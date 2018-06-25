Blockstrain Technology (TSXV:DNAX) CEO Robert Galarza was interviewed on Yahoo Finance about the use of blockchain in the cannabis industry.











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

Blockchain To Bring Transparency to the Cannabis Industry



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:Blockchain To Bring Transparency to the Cannabis IndustryURL: https://investingnews.com/daily/resource-investing/agriculture-investing/cannabis-investing/blockstrain-blockchain-to-bring-transparency-to-the-cannabis-industry/ Send Cancel

Blockstrain Technology (TSXV:DNAX) CEO Robert Galarza was interviewed on Yahoo Finance about the use of blockchain in the cannabis industry. In the interview, Galarza explains, “So what blockchain is able to do is create this de-centralized ledger system–being able to interconnect with a centralized platform like ours and be able to connect with secondary plaforms, feeding data that is immutable, that is protected. And then from there, we’re able to actually follow the product all the way through the chain of custody, all the way to the consumer. Galarza also talks about how the company will ensure that information and products are verified. Watch the full interview below.

Click here to connect with Blockstrain Technology (TSXV:DNAX) for an Investor Presentation