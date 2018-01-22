ChemoCentryx Announces Positive Overall Survival Results with CCR2 Inhibitor CCX872

ChemoCentryx (Nasdaq:CCXI) announced today positive overall survival results from an ongoing Phase Ib clinical trial of the Company’s second CCR2 inhibitor – CCX872 – in the treatment of locally advanced/metastatic pancreatic cancer.

As quoted in the press release:

“The positive findings from our pancreatic cancer trial demonstrate that improved patient survival could result from selectively inhibiting CCR2 with CCX872, thereby blocking the immune-suppressing cells that CCR2 maintains in the tumor environment. This is a new approach aimed at liberating the body’s own potential for a powerful anti-tumor immune response,” said Thomas J. Schall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of ChemoCentryx. “These data support CCX872 as a very promising, novel immunotherapeutic approach to treating this deadly form of cancer. Building on these highly encouraging results, we look forward to the opportunity to advance CCX872 in combination with other therapies.”

