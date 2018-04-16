Company News

Maple Leaf Green World Featured on The Interior News

« Investors Flock to Cannab…
• April 16, 2018
Add Comment
maple-leaf-green-world-logo1

Maple Leaf Green World (TSXV:MGW; OTCQB:MGWFF) recently got featured on The Interior News regarding its plans to to grow medical marjuana in Telkwa.

According to the article, the company has signed “a letter of intent with Woodmere Nursery to lease 30 acres of land and for a new state of the art 80,000 sq ft facility.”

“The MGO panels being used are being constructed in the factory and will be trucked out and set up once completed cutting down significant construction time,” – Stated the company CEO Raymond Lai.

“With both a dealer’s licence and ACMPR licence, they will be able to cultivate, extract, test, import, export, and produce medical cannabis products, including concentrated oil and resin products, internationally.”- The article concluded.

Click here to read the full article

Click here to connect with Maple Leaf Green World (TSXV:MGW; OTCQB:MGWFF) and receive an Investors Presentation. 

Get the Latest Cannabis Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cannabis Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Cannabis

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

gold outlook free report

10+ Gold Stocks to Watch

Stocks.
Expert Insights.
Industry Stats.



Give me my free report!
Return to the Cannabis Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply