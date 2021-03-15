TerrAscend and PharmHouse Agree to Settlement and Termination of Offtake Agreement

TerrAscend Corp. (“TerrAscend” or the “Company”) (CSE:TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice approved a settlement agreement (the “Settlement Agreement”) between TerrAscend Canada Inc., a subsidiary of the Company and PharmHouse Inc. (“PharmHouse”), with respect to an offtake agreement dated October 25, 2018 (the “Offtake Agreement”).

Pursuant to the original Offtake Agreement, PharmHouse was required to sell to TerrAscend Canada, cannabis from 20% of its licensed dedicated flowering space in Leamington, Ontario under a supply agreement with mutual obligations.

The Settlement Agreement provides that TerrAscend make a one-time purchase of a specific quantity of cannabis that was grown under the Offtake Agreement for a set price per gram, and for a one-time cash payment to PharmHouse for full and final satisfaction of any claims or obligations between the Company and PharmHouse. Both payments are immaterial to TerrAscend and the Company plans to monetize the purchased cannabis.

“We are pleased to have settled and terminated this agreement with PharmHouse,” said Jason Ackerman , CEO and Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. “The resolution of this matter in a cost-effective manner further de-risks our Canadian operations.”

The Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About TerrAscend
TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , and California in addition to operating as a licensed producer in Canada . TerrAscend operates an award-winning chain of Apothecarium dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing and manufacturing facilities on both the East and West coasts. TerrAscend’s best-in-class cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use market. The Company owns a number of synergistic businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States
Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States . Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States . Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under US federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend’s operations and financial performance.

Forward Looking Information
This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook” and other similar expressions, and include statements with respect to future revenue and profits. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment; and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States ; and the risk factors set out in the Company’s most recently filed MD&A, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE TerrAscend

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/15/c4183.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

