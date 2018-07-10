Cannabis

Former Loblaws COO Appointed As Harvest One CEO

- July 10th, 2018

Harvest One (TSXV: HVT) was recently featured in an article on SN Supermarket News highlighting the company’s recent appointment of former and longtime Loblaw Cos. COO Grant Froese as Chief Executive Officer.

Having spent 38 years at Loblaws, most recently as their Chief Operating Officer, Froese has also served as a member of of the board of directors at Harvest One. About his appointment Froese said, “Harvest One is a unique opportunity to apply my experience to a complex business with a portfolio of brands in the emerging regulated cannabis industry. Harvest One has a platform for success through its three distinct business units in Canada and internationally. We will continue to build Harvest One as a house of brands, aiming to bring the most sophisticated cannabis products to the global medical and recreational markets.”

