Phivida Holdings Inc. Announces Closing of $8.0 Million Bought Deal Financing

Phivida Holdings Inc. (“Phivida” or the “Company”) (CSE:VIDA) (OTCMKTS:PHVAF) announced today that it has closed its previously announced bought deal financing of 6,960,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $1.15 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $8.0 million (the “Offering”). The Offering was conducted by a syndicate of underwriters, led by Canaccord Genuity Corp., acting as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, and including Mackie Research Capital Corporation and Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters”).

Each Unit consists of one common share (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”) of the Company. Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.60 per Common Share for a period expiring 24 months from the date of issuance. It is anticipated that the Warrants will commence trading tomorrow under the symbol “VIDA.WT”

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for expansion opportunities and general corporate purposes.

The Units were offered by way of a short form prospectus filed in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and New Brunswick and in certain offshore jurisdictions, pursuant to National Instrument 44-101 Short Form Prospectus Distributions.

About Phivida Holdings Inc.

Celebrating Health and Wellness, In Harmony™, Phivida’s mission is to lead the alternative health care sector as the benchmark standard in premium cannabinoid infused foods, beverages and clinical products. Using nanoencapsulation technology, Phivida converts phytocannabinoids into water soluble delivery format, enhancing bioavailability, and timed released within the body. Phivida’s encapsulated cannabinoids are infused into functional beverages, foods and supplements containing a proprietary blend of phytonutraceuticals studied to target a range of health conditions, from chronic pain to terminal diseases. The World Anti-Doping Association’s recent decision to lift its ban of CBD from hemp oil and the World Health Organization’s recent statement supports the clinical benefits of CBD worldwide. Phivida is traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange as “VIDA”.

