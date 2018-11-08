Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE:CANN;OTCMKT:HERTF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Cannabis channel.









Heritage Cannabis is a cannabis company working towards becoming a vertically-integrated provided. The company has acquired two licensed producers in British Columbia and Ontario and will apply for retail locations in these regions as well. The company is also in the process of acquiring Purefarma, a well-regarded hemp and cannabis extraction company. Through its acquisitions, Heritage Cannabis has a combined coast-to-coast footprint of 153,000 square feet of cultivation space and has plans for a potential expansion to as large as 6.4 million square feet.

Heritage Cannabis has also secured the exclusive right to use Hollywood icon Cheech Marin’s cannabis brand, Cheech’s Private Stash, to sell products throughout Canada when Health Canada removes the restrictions on celebrity endorsements.

Heritage Cannabis’ company highlights include the following:

Vertically-integrated cannabis company with Canadian coast-to-coast cultivation footprint of 153,000 square feet.

Potential to increase cultivation footprint to 6.4 million square feet.

Acquisition of Purefarma will bring proprietary extraction know-how and IP from operators who have thousands of hours of experience, successfully producing high quality product.

International expansion opportunities through Purefarma.

Exclusive right to sell Cheech’s Private Stash cannabis and cannabis-related products throughout Canada and Internationally.

Applications pending for retail locations in Alberta, future applications will be made in British Columbia and Ontario.

Spooner brings over 20 years of experience, expertise and potential formulations in the Natural Health Product sector.

