brings the experience gained from a decades-long head start,” said Ryan Rocca, CEO Cultivate Kind and now General Manager, RISE Life Science, USA. “We look forward to being part of the RISE team as the expanded company moves forward in this emerging and fast-growing category.”

Under the terms of the acquisition, RISE has issued 2,000,000 common shares in aggregate to the sellers of Cultivate Kind and Life Bloom Organics. The common shares will be subject to the following contractual lockup provisions: (i) for the first 12 months from closing, 100% of the payment shares will be subject to lock-up; (ii) after 12 months, 75% of the payment shares will remain subject to lock-up; (iii) after 24 months, 50% of the payment shares will remain subject to lock-up; and (iv) after 36 months, no payment shares will be subject to lock-up.

In addition, warrants to purchase 1,000,000 common shares in RISE were issued at closing, each warrant having a five-year term and an exercise price of CDN$0.45 per common share. The warrants vest as to one-third 12 months after closing, and additional one-third vest 24 months after closing, and the balance of one-third vest 36 months after closing.

The sellers of Cultivate Kind and Life Bloom Organics were paid aggregate cash consideration of US$500,000 with US$175,000 due at closing. An additional payment of US$162,500 will be made on June 1, 2019 with the final payment of US$162,500 being made on June 1, 2020. The principals and key employees of Life Bloom Organics and Cultivate Kind have entered into employment contracts with RISE’s U.S. subsidiary.

About RISE Life Science Corp. (riselifescience.com)

RISE Life Science Corp. develops cutting-edge cannabis consumer products for both medical and adult-use markets around the world in jurisdictions that have legal regulatory frameworks in place. All products are based on patent-pending formulations and processes to produce specifically targeted effects. A key area of focus for RISE is research-based formulations to address adult sexual health and wellness for all genders. Karezza is the leading brand from RISE Life Science, whose product suite is formulated with CBD and traditional botanicals to support the human body’s systems that improve sexual experiences.

About Cultivate Kind (cultivatekind.com)

Brand strategy agency Cultivate Kind specializes in full-service brand development, go-to-market strategy, and retail marketing. Headquartered in Malibu, California, the executive team specializes in brand pathfinding with an extensive background in food and beverage, consumer products, wine and spirits, fashion and retail, automotive, and entertainment, which informs the company’s best practices and tactical programs for new consumer. The Cultivate Kind company ecosystem includes a network of best-in-class production resources, enabling it to provide clients with the very best support for new and established brands. The agency recently brought CBD company Life Bloom Organics to market with great success in California.

About Life Bloom Organics (lifebloomorganics.com)

Life Bloom Organics produces and markets nanotized, hemp-based CBD wellness and sleep aid oral sprays with non-GMO, all-natural ingredients. Life Bloom’s proprietary process of nanotizing CBD allows for 95% absorbency in the bloodstream, making it an effective aid for chronic pain, jetlag, and insomnia. Life Bloom products utilize organic, non-GMO hemp sourced from Kentucky through the Department of Agriculture Hemp program, and are compliant with Section 7606 of the 2014 Farm Bill. Life Bloom products are currently available at chiropractic offices, natural health food markets, specialty retailers, and medical marijuana dispensaries across California, as well as sold online via the brand’s e-commerce website. The company is headquartered in Malibu, and all products are formulated and produced in California. Life Bloom Organics products are available for sale online and at retailers throughout southern California.

