High Hampton Got Featured In Proactive Investors

April 13, 2018
High Hampton Holdings Corp (CSE:HC) recently got featured on Proactive Investors regarding the company’s plans to develop its private cannabis distribution network through the state of California. 

“The company acquired 10.2 acres of land in the valley, which includes 190 square feet of greenhouses and 90,000 square feet of production space where the manufacturing, production, and packaging will take place.” stated the article.

“We’re looking at existing brands and existing companies that are in the California landscape. The beachhead for us is a property in Coachella,” said the company COO Paul Mann about the move.

According to the article the company has a market cap of US$ 32.88 m

